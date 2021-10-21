CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StemBond hydrogels control the mechanical microenvironment for pluripotent stem cells

By CÃ©line Labouesse
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies of mechanical signalling are typically performed by comparing cells cultured on soft and stiff hydrogel-based substrates. However, it is challenging to independently and robustly control both substrate stiffness and extracellular matrix tethering to substrates, making matrix tethering a potentially confounding variable in mechanical signalling investigations. Moreover, unstable matrix tethering can...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Homeostatic cytokines tune naivety and stemness of cord blood-derived transgenic T cells

Engineered T-cell therapies have proven to be successful in cancer and their clinical effectiveness is directly correlated with the infused T-cell differentiation profile. Indeed, stem cell memory and central memory T cells proliferate and persist longer in vivo compared with more-differentiated T cells, while conferring enhanced antitumor activity. Here, we propose an optimized process using cord blood (CB) to generate minimally differentiated T-cell products in terms of phenotype, function, gene expression, and metabolism, using peripheral blood (PB)-derived T cells cultured with IL-2 as a standard. Phenotypically, CB-derived T cells, particularly CD4 T cells, are less differentiated than their PB counterparts when cultured with IL-2 or with IL-7 and IL-15. Furthermore, culture with IL-7 and IL-15 enables better preservation of less-differentiated CB-derived T cells compared with IL-2. In addition, transcriptomic and metabolic assessments of CB-derived transgenic T cells cultured with IL-7 and IL-15 point out their naivety and stemness signature. These relatively quiescent transgenic T cells are nevertheless primed for secondary stimulation and cytokine production. In conclusion, our study indicates that CB may be used as a source of early differentiated T cells to develop more effective adoptive cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Phys.org

New proteins enable scientists to control cell activities

Sailan Shui, a doctoral assistant at EPFL's Laboratory of Protein Design and Immunoengineering, enjoys playing with proteins, activating and deactivating them as she wishes, as if light switches that can be turned on and off. However, instead of using electronic, her method relies on proteins to trigger the process. Shui's research has just been published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
#Stem Cells#B Cell#Cell Mechanics#Cell Research#Differentiation1#Ecm
Nature.com

FBXW11 contributes to stem-cell-like features and liver metastasis through regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 transcription in colorectal cancer

Colorectal tumorigenesis is a heterogeneous disease driven by multiple genetic and epigenetic alterations. F-box and WD repeat domain containing 11 (FBXW11) is a member of the F-box protein family that regulates the ubiquitination of key factors associated with tumor growth and aggressiveness. Our study aimed to explore the role of FBXW11 in the development and metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). FBXW11 was overexpressed in colorectal tumor tissues and its overexpression was associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. The upregulation of FBXW11 not only promoted cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but also contributed to maintaining stem-cell features in colorectal tumor cells. Further analysis revealed that FBXW11 targeted hypermethylated in cancer 1 (HIC1) and reduced its stability in CRC cells through ubiquitination. Moreover, the expression of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a deacetylase in tumor cells was upregulated by FBXW11 via regulating HIC1 expression. The mouse xenograft models of CRC confirmed that FBXW11 knockdown impeded colorectal tumor growth and liver metastasis in vivo. In summary, our study identified FBXW11 as an oncogenic factor that contributed to stem-cell-like properties and liver metastasis in CRC via regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 expression. These results provide a rationale for the development of FBXW11-targeting drugs for CRC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

The molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA from Plasmodium falciparum

Pregnancy-associated malaria (PAM) threatened more than one million women and their infants in endemic regions in 2019. This resulted in maternal anemia, stillbirth, and infant death1,2. VAR2CSA encoded by a subfamily of var genes from Plasmodium falciparum (P. falciparum) named as var2csa, plays a vital role in the cytoadherence of infected erythrocytes to the placenta3. Chondroitin sulfate A (CSA), which is displayed mostly on the surface of placental or tumor cells, has been recognized as a specific ligand for VAR2CSA4,5,6,7. However, the molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA remains elusive.
CANCER
Nature.com

Combined Drug Targeting of p53-dependent and -independent Pathways Depletes Myelofibrosis Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells

Current therapy for myelofibrosis (MF) results in a limited prolongation of patient survival. In order to improve treatment outcomes, we developed a strategy to effectively deplete MF hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). In the present study, an imipridone, ONC201, was combined with RG7112, an antagonist of MDM2, a p53 negative regulator, to activate downstream events of the p53 and TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL)/death receptor (DR) pathways. As compared to treatment with the individual drugs, the combination of ONC201 and RG7112 promoted greater degrees of apoptosis of MF CD34+ cells through activation of both p53-dependent and -independent pathways. Importantly, treatment with ONC201-RG7112 not only decreased the number of JAK2V617F+ and calreticulin mutated colonies assayed from MF CD34+ cells, but allowed for the persistence or appearance of JAK2 wild type colonies. Treatment with ONC201 combined with RG7112 could be a potentially effective strategy for treating MF patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Degradation mechanisms of perovskite solar cells under vacuum and one atmosphere of nitrogen

Extensive studies have focused on improving the operational stability of perovskite solar cells, but few have surveyed the fundamental degradation mechanisms. One aspect overlooked in earlier works is the effect of the atmosphere on device performance during operation. Here we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite solar cells operated under vacuum and under a nitrogen atmosphere using synchrotron radiation-based operando grazing-incidence X-ray scattering methods. Unlike the observations described in previous reports, we find that light-induced phase segregation, lattice shrinkage and morphology deformation occur under vacuum. Under nitrogen, only lattice shrinkage appears during the operation of solar cells, resulting in better device stability. The different behaviour under nitrogen is attributed to a larger energy barrier for lattice distortion and phase segregation. Finally, we find that the migration of excessive PbI2 to the interface between the perovskite and the hole transport layer degrades the performance of devices under vacuum or under nitrogen.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Gastric cancer stem cells survive in stress environments via their autophagy system

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) play an important role in the progression of carcinoma and have a high potential for survival in stress environments. However, the mechanisms of survival potential of CSCs have been unclear. The aim of this study was to clarify the significance of autophagy systems of CSCs under stress environments. Four gastric cancer cell line were used. Side population (SP) cells were sorted from the parent cells, as CSC rich cells. The expression of stem cell markers was examined by RT-PCR. The viability of cancer cells under starvation and hypoxia was evaluated. The expression level of the autophagy molecule LC3B-II was examined by western blot. The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes were counted by electron microscope. SP cells of OCUM-12 showed a higher expression of stem cell markers and higher viability in starvation and hypoxia. Western blot and electron microscope examinations indicated that the autophagy was more induced in SP cells than in parent cells. The autophagy inhibitor significantly decreased the viability under the stress environments. These findings suggested that Cancer stem cells of gastric cancer might maintain their viability via the autophagy system. Autophagy inhibitors might be a promising therapeutic agent for gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

DNA damage response of haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells to high-LET neutron irradiation

The radiosensitivity of haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) to neutron radiation remains largely underexplored, notwithstanding their potential role as target cells for radiation-induced leukemogenesis. New insights are required for radiation protection purposes, particularly for aviation, space missions, nuclear accidents and even particle therapy. In this study, HSPCs (CD34+CD38+ cells) were isolated from umbilical cord blood and irradiated with 60Co Î³-rays (photons) and high energy p(66)/Be(40) neutrons. At 2Â h post-irradiation, a significantly higher number of 1.28"‰Â±"‰0.12 Î³-H2AX foci/cell was observed after 0.5Â Gy neutrons compared to 0.84"‰Â±"‰0.14 foci/cell for photons, but this decreased to similar levels for both radiation qualities after 18Â h. However, a significant difference in late apoptosis was observed with Annexin-V+/PI+ assay between photon and neutron irradiation at 18Â h, 43.17"‰Â±"‰6.10% versus 55.55"‰Â±"‰4.87%, respectively. A significant increase in MN frequency was observed after both 0.5 and 1Â Gy neutron irradiation compared to photons illustrating higher levels of neutron-induced cytogenetic damage, while there was no difference in the nuclear division index between both radiation qualities. The results point towards a higher induction of DNA damage after neutron irradiation in HSPCs followed by error-prone DNA repair, which contributes to genomic instability and a higher risk of leukemogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cognitive impairment in candidates for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) is an increasingly common and curative treatment strategy to improve survival among individuals with malignant and nonmalignant diseases, with over one million HCTs having been performed worldwide. Neurocognitive dysfunction is a common and untoward consequence of HCT for many recipients, although few studies have examined the profile of neurocognitive impairments in HCT or their association with clinical features, such as frailty, or the incidence of pre-HCT neurocognitive impairments across all ages, which may influence post-HCT neurocognitive impairments. We examined the pattern and correlates of pre-transplant neurocognitive dysfunction in a prospective sample of adults undergoing HCT. Neurocognition was assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Battery. Frailty was assessed using the Short Physical Performance Battery. Linear regression analysis was used to examine the associations between neurocognitive performance and frailty. Neurocognitive screening profiles were also examined by partitioning MoCA into domain scores, including Executive Function and Memory. We also examined the associations between neurocognition, frailty, and clinical outcomes, including length of transplant hospitalization and survival. One hundred and ten adults were evaluated across a wide age range (range: 19"“75; mean age"‰="‰54.7 [SD"‰="‰14.1]). Neurocognitive performance tended to fall below published normative levels (mean MoCA"‰="‰25.5 [SD"‰="‰4.1]), with 17% of participants demonstrating impaired performance compared with medical normative data (MoCA"‰â‰¤"‰22) and 34% exhibiting impaired performance relative to healthy samples (MoCA"‰â‰¤"‰25). Mild impairments (MoCA"‰â‰¤"‰25) were common across age ranges, including middle-aged patients (23% for age < 50; 35% for age 50"“60, 41% for age"‰â‰¥"‰60), particularly for items assessing Executive Function. Greater levels of frailty associated with lower neurocognitive screening scores (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.29, P"‰<"‰0.01) and Executive Functioning (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.24, P"‰<"‰0.01), whereas greater age was associated with poorer Memory performance only (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.33, P"‰<"‰0.01). Greater levels of frailty prior to transplant associated with longer length of stay (Î²"‰="‰0.10, P"‰="‰0.046), but were not associated with survival. Neurocognitive impairments are common among adults undergoing HCT and the pattern of performance varies by age. Pre-transplant frailty is associated with neurocognitive functioning and may portend worse post-transplant early clinical outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Wnt6 plays a complex role in maintaining human limbal stem/progenitor cells

The corneal epithelium is consistently regenerated by limbal stem/progenitor cells (LSCs), a very small population of adult stem cells residing in the limbus. Several Wnt ligands, including Wnt6, are preferentially expressed in the limbus. To investigate the role of Wnt6 in regulating proliferation and maintenance of human LSCs in an in vitro LSC expansion setting, we generated NIH-3T3 feeder cells to overexpress different levels of Wnt6. Characterization of LSCs cultured on Wnt6 expressing 3T3 cells showed that high level of Wnt6 increased proliferation of LSCs. Medium and high levels of Wnt6 also increased the percentage of small cells (diameter"‰â‰¤"‰12Â Âµm), a feature of the stem cell population. Additionally, the percentage of cells expressing the differentiation marker K12 was significantly reduced in the presence of medium and high Wnt6 levels. Although Wnt6 is mostly known as a canonical Wnt ligand, our data showed that canonical and non-canonical Wnt signaling pathways were activated in the Wnt6-supplemented LSC cultures, a finding suggesting that interrelationships between both pathways are required for LSC regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The IL-6R and Bmi-1 axis controls self-renewal and chemoresistance of head and neck cancer stem cells

Despite major progress in elucidating the pathobiology of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), the high frequency of disease relapse correlates with unacceptably deficient patient survival. We previously showed that cancer stem-like cells (CSCs) drive tumorigenesis and progression of HNSCC. Although CSCs constitute only 2"“5% of total tumor cells, CSCs contribute to tumor progression by virtue of their high tumorigenic potential and their resistance to chemo-, radio-, and immunotherapy. Not only are CSCs resistant to therapy, but cytotoxic agents actually enhance cancer stemness by activating transcription of pluripotency factors and by inducing expression of Bmi-1, a master regulator of stem cell self-renewal. We hypothesized therapeutic inhibition of interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R) suppresses Bmi-1 to overcome intrinsic chemoresistance of CSCs. We observed that high Bmi-1 expression correlates with decreased (p"‰="‰0.04) recurrence-free survival time in HNSCC patients (n"‰="‰216). Blockade of IL-6R by lentiviral knockdown or pharmacologic inhibition with a humanized monoclonal antibody (Tocilizumab) is sufficient to inhibit Bmi-1 expression, secondary sphere formation, and to decrease the CSC fraction even in Cisplatin-resistant HNSCC cells. IL-6R inhibition with Tocilizumab abrogates Cisplatin-mediated increase in CSC fraction and induction of Bmi-1 in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of HNSCC. Notably, Tocilizumab inhibits Bmi-1 and suppresses growth of xenograft tumors generated with Cisplatin-resistant HNSCC cells. Altogether, these studies demonstrate that therapeutic blockade of IL-6R suppresses Bmi-1 function and inhibits cancer stemness. These results suggest therapeutic inhibition of IL-6R might be a viable strategy to overcome the CSC-mediated chemoresistance typically observed in HNSCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Analysis of the early response to spinal cord injury identified a key role for mTORC1 signaling in the activation of neural stem progenitor cells

Xenopus laevis are able to regenerate the spinal cord during larvae stages through the activation of neural stem progenitor cells (NSPCs). Here we use high-resolution expression profiling to characterize the early transcriptome changes induced after spinal cord injury, aiming to identify the signals that trigger NSPC proliferation. The analysis delineates a pathway that starts with a rapid and transitory activation of immediate early genes, followed by migration processes and immune response genes, the pervasive increase of NSPC-specific ribosome biogenesis factors, and genes involved in stem cell proliferation. Western blot and immunofluorescence analysis showed that mTORC1 is rapidly and transiently activated after SCI, and its pharmacological inhibition impairs spinal cord regeneration and proliferation of NSPC through the downregulation of genes involved in the G1/S transition of cell cycle, with a strong effect on PCNA. We propose that the mTOR signaling pathway is a key player in the activation of NPSCs during the early steps of spinal cord regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Oleanolic acid enhances neural stem cell migration, proliferation and differentiation in vitro by inhibiting GSK3Î² activity

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-018-0111-0, published online 15 October 2018. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in Fig. 3c. The immunofluorescence images of Nestin and MAP2 were accidentally used in Ctr and OA 20"‰Î¼M groups. The corrected images are provided below. The authors confirm that these errors do not affect the scientific conclusions of the article and apologize for any inconvenience caused.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New guidelines for embryo and stem cell research

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. This year the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) updated its Guidelines for Stem Cell Research and Clinical Translation. Here we discuss some key changes to the 2016 guidelines, and the need for such changes in light of advances in research using models of human development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physiologic biomechanics enhance reproducible contractile development in a stem cell derived cardiac muscle platform

Human pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hPSC-CMs) allow investigations in a human cardiac model system, but disorganized mechanics and immaturity of hPSC-CMs on standard two-dimensional surfaces have been hurdles. Here, we developed a platform of micron-scale cardiac muscle bundles to control biomechanics in arrays of thousands of purified, independently contracting cardiac muscle strips on two-dimensional elastomer substrates with far greater throughput than single cell methods. By defining geometry and workload in this reductionist platform, we show that myofibrillar alignment and auxotonic contractions at physiologic workload drive maturation of contractile function, calcium handling, and electrophysiology. Using transcriptomics, reporter hPSC-CMs, and quantitative immunofluorescence, these cardiac muscle bundles can be used to parse orthogonal cues in early development, including contractile force, calcium load, and metabolic signals. Additionally, the resultant organized biomechanics facilitates automated extraction of contractile kinetics from brightfield microscopy imaging, increasing the accessibility, reproducibility, and throughput of pharmacologic testing and cardiomyopathy disease modeling.
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clues that natural killer cells help to control COVID

Natural killer cells can destroy cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, but this immune-system defence malfunctions in people with severe COVID-19. Will this finding drive a search for ways to reinvigorate natural killer cells in such cases?. Emilie Narni-Mancinelli 0 &. Emilie Narni-Mancinelli. Emilie Narni-Mancinelli is at the Centre d’Immunologie de Marseille-Luminy,...
SCIENCE

