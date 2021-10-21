CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA damage response of haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells to high-LET neutron irradiation

By Monique Engelbrecht
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe radiosensitivity of haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) to neutron radiation remains largely underexplored, notwithstanding their potential role as target cells for radiation-induced leukemogenesis. New insights are required for radiation protection purposes, particularly for aviation, space missions, nuclear accidents and even particle therapy. In this study, HSPCs (CD34+CD38+ cells) were...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

"Ï(-)". Consequently, FigureÂ 2(g) legend has been modified accordingly,. "MirCs were generated from mitochondrial disease patient-derived (7S) fibroblasts. (a) mtDNA CN during the procedure of MirC generation. Fibroblasts that received gene transfer, designated as 7S_Ï(-) were cultivated with or without isolated mitochondria. Mock transfectants that received a plasmid without the endonuclease, designated as 7S_Mock, were subjected to the same protocol. (n"‰="‰9, respectively). (b) TaqMan qPCR SNP genotyping assay demonstrated the dominance of exogenous mtDNA. MirCs derived from 7S fibroblasts were designated as 7S_MirC. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (c) Heteroplasmic sc-ddPCR discriminated three different populations: healthy homoplasmic cells (Cluster 1: CL1, red), heteroplasmic cells (CL2, brown), and mutated homoplasmic cells (CL3, blue) for mtDNA. Representative analyses are shown in the quadrant plotting, and the averages are depicted as a bar graph. Donor mitochondria for MirCs were isolated from EPC100 cells. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (d) Cell growth of MirCs compared with the original cells and Ï(-) cells by using time-lapse imaging recorder from day 7 to day 12 in the protocol. The confluency was automatically calculated by JuLI STAT software. (e) Microscopic photographs of cell cultures following mitochondrial replacement 5 days after replating at a concentration of 1"‰Ã—"‰105Â cells on day 12 in the protocol. (f) The yield of cells and the doubling time of MirCs were similar to those of 7S fibroblasts. The black bar indicates 200 Âµm. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (g) Long-term culture showed the lifespan extension of MirCs. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (h) The cell size of MirCs was maintained during culture, whereas that of the original cells was significantly enlarged from early PDL with time. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (i) Short tandem repeats (STRs) demonstrated no contamination of the original MirCs by EPC100 cells that provided the donor mitochondria for MirCs. (j) TERT expression in MirCs to deny carcinogenic transformations. The full-length gel of cropped gels is shown in Supplementary Fig.Â S4. mtDNA, mitochondrial DNA. CNT, no treatment control cell. Ï(-), rho minus, indicates cells with a low mtDNA number. CN, copy number. MC, medium change. DT, doubling time. PDL, population doubling level."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

E. coli aggregation and impaired cell division after terahertz irradiation

In this study we demonstrated that exposure of Escherichia coli (E. coli) to terahertz (THz) radiation resulted in a change in the activities of the tdcABCDEFGR and matA"“F genes (signs of cell aggregation), gene yjjQ (signs of suppression of cell motility), dicABCF, FtsZ, and minCDE genes (signs of suppression of cell division), sfmACDHF genes (signs of adhesin synthesis), yjbEFGH and gfcA genes (signs of cell envelope stabilization). Moreover, THz radiation induced E. coli csg operon genes of amyloid biosynthesis. Electron microscopy revealed that the irradiated bacteria underwent increased aggregation; 20% of them formed bundle-like structures consisting of two to four pili clumped together. This could be the result of changes in the adhesive properties of the pili. We also found aberrations in cell wall structure in the middle part of the bacterial cell; these aberrations impaired the cell at the initial stages of division and resulted in accumulation of long rod-like cells. Overall, THz radiation was shown to have adverse effects on bacterial populations resulting in cells with abnormal morphology.
WILDLIFE
nanowerk.com

How to program DNA nanorobots to poke and prod cell membranes

(Nanowerk News) Scientists have worked out how to best get DNA to communicate with membranes in our body, paving the way for the creation of ‘mini biological computers’ in droplets that have potential uses in biosensing and mRNA vaccines. UNSW’s Dr Matthew Baker and the University of Sydney’s Dr Shelley...
CANCER
Nature.com

INO-4800 DNA vaccine induces neutralizing antibodies and T cell activity against global SARS-CoV-2 variants

Global surveillance has identified emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) associated with broadened host specificity, pathogenicity, and immune evasion to vaccine-induced immunity. Here we compared humoral and cellular responses against SARS-CoV-2 VOC in subjects immunized with the DNA vaccine, INO-4800. INO-4800 vaccination induced neutralizing antibodies against all variants tested, with reduced levels detected against B.1.351. IFNÎ³ T cell responses were fully maintained against all variants tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH
clevelandclinic.org

Intrathecally Delivered Enhanced Stem Cells Show Promise in Progressive MS

A phase 2 multisite study involving intrathecal injections of autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) enhanced to secrete neurotrophic factors (NTFs) demonstrated safety and preliminary evidence of efficacy in patients with either primary or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Study findings were presented by principal investigator Jeffrey Cohen, MD, at the 2021 digital congress of ECTRIMS (European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis).
CLEVELAND, OH
Nature.com

p53 isoforms differentially impact on the POLÎ¹ dependent DNA damage tolerance pathway

The recently discovered p53-dependent DNA damage tolerance (DDT) pathway relies on its biochemical activities in DNA-binding, oligomerization, as well as complex formation with the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase iota (POLÎ¹). These p53-POLÎ¹ complexes slow down nascent DNA synthesis for safe, homology-directed bypass of DNA replication barriers. In this study, we demonstrate that the alternative p53-isoforms p53Î², p53Î³, Î”40p53Î±, Î”133p53Î±, and Î”160p53Î± differentially affect this p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway originally described for canonical p53Î±. We show that the C-terminal isoforms p53Î² and p53Î³, comprising a truncated oligomerization domain (OD), bind PCNA. Conversely, N-terminally truncated isoforms have a reduced capacity to engage in this interaction. Regardless of the specific loss of biochemical activities required for this DDT pathway, all alternative isoforms were impaired in promoting POLÎ¹ recruitment to PCNA in the chromatin and in decelerating DNA replication under conditions of enforced replication stress after Mitomycin C (MMC) treatment. Consistent with this, all alternative p53-isoforms no longer stimulated recombination, i.e., bypass of endogenous replication barriers. Different from the other isoforms, Î”133p53Î± and Î”160p53Î± caused a severe DNA replication problem, namely fork stalling even in untreated cells. Co-expression of each alternative p53-isoform together with p53Î± exacerbated the DDT pathway defects, unveiling impaired POLÎ¹ recruitment and replication deceleration already under unperturbed conditions. Such an inhibitory effect on p53Î± was particularly pronounced in cells co-expressing Î”133p53Î± or Î”160p53Î±. Notably, this effect became evident after the expression of the isoforms in tumor cells, as well as after the knockdown of endogenous isoforms in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. In summary, mimicking the situation found to be associated with many cancer types and stem cells, i.e., co-expression of alternative p53-isoforms with p53Î±, carved out interference with p53Î± functions in the p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arabidopsis thaliana PrimPol is a primase and lesion bypass DNA polymerase with the biochemical characteristics to cope with DNA damage in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast

PrimPol is a novel Primase"“Polymerase that synthesizes RNA and DNA primers de novo and extents from these primers as a DNA polymerase. Animal PrimPol is involved in nuclear and mitochondrial DNA replication by virtue of its translesion DNA synthesis (TLS) and repriming activities. Here we report that the plant model Arabidopsis thaliana encodes a functional PrimPol (AtPrimPol). AtPrimPol is a low fidelity and a TLS polymerase capable to bypass DNA lesions, like thymine glycol and abasic sites, by incorporating directly across these lesions or by skipping them. AtPrimPol is also an efficient primase that preferentially recognizes the single-stranded 3"²-GTCG-5"² DNA sequence, where the 3"²-G is cryptic. AtPrimPol is the first DNA polymerase that localizes in three cellular compartments: nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast. In vitro, AtPrimPol synthesizes primers that are extended by the plant organellar DNA polymerases and this reaction is regulated by organellar single-stranded binding proteins. Given the constant exposure of plants to endogenous and exogenous DNA-damaging agents and the enzymatic capabilities of lesion bypass and re-priming of AtPrimPol, we postulate a predominant role of this enzyme in avoiding replication fork collapse in all three plant genomes, both as a primase and as a TLS polymerase.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Gastric cancer stem cells survive in stress environments via their autophagy system

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) play an important role in the progression of carcinoma and have a high potential for survival in stress environments. However, the mechanisms of survival potential of CSCs have been unclear. The aim of this study was to clarify the significance of autophagy systems of CSCs under stress environments. Four gastric cancer cell line were used. Side population (SP) cells were sorted from the parent cells, as CSC rich cells. The expression of stem cell markers was examined by RT-PCR. The viability of cancer cells under starvation and hypoxia was evaluated. The expression level of the autophagy molecule LC3B-II was examined by western blot. The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes were counted by electron microscope. SP cells of OCUM-12 showed a higher expression of stem cell markers and higher viability in starvation and hypoxia. Western blot and electron microscope examinations indicated that the autophagy was more induced in SP cells than in parent cells. The autophagy inhibitor significantly decreased the viability under the stress environments. These findings suggested that Cancer stem cells of gastric cancer might maintain their viability via the autophagy system. Autophagy inhibitors might be a promising therapeutic agent for gastric cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Skin stem cells get moving for enhanced skin regeneration

Although sometimes hard to accept, with aging, many things in our bodies change. One of these is the ability of the skin to regenerate. Old skin is just not as good as young skin at healing wounds. However, the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying this are largely unknown. Now, researchers from Japan have identified a mechanism to explain why this happens and potentially how it can be fixed.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Evidence for the formation of two types of oxygen interstitials in neutron-irradiated Î±-AlO single crystals

Due to unique optical/mechanical properties and significant resistance to harsh radiation environments, corundum (Î±-Al2O3) is considered as a promising candidate material for windows and diagnostics in forthcoming fusion reactors. However, its properties are affected by radiation-induced (predominantly, by fast neutrons) structural defects. In this paper, we analyze thermal stability and recombination kinetics of primary Frenkel defects in anion sublattice"‰âˆ’"‰the F-type electronic centers and complementary oxygen interstitials in fast-neutron-irradiated corundum single crystals. Combining precisely measured thermal annealing kinetics for four types of primary radiation defects (neutral and charged Frenkel pairs) and the advanced model of chemical reactions, we have demonstrated for the first time a co-existence of the two types of interstitial defectsÂ "“Â neutral O atoms and negatively charged O- ions (with attributed optical absorption bands peaked at energies of 6.5Â eV and 5.6Â eV, respectively). From detailed analysis of interrelated kinetics of four oxygen-related defects, we extracted their diffusion parameters (interstitials serve as mobile recombination partners) required for the future prediction of secondary defect-induced reactions and, eventually, material radiation tolerance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wnt6 plays a complex role in maintaining human limbal stem/progenitor cells

The corneal epithelium is consistently regenerated by limbal stem/progenitor cells (LSCs), a very small population of adult stem cells residing in the limbus. Several Wnt ligands, including Wnt6, are preferentially expressed in the limbus. To investigate the role of Wnt6 in regulating proliferation and maintenance of human LSCs in an in vitro LSC expansion setting, we generated NIH-3T3 feeder cells to overexpress different levels of Wnt6. Characterization of LSCs cultured on Wnt6 expressing 3T3 cells showed that high level of Wnt6 increased proliferation of LSCs. Medium and high levels of Wnt6 also increased the percentage of small cells (diameter"‰â‰¤"‰12Â Âµm), a feature of the stem cell population. Additionally, the percentage of cells expressing the differentiation marker K12 was significantly reduced in the presence of medium and high Wnt6 levels. Although Wnt6 is mostly known as a canonical Wnt ligand, our data showed that canonical and non-canonical Wnt signaling pathways were activated in the Wnt6-supplemented LSC cultures, a finding suggesting that interrelationships between both pathways are required for LSC regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of the early response to spinal cord injury identified a key role for mTORC1 signaling in the activation of neural stem progenitor cells

Xenopus laevis are able to regenerate the spinal cord during larvae stages through the activation of neural stem progenitor cells (NSPCs). Here we use high-resolution expression profiling to characterize the early transcriptome changes induced after spinal cord injury, aiming to identify the signals that trigger NSPC proliferation. The analysis delineates a pathway that starts with a rapid and transitory activation of immediate early genes, followed by migration processes and immune response genes, the pervasive increase of NSPC-specific ribosome biogenesis factors, and genes involved in stem cell proliferation. Western blot and immunofluorescence analysis showed that mTORC1 is rapidly and transiently activated after SCI, and its pharmacological inhibition impairs spinal cord regeneration and proliferation of NSPC through the downregulation of genes involved in the G1/S transition of cell cycle, with a strong effect on PCNA. We propose that the mTOR signaling pathway is a key player in the activation of NPSCs during the early steps of spinal cord regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nerve growth factor (NGF) with hypoxia response elements loaded by adeno-associated virus (AAV) combined with neural stem cells improve the spinal cord injury recovery

The ischemia and hypoxia microenvironment after spinal cord injury (SCI) makes SCI repair a challenging problem. With various stimulus, chances for neural stem cells (NSCs) to differentiate into neurons, astrocytes, oligodendrocytes are great and is considered as a potential source of the stem cell therapy to SCI. Our research used adeno-associated virus (AAV) to carry the target gene to transfect neural stem cells. Transfected NSCs can express nerve growth factor (NGF) navigated by five hypoxia-responsive elements (5HRE). Therefore, the 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could express NGF specifically in hypoxia sites to promote the tissue repair and function recovery. Based on the regeneration of neurocytes and promotion of the recovery found in SCI models, via locomotor assessment, histochemical staining and molecular examinations, our results demonstrated that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could improve the motor function, neurons survival and molecules expression of SCI rats. Meanwhile, the downregulated expression of autophagy-related proteins indicated the inhibitive effect of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs on autophagy. Our research showed that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs contribute to SCI repair which might via inhibiting autophagy and improving the survival rate of neuronal cells. The new therapy also hampered the hyperplasia of neural glial scars and induced axon regeneration. These positive functions of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs all indicate a promising SCI treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cell-derived small extracellular vesicles mitigate oxidative stress-induced senescence in endothelial cells via regulation of miR-146a/Src

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 354 (2021) Cite this article. Senescent endothelial cells (ECs) could impair the integrity of the blood vessel endothelium, leading to vascular aging and a series of diseases, such as atherosclerosis, diabetes. Preventing or mitigating EC senescence might serve as a promising therapeutic paradigm for these diseases. Recent studies showed that small extracellular vesicles (sEV) have the potential to transfer bioactive molecules into recipient cells and induce phenotypic changes. Since mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have long been postulated as an important source cell in regenerative medicine, herein we investigated the role and mechanism of MSC-derived sEV (MSC-sEV) on EC senescence. In vitro results showed that MSC-sEV reduced senescent biomarkers, decreased senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), rescued angiogenesis, migration and other dysfunctions in senescent EC induced by oxidative stress. In the In vivo natural aging and type-2 diabetes mouse wound-healing models (both of which have senescent ECs), MSC-sEV promoted wound closure and new blood vessel formation. Mechanically, miRNA microarray showed that miR-146a was highly expressed in MSC-sEV and also upregulated in EC after MSC-sEV treatment. miR-146a inhibitors abolished the stimulatory effects of MSC-sEV on senescence. Moreover, we found miR-146a could suppress Src phosphorylation and downstream targets VE-cadherin and Caveolin-1. Collectively, our data indicate that MSC-sEV mitigated endothelial cell senescence and stimulate angiogenesis through miR-146a/Src.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Maternal dyslipidemia and altered cholesterol metabolism in early pregnancy as a risk factor for small for gestational age neonates

We evaluated the relationship between maternal cholesterol levels and its biologically active precursors and metabolites in the first trimester and subsequent risk for small-for-gestational-age birthweight (SGA). This is a secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study which enrolled healthy singleton pregnancies (n"‰="‰1337). Maternal fasting blood was taken in the first trimester and followed up till delivery. The lipid parameters were compared between women who delivered SGA neonates (SGA-group, birthweight"‰<"‰10th percentile, n"‰="‰107) and women who did not (non-SGA-group, n"‰="‰1230). In addition, metabolic signatures of cholesterol were evaluated in a subset consisting of propensity-score matched SGA (n"‰="‰56) and control group (n"‰="‰56). Among lipid parameters, maternal high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels were significantly lower in SGA-group than in non-SGA-group (p"‰="‰0.022). The risk for SGA was negatively correlated with maternal serum HDL-C quartiles (p"‰="‰0.003), and this association remained significant after adjustment for confounding variables. In metabolic signatures of cholesterol, the cholesterol/lathosterol ratio in SGA-group was significantly higher than non-SGA-group [(2.7 (1.6"“3.7) vs. 2.1 (1.5"“2.9), respectively; p"‰="‰0.034)], suggesting increased endogenous cholesterol biosynthesis. We demonstrated that dyslipidemia and increased cholesterol biosynthesis led to delivery of SGA neonates even in early pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Fuel Cells in Brain Can Also Release Damaging Toxins

Oct. 25, 2021 -- Star-shaped cells in our brains called astrocytes play a crucial role in helping us think, move, and breathe. They nourish our neurons, the cells that transmit messages throughout our brain and nervous system to control our bodily functions. A new study in mice suggests that astrocytes...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

COVID-19 and 'stem cell' research: Does the hype match the reality?

Researchers highlight the dangers of misinformation on cell-based treatments for COVID-19. Most of the treatments are in the early stages and require further tests until they are proven effective. The researchers say that science communicators should not exaggerate findings from preliminary studies and that they should engage with the public...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

