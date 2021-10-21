CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multidimensional natal isotopic niches reflect migratory patterns in birds

By A. Franzoi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaturally occurring stable isotope ratios in animal tissues allow estimation of species trophic position and ecological niche. Measuring multiple isotopes of migratory species along flyway bottlenecks offers the opportunity to sample multiple populations and species whose tissues carry information at continental scales. We measured Î´2H, Î´18O, Î´13C, Î´15N in juvenile feathers...

Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Context value updating and multidimensional neuronal encoding in the retrosplenial cortex

The retrosplenial cortex (RSC) has diverse functional inputs and is engaged by various sensory, spatial, and associative learning tasks. We examine how multiple functional aspects are integrated on the single-cell level in theÂ RSC and how theÂ encoding of task-related parameters changes across learning. Using a visuospatial context discrimination paradigm and two-photon calcium imaging in behaving mice, a large proportion of dysgranular RSC neurons was found to encode multiple task-related dimensions while forming context-value associations across learning. During reversal learning requiring increased cognitive flexibility, we revealed an increased proportion of multidimensional encoding neurons that showed higher decoding accuracy for behaviorally relevant context-value associations. Chemogenetic inactivation of RSC led to decreased behavioral context discrimination during learning phases in which context-value associations were formed, while recall of previously formed associations remained intact. RSC inactivation resulted in a persistent positive behavioral bias in valuing contexts, indicating a role for the RSC in context-value updating.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elucidate multidimensionality of type 1 diabetes mellitus heterogeneity by multifaceted information

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease. Different factors, including genetics and viruses may contribute to T1D, but the causes of T1D are not fully known, and there is currently no cure. The advent of high-throughput technologies has revolutionized the field of medicine and biology, and analysis of multi-source data along with clinical information has brought a better understanding of the mechanisms behind disease pathogenesis. The aim of this work was the development of a data repository linking clinical information and interactome studies in T1D. To address this goal, we analyzed the electronic health records and online databases of genes, proteins, miRNAs, and pathways to have a global view of T1D. There were common comorbid diseases such as anemia, hypertension, vitreous diseases, renal diseases, and atherosclerosis in the phenotypic disease networks. In the protein"“protein interaction network, CASP3 and TNF were date-hub proteins involved in several pathways. Moreover, CTNNB1, IGF1R, and STAT3 were hub proteins, whereas miR-155-5p, miR-34a-5p, miR-23-3p, and miR-20a-5p were hub miRNAs in the gene-miRNA interaction network. Multiple levels of information including genetic, protein, miRNA and clinical data resulted in multiple results, which suggests the complementarity of multiple sources. With the integration of multifaceted information, it will shed light on the mechanisms underlying T1D; the provided data and repository has utility in understanding phenotypic disease networks for the potential development of comorbidities in T1D patients as well as the clues for further research on T1D comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Selection on adaptive and maladaptive gene expression plasticity during thermal adaptation to urban heat islands

Phenotypic plasticity enables a single genotype to produce multiple phenotypes in response to environmental variation. Plasticity may play a critical role in the colonization of novel environments, but its role in adaptive evolution is controversial. Here we suggest that rapid parallel regulatory adaptation of Anolis lizards to urban heat islands is due primarily to selection for reduced and/or reversed heat-induced plasticity that is maladaptive in urban thermal conditions. We identify evidence for polygenic selection across genes of the skeletal muscle transcriptome associated with heat tolerance. Forest lizards raised in common garden conditions exhibit heat-induced changes in expression of these genes that largely correlate with decreased heat tolerance, consistent with maladaptive regulatory response to high-temperature environments. In contrast, urban lizards display reduced gene expression plasticity after heat challenge in common garden and a significant increase in gene expression change that is congruent with greater heat tolerance, a putatively adaptive state in warmer urban environments. Genes displaying maladaptive heat-induced plasticity repeatedly show greater genetic divergence between urban and forest habitats than those displaying adaptive plasticity. These results highlight the role of selection against maladaptive regulatory plasticity during rapid adaptive modification of complex systems in the wild.
WILDLIFE
Band-selective Holstein polaron in Luttinger liquid material AMoO (A"‰="‰K, Rb)

(Quasi-)one-dimensional systems exhibit various fascinating properties such as Luttinger liquid behavior, Peierls transition, novel topological phases, and the accommodation of unique quasiparticles (e.g., spinon, holon, and soliton, etc.). Here we study molybdenum blue bronze A0.3MoO3 (A"‰="‰K, Rb), a canonical quasi-one-dimensional charge-density-wave material, using laser-based angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our experiment suggests that the normal phase of A0.3MoO3 is a prototypical Luttinger liquid, from which the charge-density-wave emerges with decreasing temperature. Prominently, we observe strong renormalizations of band dispersions, which are recognized as the spectral function of Holstein polaron derived from band-selective electron-phonon coupling in the system. We argue that the strong electron-phonon coupling plays an important role in electronic properties and the charge-density-wave transition in blue bronzes. Our results not only reconcile the long-standing heavy debates on the electronic properties of blue bronzes but also provide a rare platform to study interesting excitations in Luttinger liquid materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The largest hoplophonine and a complex new hypothesis of nimravid evolution

Nimravids were the first carnivorans to evolve saberteeth, but previously portrayed as having a narrow evolutionary trajectory of increasing degrees of sabertooth specialization. Here I present a novel hypothesis about the evolution of this group, including a description of Eusmilus adelos, the largest known hoplophonine, which forces a re-evaluation of not only their relationships, but perceived paleoecology. Using a tip-dated Bayesian analysis with sophisticated evolutionary models, nimravids can now be viewed as following two paths of evolution: one led to numerous early dirk-tooth forms, including E. adelos, while the other converged on living feline morphology, tens of millions of years before its appearance in felids.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Pseudogenization of the chloroplast threonine (trnT-GGU) gene in the sunflower family (Asteraceae)

The chloroplast genome evolves through the course of evolution. Various types of mutational events are found within the chloroplast genome, including insertions-deletions (InDels), substitutions, inversions, gene rearrangement, and pseudogenization of genes. The pseudogenization of the chloroplast threonine (trnT-GGU) gene was previously reported in Cryptomeria japonica (Cupressaceae), Pelargonium"‰Ã—"‰hortorum (Geraniaceae), and Anaphalis sinica and Leontopodium leiolepis of the tribe Gnaphalieae (Asteroideae, Asteraceae). Here, we performed a broad analysis of the trnT-GGU gene among the species of 13 subfamilies of Asteraceae and found this gene as a pseudogene in core Asteraceae (Gymnarrhenoideae, Cichorioideae, Corymbioideae, and Asteroideae), which was linked to an insertion event within the 5"² acceptor stem and is not associated with ecological factors such as habit, habitat, and geographical distribution of the species. The pseudogenization of trnT-GGU was not predicted in codon usage, indicating that the superwobbling phenomenon occurs in core Asteraceae in which a single transfer RNA (trnT-UGU) decodes all four codons of threonine. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first evidence of a complete clade of a plant species using the superwobbling phenomenon for translation.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The response of different kinds of rapeseed cultivars to foliar application of nitrogen, sulphur and boron

The study was based on in 2016"“2017, 2017"“2018, 2018"“2019 field experiment conducted at the University of Natural Sciences and Humanities in Siedlce (Zawady Agricultural Experimental Station), eastern Poland. The studied factors were: I. winter rape cultivars: Monolit-open pollinated cultivar; PT248-F1 hybrid cultivars with traditional growth type; PX115-F1 hybrid cultivars with a semi-dwarf growth type and types of foliar nutrition: (1) control variant without foliar nutrition and amino acids; (2) amino acid; (3) foliar fertilizer sulphur and boron; (4) foliar fertilizer sulphur with foliar fertilizer boron and amino acid. The aim of the study was to determine the effect of foliar application of sulphur, boron, amino acids on the use and feed value of seeds of three winter rape morphotypes. The highest content of crude fat in seeds of the studied morphotypes was found after foliar fertilization with sulphur and boron and amino acids, while the lowest under the influence of amino acids. The highest concentration of total protein was obtained after the application of amino acids, and regardless of the morphotype studied on this object, the same value of this trait was demonstrated. In restored morphotypes, the use of additional foliar fertilization S and B in combination with amino acids did not significantly increase this characteristic compared to the amino acid variant. As a result of the application of amino acids and foliar feeding of S and B, and amino acids, the largest increase in crude fibre content in rapeseeds was obtained, while the application of S and B did not significantly increase this characteristic compared to the control variant. The best feed and use value of seeds were noted in restored morphotypes, with the semi-dwarf variety having the highest fat and crude fibre content. Climatic conditions in the years of research significantly determined the value of seeds. The highest values of the examined traits were obtained in the last year of the study, and the lowest in the growing season 2016"“2017.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metabarcoding insights into the diet and trophic diversity of six declining farmland birds

Knowledge of feeding ecology of declining species, such as farmland birds, is essential to address their conservation requirements, especially when their habitats are suffering important reductions of trophic resources. In this study, we apply a metabarcoding approach to describe the diet composition of six of the most significant farmland birds inhabiting European cereal pseudo-steppes: little bustard, great bustard, pin-tailed sandgrouse, black-bellied sandgrouse, red-legged partridge, and common quail. We further studied seasonal diet variations (autumn to spring) in all species but the common quail, whose diet was studied during spring and summer. We show that study speciesÂ´ diets mostly consisted of plants, although in the case of little bustard and great bustard arthropods are also highly relevant. Among arthropods, we found high proportions of thrips, arachnids, and springtails, which were previously unreported in their diet, and some taxa that could be used as antiparasitic food. Moreover, we report that little bustard's diet is the least rich of that of all studied species, and that diet of all these species is less diverse in winter than in autumn and spring. Diet composition of these declining species supports the importance of natural and semi-natural vegetation and landscape mosaics that can provide a wide variety of arthropods, plants, and seeds all year-round.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

AA amyloid in human food chain is a possible biohazard

AA amyloidosis can be transmitted experimentally in several mammalian and avian species as well as spontaneously between captive animals, even by oral intake of amyloid seeds. Amyloid seeding can cross species boundaries, and fibrils of one kind of amyloid protein may also seed other types. Here we show that meat from Swedish and Italian cattle for consumption by humans often contains AA amyloid and that bovine AA fibrils efficiently cross-seed human amyloid Î² peptide, associated with Alzheimer's disease.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Convergent community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia and its effects on advanced wastewater treatment and biomass production

Microalgal-bacterial consortium is an effective way to meet increasingly stringent standards in wastewater treatment. However, the mechanism of wastewater removal effect has not been properly explained in community structure by phycosphere. And little is known about that the concept of macroecology was introduced into phycosphere to explain the phenomenon. In the study, the algal"“bacterial consortia with different ratios of algae and sludge were cultured in same aerobic wastewater within 48Â h in photobioreactors (PSBRs). Community structure at start and end was texted by metagenomic analysis. Bray"“Curtis similarities analysis based on microbial community showed that there was obvious convergent succession in all consortia, which is well known as "convergence" in macroecology. The result showed that Bray"“Curtis similarities at End (overall above 0.88) were higher than these at Start (almost less than 0.66).Â In terms of community structure, the consortium with 5:1 ratio at Start are the more similar with the consortia at End by which the maximum removal of total dissolved nitrogen (TDN, 73.69%), total dissolved phosphorus (TDP, 94.40%) and NH3-N (93.26%) in wastewater treatment process and biomass production (98.2%) higher than other consortia, according with climax community in macroecology with the highest resource utilization than other communities. Therefore, the macroecology can be introduced into phycosphere to explain the consortium for advanced wastewater treatment and optimization community structure. And the study revealed a novel insight into treatment effect and community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia for advanced wastewater treatment, a new idea for to shortening the culture time of consortium and optimize predicting their ecological community structure and predicting ecological community.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Molecular dynamics simulations of ion beam irradiation on graphene/MoS heterostructure

The interaction between ion irradiation and two-dimensional (2D) heterostructures is important for the performance modulation and application realization, while few studies have been reported. This paper investigates the influence of Ar ion irradiation on graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. The generation of defects is studied at first by considering the influence factors (i.e., irradiation energy, dose, stacking order, and substrate). Then uniaxial tensile test simulations are conducted to uncover the evolution of the mechanical performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure after being irradiated by ions. At last, the control rule of interlayer distance in graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by ion irradiation is illustrated for the actual applications. This study could provide important guidance for future application in tuning the performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure-based devices by ion beam irradiation.
CHEMISTRY

