CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Prediction of severe adverse events, modes of action and drug treatments for COVID-19's complications

By Courtney Astore
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing SARS-CoV-2 infection, some COVID-19 patients experience severe host driven adverse events. To treat these complications, their underlying etiology and drug treatments must be identified. Thus, a novel AI methodology MOATAI-VIR, which predicts disease-protein-pathway relationships and repurposed FDA-approved drugs to treat COVID-19's clinical manifestations was developed. SARS-CoV-2 interacting human proteins and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Antiviral Drugs#Adverse Events#Moatai Vir#Gwas
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Harvard Medical School

Adverse Drug Effects During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped health and medicine in ways both dramatic and subtle. Some of the less obvious shifts can only emerge from analysis of millions of pieces of data—patient records, medical notes, clinical encounter reports. Taken in isolation these data points may offer tantalizing anecdotes. Analyzed together, they...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Medical News Today

Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 severity: A genetic link?

Scientists have identified a genetic link between the development of Alzheimer’s and severe COVID-19 outcomes. A new study identifies the same immune system changes in both diseases. Targeting specific “risk” genes could lead to future treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
@JohnLocke

Yale Study Boosts Case for Natural COVID Immunity

Athena Thorne writes for PJMedia.com about the latest evidence that natural immunity against COVID ought to get more respect than it does among government officials. To their dismay, the Yale School of Public Health just concluded that immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection lasts three times longer and is stronger than that provided by vaccination. Naturally, the Yale Daily News downplayed the info under the headline, “COVID-19 reinfection is likely among unvaccinated individuals, Yale study finds.”
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Using Predictive Analytics to Determine COVID-19 Severity in Children

In a preliminary analysis of saliva samples from 150 children, the researchers discovered that levels of two cytokines were higher in those with severe COVID-19 compared to those without. According to the researchers, the biomarkers could control the inflammation in the body once an individual has been infected with COVID-19 and could predict the severity of the infection.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

High ferritin in severe COVID-19 pneumonia is linked to improved outcomes after steroid treatment

During the entire pandemic, physicians treating patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia have continuously looked for hints and signs on what may enable patients to have better outcomes. A team of physicians at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has discovered that for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who had higher ferritin in their blood upon admission and were treated with a corticosteroid, fewer intubations and deaths resulted. Their findings are reported this month in JAMA Network Open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 updates on COVID-19 treatments

As vaccination rates lag and people across the country continue to contract COVID-19, millions are being poured into development efforts for COVID-19 treatments. Here are five key updates:. Molnupiravir, Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill, could become available soon. On Oct. 1, Merck said the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

New Antimigraine Drugs Linked With Less Risk for Adverse Events

New classes of antimigraine drugs demonstrate efficacy and improved tolerability for patients with chronic migraine, a new systematic review and meta-analysis finds. "[T]he lack of cardiovascular risks of these new classes of migraine-specific treatments may provide alternative treatment options for individuals for whom currently available acute treatments have failed or for those with cardiovascular contraindications," write lead author Chun-Pai Yang, MD, PhD, of Taichung (Taiwan) Veterans General Hospital and colleagues, in the paper, published online in JAMA Network Open.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Symptomatic, Severe COVID-19 Infection Associated With Pregnancy Complications

Pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 are at an increased risk of poorer outcomes, which may include pre-term birth, according to a pair of studies published in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine and the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.1,2 The investigators found that the rate of preterm birth in pregnant women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 was a function of the severity of infection.1.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thecharlottepost.com

There's systemic neglect of people of color in COVID-19 treatment protocol

A study published by the University of Michigan found that Black patients had the lowest physician follow-up after discharge and the most protracted delays in returning to work while more than half of hospital readmissions within 60 days of discharge were among people of color. It’s well documented that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy