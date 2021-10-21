CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural insights into RNA polymerase III-mediated transcription termination through trapping poly-deoxythymidine

By Haifeng Hou
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTermination of the RNA polymerase III (Pol III)-mediated transcription requires the conversion of an elongation complex (EC) to a pre-termination complex (PTC) on poly-deoxythymidine (dT)-containing non-template strand, a mechanism distinct from Pol I and Pol II. Here, our in vitro transcription elongation assay showed that 5-7 dT-containing DNA template led to...

Nature.com

Structural basis of cytokine-mediated activation of ALK family receptors

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)1 and the related leukocyte tyrosine kinase (LTK)2 are recently deorphanized receptor tyrosine kinases3. Together with their activating cytokines, ALKAL1 and ALKAL24,5,6 (also called FAM150A and FAM150B or AUGÎ² and AUGÎ±, respectively), they are involved in neural development7, cancer7,8,9 and autoimmune diseases10. Furthermore, mammalian ALK recently emerged as a key regulator of energy expenditure and weight gain11, consistent with a metabolic role for Drosophila ALK12. Despite such functional pleiotropy and growing therapeutic relevance13,14, structural insights into ALK and LTK and their complexes with cognate cytokines have remained scarce. Here we show that the cytokine-binding segments of human ALK and LTK comprise a novel architectural chimera of a permuted TNF-like module that braces a glycine-rich subdomain featuring a hexagonal lattice of long polyglycine type II helices. The cognate cytokines ALKAL1 and ALKAL2 are monomeric three-helix bundles, yet their binding to ALK and LTK elicits similar dimeric assemblies with two-fold symmetry, that tent a single cytokine molecule proximal to the cell membrane. We show that the membrane-proximal EGF-like domain dictates the apparent cytokine preference of ALK. Assisted by these diverse structure"“function findings, we propose a structural and mechanistic blueprint for complexes of ALK family receptors, and thereby extend the repertoire of ligand-mediated dimerization mechanisms adopted by receptor tyrosine kinases.
BELGIUM
Nature.com

FBXW11 contributes to stem-cell-like features and liver metastasis through regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 transcription in colorectal cancer

Colorectal tumorigenesis is a heterogeneous disease driven by multiple genetic and epigenetic alterations. F-box and WD repeat domain containing 11 (FBXW11) is a member of the F-box protein family that regulates the ubiquitination of key factors associated with tumor growth and aggressiveness. Our study aimed to explore the role of FBXW11 in the development and metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). FBXW11 was overexpressed in colorectal tumor tissues and its overexpression was associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. The upregulation of FBXW11 not only promoted cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but also contributed to maintaining stem-cell features in colorectal tumor cells. Further analysis revealed that FBXW11 targeted hypermethylated in cancer 1 (HIC1) and reduced its stability in CRC cells through ubiquitination. Moreover, the expression of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a deacetylase in tumor cells was upregulated by FBXW11 via regulating HIC1 expression. The mouse xenograft models of CRC confirmed that FBXW11 knockdown impeded colorectal tumor growth and liver metastasis in vivo. In summary, our study identified FBXW11 as an oncogenic factor that contributed to stem-cell-like properties and liver metastasis in CRC via regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 expression. These results provide a rationale for the development of FBXW11-targeting drugs for CRC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Insight into the interaction between the RNA helicase CGH-1 and EDC-3 and its implications

Previous studies indicated that the P-body components, CGH-1 and EDC-3 may play a crucial role in the regulation of lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans. Homo sapiens DDX6 or Saccharomyces cerevisiae Dhh1p (CGH-1 in C. elegans) could form complexes with EDC3 (Edc3p in yeast), respectively, which is significant for translation inhibition and mRNA decay. However, it is currently unclear how CGH-1 can be recognized by EDC-3 in C. elegans. Here, we provided structural and biochemical insights into the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3. Combined with homology modeling, mutation, and ITC assays, we uncovered an interface between CGH-1 RecA2 domain and EDC-3 FDF-FEK. Additionally, GST-pulldown and co-localization experiments confirmed the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3 in vitro and in vivo. We also analyzed PATR-1-binding interface on CGH-1 RecA2 by ITC assays. Moreover, we unveiled the similarity and differences of the binding mode between EDC-3 and CAR-1 or PATR-1. Taken together, these findings provide insights into the recognition of DEAD-box protein CGH-1 by EDC-3 FDF-FEK motif, suggesting important functional implications.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Genome-wide RNA structure changes during human neurogenesis modulate gene regulatory networks

Systematically assayed the role of RNA structures and gene regulation during neurogenesis. The hESC transcriptome is structurally more accessible than that of differentiated cells. Structure changes in differentiation are associated with cellular factors, including RBPs. Demonstrated interplay among RBP, structure, and gene regulation on LIN28A. The distribution, dynamics, and function...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ELK4-mediated lncRNA SNHG22 promotes gastric cancer progression through interacting with EZH2 and regulating miR-200c-3p/Notch1 axis

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play important regulatory roles in the initiation and progression of various cancers. However, the biological roles and the potential mechanisms of lncRNAs in gastric cancers remain unclear. Here, we report that the expression of lncRNA SNHG22 (small nucleolar RNA host gene 22) was significantly increased in GC (Gastric Cancer) tissues and cells, which confers poor prognosis of patients. Knockdown of SNHG22 inhibited the proliferation and invasion ability of GC cells. Moreover, we identified that the transcriptional factor, ELK4 (ETS transcription factor ELK4), could promote SNHG22 expression in GC cells. In addition, using RNA pull-down followed MS assay, we found that SNHG22 directly bound to EZH2 (enhancer of zeste 2 polycomb repressive complex 2 subunit) to suppress the expression of tumor suppressor genes. At the same time, SNHG22 sponged miR-200c-3p to increase Notch1 (notch receptor 1) expression. Taken together, our findings demonstrated the role of SNHG22 on promoting proliferation and invasion of GC cells. And we revealed a new regulatory mechanism of SNHG22 in GC cells. SNHG22 is a promising lncRNA biomarker for diagnosis and prognosis and a potential target for GC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Calophyllaceae plastomes, their structure and insights in relationships within the clusioids

A complete chloroplast genome is not yet available for numerous species of plants. Among the groups that lack plastome information is the clusioid clade (Malpighiales), which includes five families: Bonnetiaceae, Calophyllaceae, Clusiaceae, Hypericaceae, and Podostemaceae. With around 2200 species, it has few published plastomes and most of them are from Podostemaceae. Here we assembled and compared six plastomes from members of the clusioids: five from Calophyllaceae (newly sequenced) and one from Clusiaceae. Putative regions for evolutionary studies were identified and the newly assembled chloroplasts were analyzed with other available chloroplasts for the group, focusing on Calophyllaceae. Our results mostly agree with recent studies which found a general conserved structure, except for the two Podostemaceae species that have a large inversion (trnK-UUU"“rbcL) and lack one intron from ycf3. Within Calophyllaceae we observed a longer LSC and reduced IRs in Mahurea exstipulata, resulting in some genic rearrangement, and a short inversion (psbJ"“psbE) in Kielmeyera coriacea. Phylogenetic analyses recovered the clusioids and the five families as monophyletic and revealed that conflicts in relationships reported in the literature for the group agree with nodes concentrating uninformative or conflicting gene trees. Our study brings new insights about clusioid plastome architecture and its evolution.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural insights into the evolution of the RAG recombinase

Adaptive immunity in jawed vertebrates relies on the assembly of antigen receptor genes by the recombination activating gene 1 (RAG1)"“RAG2 (collectively RAG) recombinase in a reaction known as V(D)J recombination. Extensive biochemical and structural evidence indicates that RAG and V(D)J recombination evolved from the components of a RAG-like (RAGL) transposable element through a process known as transposon molecular domestication. This Review describes recent advances in our understanding of the functional and structural transitions that occurred during RAG evolution. We use the structures of RAG and RAGL enzymes to trace the evolutionary adaptations that yielded a RAG recombinase with exquisitely regulated cleavage activity and a multilayered array of mechanisms to suppress transposition. We describe how changes in modes of DNA binding, alterations in the dynamics of protein"“DNA complexes, single amino acid mutations and a modular design likely enabled RAG family enzymes to survive and spread in the genomes of eukaryotes. These advances highlight the insight that can be gained from viewing evolution of vertebrate immunity through the lens of comparative genome analyses coupled with structural biology and biochemistry.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arabidopsis thaliana PrimPol is a primase and lesion bypass DNA polymerase with the biochemical characteristics to cope with DNA damage in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast

PrimPol is a novel Primase"“Polymerase that synthesizes RNA and DNA primers de novo and extents from these primers as a DNA polymerase. Animal PrimPol is involved in nuclear and mitochondrial DNA replication by virtue of its translesion DNA synthesis (TLS) and repriming activities. Here we report that the plant model Arabidopsis thaliana encodes a functional PrimPol (AtPrimPol). AtPrimPol is a low fidelity and a TLS polymerase capable to bypass DNA lesions, like thymine glycol and abasic sites, by incorporating directly across these lesions or by skipping them. AtPrimPol is also an efficient primase that preferentially recognizes the single-stranded 3"²-GTCG-5"² DNA sequence, where the 3"²-G is cryptic. AtPrimPol is the first DNA polymerase that localizes in three cellular compartments: nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast. In vitro, AtPrimPol synthesizes primers that are extended by the plant organellar DNA polymerases and this reaction is regulated by organellar single-stranded binding proteins. Given the constant exposure of plants to endogenous and exogenous DNA-damaging agents and the enzymatic capabilities of lesion bypass and re-priming of AtPrimPol, we postulate a predominant role of this enzyme in avoiding replication fork collapse in all three plant genomes, both as a primase and as a TLS polymerase.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structure of the human RNA polymerase I elongation complex

Eukaryotic RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcribes ribosomal DNA and generates RNA for ribosome synthesis. Pol I accounts for the majority of cellular transcription activity and dysregulation of Pol I transcription leads to cancers and ribosomopathies. Despite extensive structural studies of yeast Pol I, structure of human Pol I remains unsolved. Here we determined the structures of the human Pol I in the pre-translocation, post-translocation, and backtracked states at near-atomic resolution. The single-subunit peripheral stalk lacks contacts with the DNA-binding clamp and is more flexible than the two-subunit stalk in yeast Pol I. Compared to yeast Pol I, human Pol I possesses a more closed clamp, which makes more contacts with DNA. The Pol I structure in the post-cleavage backtracked state shows that the C-terminal zinc ribbon of RPA12 inserts into an open funnel and facilitates "dinucleotide cleavage" on mismatched DNA"“RNA hybrid. Critical disease-associated mutations are mapped on Pol I regions that are involved in catalysis and complex organization. In summary, the structures provide new sights into human Pol I complex organization and efficient proofreading.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activity-based profiling in RNA

RNA modifications are emerging regulators of development and disease. A metabolic labeling approach using 5-fluorocytidine (5-FCyd) allows the mechanism-based profiling of several RNA-modifying enzymes and potentially links their activity to novel RNA targets. Over the past two decades, activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) has emerged as a powerful tool for the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Small extracellular vesicle-mediated targeting of hypothalamic AMPKÎ±1 corrects obesity through BAT activation

Current pharmacological therapies for treating obesity are of limited efficacy. Genetic ablation or loss of function of AMP-activated protein kinase alpha 1 (AMPKÎ±1) in steroidogenic factor 1 (SF1) neurons of the ventromedial nucleus of the hypothalamus (VMH) induces feeding-independent resistance to obesity due to sympathetic activation of brown adipose tissue (BAT) thermogenesis. Here, we show that body weight of obese mice can be reduced by intravenous injection of small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) delivering a plasmid encoding an AMPKÎ±1 dominant negative mutant (AMPKÎ±1-DN) targeted to VMH-SF1 neurons. The beneficial effect of SF1-AMPKÎ±1-DN-loaded sEVs is feeding-independent and involves sympathetic nerve activation and increased UCP1-dependent thermogenesis in BAT. Our results underscore the potential of sEVs to specifically target AMPK in hypothalamic neurons and introduce a broader strategy to manipulate body weight and reduce obesity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Inhibition of CBP synergizes with the RNA-dependent mechanisms of Azacitidine by limiting protein synthesis

Carolina MartÃnez HerrÃ¡ezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4711-72256,7,. The nucleotide analogue azacitidine (AZA) is currently the best treatment option for patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). However, only half of treated patients respond and of these almost all eventually relapse. New treatment options are urgently needed to improve the clinical management of these patients. Here, we perform a loss-of-function shRNA screen and identify the histone acetyl transferase and transcriptional co-activator, CREB binding protein (CBP), as a major regulator of AZA sensitivity. Compounds inhibiting the activity of CBP and the closely related p300 synergistically reduce viability of MDS-derived AML cell lines when combined with AZA. Importantly, this effect is specific for the RNA-dependent functions of AZA and not observed with the related compound decitabine that is only incorporated into DNA. The identification of immediate target genes leads us to the unexpected finding that the effect of CBP/p300 inhibition is mediated by globally down regulating protein synthesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrically driven optical isolation through phonon-mediated photonic Autler"“Townes splitting

Optical isolators today are exclusively built on magneto-optic principles but are not readily implemented within photonic integrated circuits. So far, no magnetless alternative1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22 has managed to simultaneously combine linearity (that is, no frequency shift), linear response (that is, input"“output scaling), ultralow insertion loss and large directional contrast on-chip. Here we demonstrate an electrically driven optical isolator design that leverages the unbeatable transparency of a short, high-quality dielectric waveguide, with the strong attenuation from a critically coupled absorber. Our concept is implemented using a lithium niobate racetrack resonator in which phonon-mediated13 photonic Autler"“Townes splitting10,16,23,24 breaks the chiral symmetry of the resonant modes. We demonstrate isolators at wavelengths one octave apart near 1,550"‰nm and 780"‰nm, fabricated from the same lithium-niobate-on-insulator wafer. Linear isolation is demonstrated with simultaneously <1"‰dB insertion loss, >39"‰dB contrast and 10"‰dB bandwidth up to ~200"‰MHz.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

LINC00963/miR-4458 regulates the effect of oxaliplatin in gastric cancer by mediating autophagic flux through targeting of ATG16L1

Oxaliplatin resistance is the greatest obstacle to the management of local recurrence in gastric cancer patients after surgery. Accumulating evidence has suggested that inhibiting autophagy may be a novel approach for reversing resistance to oxaliplatin treatment. In this manuscript, we aimed to investigate the role of LINC00963 in regulating autophagy and oxaliplatin resistance. qRT-PCR, immunochemistry staining, and western blotting were used to detect gene expression. Plasmids were used to up- and downregulate the expression of LINC00963 and miR-4458. A caspase 3/7 activity kit and flow cytometry were used to detect the apoptosis rate. CCK8 and Transwell assays were used to test cell proliferation and migration, respectively. Transmission electron microscopy and a dual fluorescent lentivirus autophagy system were used to evaluate autophagic flux. Dual luciferase reporter gene assays and RNA pulldown assays were used to evaluate the potential crosstalk. LINC00963 was highly expressed in gastric cancer patients and cell lines. In addition, high LINC00963 expression was found to be associated with poor prognosis and local recurrence in gastric cancer patients, indicating that LINC00963 might be involved in oxaliplatin resistance. Moreover, we found that LINC00963 was aberrantly highly expressed in oxaliplatin-resistant SGC-7901 (SGC-7901-R) cells and promoted proliferation and migration and reduced the apoptosis rate in SGC-7901-R cells. Furthermore, among all potential target microRNAs, miR-4458 was found to be negatively regulated by LINC00963 both in vivo and in vitro. In addition, miR-4458 overexpression led to impaired proliferation and migration and enhanced cell apoptosis and G1 arrest in SGC-7901-R cells. Further RNA pulldown and dual luciferase reporter gene assays indicated the interaction between LINC00963 and miR-4458. Moreover, we found enhanced autophagic flux in SGC-7901-R cells compared with SGC-7901 cells; in addition, an inhibitor of autophagy induced apoptosis in SGC-7901-R cells. Then, we found that downregulation of LINC00963 expression and upregulation of miR-4458 expression significantly suppressed autophagic flux in SGC-7901-R cells. Based on starBase V3.0 and dual luciferase reporter gene assays, we predicted and confirmed that ATG16L1 might be the target of miR-4458 to regulate autophagy. In conclusion, LINC00963 and miR-4458 are potential biomarkers for predicting the overall survival of gastric cancer patients. Moreover, targeting LINC00963 to inhibit autophagic flux sensitizes gastric cancer cells to oxaliplatin treatment, suggesting that it is a potential novel therapeutic target for improving oxaliplatin sensitivity.
CANCER
Nature.com

Limitations of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect through layered structure

In this paper, we show theoretically that the spin-dependent transverse shift of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect (SHE) through layered structure cannot exceed half of the incident beam waist. Exact conditions for obtaining the upper limit of the transmitted SHE are clarified in detail. In addition, different from the popular view in many investigations, we find that there is no positive correlation between the spin-dependent transverse displacement and the ratio between the Fresnel transmission coefficients (tp, ts). In contrast, the optimal transmission ratio is determined by the incident angle and the beam waist. Moreover, two conventional transmission structures are selected and studied in detail. The characteristics of the transverse displacements obtained are in very good agreement with our theoretical conclusions. These findings provide a deeper insight into the photonic spin Hall phenomena and offer a guide for future related research.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE

