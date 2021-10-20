CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook May Change Its Name

WebProNews
 6 days ago

Facebook is considering the possibility of changing its name, both to better reflect its future ambitions and distance itself from existing scrutiny. Few companies are more well-known, or less favorably viewed, than Facebook. Nonetheless,...

www.webpronews.com

The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
KREX

Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

(AP) — Amid the fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company’s latest show of financial strength followed an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast trove of redacted internal documents […]
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
The Independent

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company's Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that...
WFLA

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen on Monday told lawmakers in the United Kingdom working on legislation to rein in social media companies that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.
TheAtlantaVoice

CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump

CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook’s quarterly earnings call by addressing the latest wave of coverage based on a trove of leaked internal documents on Monday. “Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg said. “The […]
The Independent

Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...
The Independent

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help. By altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in people’s newsfeeds, researchers at the company realized they could curtail the misleading information individuals saw about COVID-19 vaccines and offer users posts from legitimate sources like the World Health Organization “Given these results, I’m assuming we’re hoping to launch ASAP,” one Facebook employee wrote, responding to the internal memo about the...
WebProNews

Facebook Will Pay For News in France

Facebook has said it will pay for news in France, a departure from the company’s previous stance. Facebook and Google have both received criticism for benefiting from the news industry, benefit they gain without paying. News organizations and legislators have started taking a harder stance against the practice in an effort to force Big Tech to pay for the content it uses.
