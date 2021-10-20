CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s workers reveal ‘least ordered’ menu item: ‘Not very well advertised’

By Cortney Moore
 6 days ago

Workers at McDonald’s are saying there’s one menu item that doesn’t get ordered often. That menu item is hot tea. Stephen Patula, an area supervisor from Waterford, Ohio, shared a video on TikTok about the beverage’s performance at his family’s franchised restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 14. “Over the years,...

Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
MarketWatch

McDonald's chances of adding the McPlant to the nationwide menu are 'fairly high,' says BTIG

Analysts at BTIG say although McDonald's Corp. "claims" to be testing the McPlant in eight restaurants, they think there's a "fairly high" chance that the plant-based sandwich will rollout out nationwide in 2022. "We believe interest in adding a plant-based meat option to menus is accelerating domestically at quick-service operators," analysts led by Peter Saleh said. "We believe that 2022 will be a pivotal year for plant-based meat in the QSR segment with many brands introducing the product or increasing their offering to further differentiate themselves from competitors." Analysts cite plant-based options at other fast-food chains, like the Impossible...
Morganton News Herald

McDonald’s workers in Marion to go on strike Tuesday

MARION -- McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calling on McDonald’s to stamp out workplace sexual harassment and violence. Striking workers from Marion and across western North Carolina — including fast food, retail...
Highsnobiety

What's Crazier: Kanye's Haircut or His McDonald's Order?

In the span of a week, Kanye has listed his Wyoming ranch, lunched with Anna Wintour (in Crocs, no less), dropped some YEEZYs, performed at Alexandre Arnault's wedding, buzzed his hair, and got a name change. Phew, take it easy!. Late this past summer, Kanye filed to change his name...
Mashed

This Long John Silver's Menu Item Was Once Named The 'Worst Restaurant Meal In America'

In a world of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, Long John Silver's is a refreshing change of pace for the average fast-food connoisseur. Although this company's roots can be traced back to 1929 as a sit-down hamburger stand founded by Jerome Lederer, something strangely not discussed by the company itself, LJS has been serving up everything from fish to hush puppies since 1969. The company proudly boasts of responsibly sourcing its seafood from "real-sea places" and the commitment to bell-ringing service (and who doesn't love to ring the famous Captain's Bell at their local Long John Silver's?). Yet, it's selection of seafoods, poultry, and other assorted catches may be a cause for alarm for some.
hypebeast.com

Papa John's Introduces BaconMania With New Sizzling Trio of Menu Items

Papa John’s is bringing back the bacon this season. The quintessential pizza chain is introducing BaconMania to all its fans with three new menu items in their lineup. For a limited time only, Papa John’s is adding a mouthwatering pizza topped with full strips of bacon perfect for football Sundays. The Triple Bacon Pizza features smoky crumbled bacon, julienne-cut Canadian bacon and real smoked bacon strips to round out the sizzling meal. The pizza chain has also added the Smokey Bacon Parmesan Crusted Papadia, which is a toasted flatbread-style sandwich that also includes Canadian bacon and sliced smoked bacon strips. The toasty is also stuffed with fresh onions and covered in creamy ranch sauce, satisfying those who are looking for a bacon-focused sandwich. Last but not least of the trio is the Bacon Jalapeño Popper Rolls, which are filled with Philadelphia cream cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and jalapeños. The cream cheese gives a creamy kick to the poppers, sure to keep the taste buds wanting more.
thebossmagazine.com

McDonald’s McRib returning to menu in November

Iconic McDonald’s sandwich coming back for a limited time on Nov. 1. The return of the McRib is imminent. McDonald’s announced it is bringing back the cult favorite for a limited time starting Nov. 1. The McRib is being brought back as a tribute to its 40th anniversary as a...
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Restaurants Reducing Menu Items Due to Worker Shortage

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and many people are already making plans to spend time with their families. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner always consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and some sort of dessert. Some people prefer a slice of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whip cream, while others may choose a warm slice of apple pie.
Reuters

McDonald's sales soar on higher prices, newer menu items

Oct 27 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported quarterly U.S. sales on Wednesday that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by higher prices, larger order sizes and newer menu items such as the crispy chicken burger. The company's shares rose 3% to $243.30 in premarket trading, as the fast food giant's...
toofab.com

Adele Says She Eats McDonald's 'At Least Once a Week'

It's her "death row" meal. Adele may be from the U.K., but she says her last meal on Earth would come from a classic American fast food chain: McDonald's. In a video for British Vogue, which was posted on Monday, the singer's knowledge of famous British dishes was put to the test. As shown in the clip, Adele, 33, sampled a series of traditional British meals -- including fish and chips, cockles and a full English breakfast -- and had to guess each dish while blindfolded.
