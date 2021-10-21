CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Asleep in his car, police woke him and created a reason to kill him: sleeping while Black

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Stewart was asleep in his car...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Horrifying body camera footage shows Ohio police dragging paraplegic man by his hair

Disturbing body camera footage appears to show police officers dragging a paralysed man out of his car by his hair.Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic Black man, was driving on West Grand Avenue in Dayton, Ohio on 30 September when police stopped him.In bodycam footage obtained by WHIO News, a Dayton police officer can be heard ordering Mr Owensby to step out of his car. Mr Owensby replies that he can’t because of his disability.“I cannot step out. I’m a paraplegic,” he says.An argument then ensues, and Mr Owensby asks the officer to call over his “white shirt”, meaning his supervisor.“Here’s...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Woke
rnbcincy.com

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined following George Floyd protests says police watchdog

More than five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined, and some possibly sacked, for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests of 2020, a police watchdog has said.Demonstrations were held in numerous cities including New York, following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of passing a fake $20 note, by a police officer in May 2020.New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has condemned the NYPD’s aggressive response to the protests, during which officers were recorded using violence to control peaceful crowds.Police were filmed beating and roughhousing protesters, some of whom said they were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Case not closed’: Sheriff probes how 3-year-old boy missing for 3 days found alive by a ‘Good Samaritan’

Investigators will continue to probe the disappearance of Christopher Ramierez after the three-year-old boy was found alive in the woods by a man guided by “divine intervention”.The toddler was found naked five miles from his Texas home after reportedly chasing a dog into the woods.He survived for three days until he was found on Saturday by a man who says he was compelled by the Holy Spirit to search a wooded area of Grimes County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.“The case is not closed,” Sheriff Don Sowell said in an interview with local broadcaster KWTX News 10.“Our investigators, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

White NJ Man Behind Viral Racist Rant Against Black Family Slapped With 22 Charges For Six Separate Criminal Acts Against Black Neighbors

A White man who was arrested over the summer for his racist rant against his Black neighbors is still in jail and now facing new charges. Edward “Cagney” Matthews, went viral in July for a racist confrontation in his Mount Laurel, New Jersey neighborhood for aggressively approaching a black neighbor and shouting racial insults at him, calling him a “monkey.”
SOCIETY
Davenport Journal

“It was self-defense,” Man shot and killed his young sister, stepbrother and mother and attempted to kill fourth family member

According to the police officials, the 22-year-old suspect killed three members of his family and attempted to kill a fourth relative. The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday. He was arrested three hours later and more than 100 miles away from the initial crime scene. Sheriff Rowland said that multiple firearms were in plain view, such as long guns and the 22-year-old suspect was actively wearing ballistic body armor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer charged after video appears to show him stomp on Black man’s head

A police officer has been charged after bodycam footage appears to show him stomping on a Black man’s head in Indianapolis, Indiana. The white officer, 43-year-old Sergeant Eric Huxley, has been charged with two felonies after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage this week. Sgt Huxley has spent 14 years on the police force and has now been charged with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury.Video footage appears to show that Sgt Huxley stomped on the head of a handcuffed homeless man, 39-year-old Jermaine Vaughn, during an arrest. The officer’s actions are also being...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Black Enterprise

White Woman Fired After Video Alleges Verbal Racist Attack on Black Couple in Brooklyn Dog Park

Another white woman in New York City has been exposed and fired for her racist verbiage after telling a Black couple to “stay in your hood” in a Brooklyn dog park. A Black best-selling New York Times author posted an encounter he had over the weekend when a white woman allegedly told him and his fiancée to “stay” in their hood as she threatened to call the police on them.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy