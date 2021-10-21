Asleep in his car, police woke him and created a reason to kill him: sleeping while Black

More than five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined, and some possibly sacked, for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests of 2020, a police watchdog has said.Demonstrations were held in numerous cities including New York, following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of passing a fake $20 note, by a police officer in May 2020.New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has condemned the NYPD’s aggressive response to the protests, during which officers were recorded using violence to control peaceful crowds.Police were filmed beating and roughhousing protesters, some of whom said they were...
