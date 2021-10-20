CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS-Q3 earnings season sailing along

 7 days ago

* Major U.S. indexes green; transports outperform, NYFANG. * Utilities lead S&P sector gainers; tech weakest group. * Dollar dips; gold, crude up; bitcoin hits new record. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.65%, hit 5-month high. Oct 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed amid avalanche of earnings

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street trading closed in a mixed state on Wednesday, as investors digested a slab of quarterly earnings reports. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.74% at 35,490.69 and the S&P 500 lost 0.51% to 4,551.68, while the Nasdaq Composite eked out gains of just 0.12 points to 15,235.84.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Growth trounces value but Nasdaq is flat

Oct 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GROWTH TROUNCES VALUE BUT NASDAQ IS FLAT (1615 EDT/2015 GMT) Gains in growth stocks couldn't stop the Nasdaq from closing. essentially flat on...
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 27/10/2021

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -15.12 at 7262.5 points, a movement of -0.21%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. Morrison (WM) (MRW) was a much traded share, with roughly £3,350.6m (0.223%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 42% of the companies in...
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
The Motley Fool

3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Dividend stocks have historically run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers. This income trio offers a healthy blend of sustainable growth and value. If you're like most investors, the mere mention of the words "stock market crash" is unnerving. That's because the downside we witness during steep corrections often occurs in a short time frame.
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as US tech earnings deliver

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Tuesday on a busy day of company news, as investors look ahead to more earnings from high-profile US technology names. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was up 49.08 points, or 0.7%, at 7,271.80. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index...
NewsBreak
Life Style Extra

US close: Major indices little changed at end of session

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks ended the session much the same as they started them on Tuesday. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.04% at 35,756.88, while the S&P 500 was 0.18% firmer at 4,574.79 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.06% stronger at 15,235.71.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500, Dow eke out fresh closing highs

* Utilities leads gainers, consumer services decline most. Oct 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P, DOW EKE OUT FRESH CLOSING HIGHS (1615 EDT/2015 GMT) The S&P 500 hit a...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish firmer as Reckitt, Whitbread rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished in positive territory on Tuesday, as bourses in the US added to Monday's record highs in early trading, with sentiment underpinned locally by well-received results from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser and Whitbread. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.76% at 7,277.62, and...
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges up in steady markets before central bank meetings

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on. Tuesday in narrow-range trading as markets awaited news from. upcoming central bank meetings that might spark volatility. After a report showed that U.S. consumers were more. confident about the economy than expected, the dollar index. rose modestly and...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Pacific Assets Trust beats benchmark in first half

Pacific Assets Trust PLC - Asia Pacific-focused investor - Says net asset value per share rises 4.5% to 359.6 pence in six months to July 31, from 344.1p at end of January. Total return amounts to 5.6%, topping 5.1% return from company's performance objective. The performance benchmark is UK consumer price index added 6%. Meanwhile, MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index returns negative 6.6% in period.
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
