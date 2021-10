Each activity on your stamping floor is designed to turn a flat piece of metal into a useful component. Each part of your process moves, modifies, or stores your raw material, work-in-process, or your final component. A quality component meets its specifications, and reliable materials are needed to form quality components. Inputs to and outputs from processes are defined to measure and control each process. The more you understand and manage each process and component, the more efficiently your plant operates. The same is true with the data you manage during production.

