CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Acquires T-H Marine for $185M

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire T-H Marine, a leading provider of branded marine parts and accessories, for approximately $185 million. The transaction is expected to close...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

KnowBe4, Inc (KNBE) Acquires SecurityAdvisor for $80M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that they have entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire SecurityAdvisor for an estimated total purchase consideration of approximately $80 million, to be paid through a combination of cash and stock with both upfront and earnout components. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Receives Nasdaq's Determination Letter

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company"), a fishing company based in the People's Republic of China, announced today that it received a determination notice letter dated October 13, 2021 (the "Determination Notice") from the Listing Qualification Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying that the Company did not meet the terms of exception granted by Staff.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Acquires Body Fit Training

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential” or “the Company”), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, announced that effective today it has acquired Body Fit Training (“BFT”), an Australia-based fitness franchisor for a total of $44 million in a combination of cash on the balance sheet and debt from its existing senior secured loan facility. The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive on an EBITDA margin basis. In connection with the transaction, Xponential acquired all of the intellectual property of BFT. Upon close, Xponential is also expected to enter into a Master Franchise Agreement with the BFT founders to provide support to all of its nearly 130 franchised studios across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, as well as an additional over 150 BFT studios previously sold and contractually obligated to open across the Asia Pacific region within the next 12 months. Xponential will also be directly servicing BFT studios in the United States and Canada.
FITNESS
StreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Acquires Analog Devices’ Symeo Radar Division

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specializing in radar hardware and software development for emerging safety system applications. Symeo's industry-leading RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement for high precision radar solutions.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
StreetInsider.com

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bank Of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.17. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Core & Main, Inc (CNM) to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., a full service provider of waterworks products and services, and custom concrete catch basins, based in Penfield, Pennsylvania.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Acquires DaVinci

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DaVinci, a leading developer and manufacturer of premium portable vaporizers.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Onew
StreetInsider.com

CI&T Inc (CINT) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "CI&T is a provider of strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital...
STOCKS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onewater Marine Inc#Streetinsider Premium#T H Marine#Oem
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy