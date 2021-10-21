CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KnowBe4, Inc (KNBE) Acquires SecurityAdvisor for $80M

 5 days ago

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that they have entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire SecurityAdvisor...

Cybersecurity firm to acquire complementary business for $80M

CLEARWATER — KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of security awareness training and a widely used simulated phishing platform, has agreed to acquire SecurityAdvisor for $80 million in cash and stock. The deal, according to a news release, is expected to close by the end of the year. Headquartered in...
KnowBe4 to acquire SecurityAdvisor in $80M deal

October 21, 2021 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, announced that it has entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire California-based SecurityAdvisor for approximately $80 million. The purchase will be paid through a combination of cash and stock with both upfront and earnout components. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021. The acquisition will create a new category for KnowBe4. The innovative SecurityAdvisor technology utilizes integrations with over 50 leading vendors in the cybersecurity ecosystem to identify and correlate human behavior-driven security alerts. The new category of security would be called Human Detection and Response, or HDR. "The future integration of KnowBe4's existing security awareness platform with real-time user behavior activity and micro-learning will be a new milestone in defending against social engineering attacks," the release read.
