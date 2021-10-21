CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-college Paradise

By SUSIE MCMULLEN BRUNING FOR L MAGAZINE
Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

I heard it a million times: “Time goes by fast, cherish your kids now.” But caught up on the endless treadmill of carpools, weekend club sports and crappy 30-minute dinners, I didn’t listen. Before I knew it, my daughter Aubrey was my height and driving, headed out the door with keys...

journalstar.com

coloradocommunitymedia.com

A parrot paradise in the country

Near the corner of County Roads 13 and 158 in rural Elbert County, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Parker, large, vibrantly colored parrots live on the grounds of The Gabriel Foundation. The foundation is a “parrot welfare organization providing for the complete physical, psychological, and environmental well-being of the...
PARKER, CO
roguevalleymagazine.com

Paradise Is Within at Blue Giraffe Day Spa in Ashland!

“We both had jobs where we did not feel listened to at all,” says Nila Gaulden, daughter in the Mother/Daughter team now running the Blue Giraffe Day Spa. The new owners are dedicated to revolutionizing the workplace for employees and improving services for guests; a worthy undertaking in an unprecedented time.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Paradise Planning Special Furniture

At the end of a hard day, return back to the Happy Home Paradise Planning office to receive compensation for the day's work - the Happy Home Paradise Planning Team uses Poki as its official currency. So how can you spend your hard-earned money? Well, you'll find a shop within...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
backpacker.com

Kuzitrin Lake is an Alaskan Autumn Paradise

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Outside+ members can read our full list of the 10 best unlikely leaf hikes. Not a member yet? Here’s a taste. No crowds here: The only way to get to this colorful autumn stretch of tundra is backpacking....
LIFESTYLE
elitetraveler.com

Reconnect With Your Inner Child at Private Paradise Mexico

There has been a growing trend among the world’s best hotels for a few years now — super-luxe, residential-style villas that make you feel as though you have the entire resort to yourself, with all the wonderful amenities of a five-star hotel at your fingertips. But Private Paradise Mexico takes it up a notch. It is essentially the villa of dreams for your 10-year-old self, but with all the luxuries you’ve become accustomed to as an adult. The enormous 20,000-sq-ft estate “blurs the lines between a luxury mega-villa and a theme park resort.”
LIFESTYLE
Lincoln Journal Star

Campbells subscribe to ‘start them young’ in the outdoors

When you take children hunting, you better have a checklist. Jesse and Casey Campbell of Grand Island aren’t nuts, but that’s what their packing list has included since they took their son, Harris, hunting for the first time when he was 2 months old. By the time Harris went on...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Architectural Digest

This Industrial Loft in Vancouver Was Transformed Into a Paradise for Music Lovers

“When this unit came on the market, I was in Montreal looking at similar listings,” remembers Ian Patrick, a finance professional and hobbyist DJ. “My friends here in Vancouver knew that this has always been my home, and some of them were looking at apartments there on my behalf.” A few days later, he flew across the country to see it IRL and was immediately struck by how sprawling and bright it was. “It was the start of our winter season, but the loft was so radiant and inviting thanks to the massive windows and the light reflecting off the smooth concrete floors,” Ian says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Only In Georgia

The Small Town Of Thunderbolt, Georgia Is A Seafood & Shrimping Paradise

Don’t you just love those charming coastal towns that feel like tucked-away treasures in Georgia? That’s how we feel about Thunderbolt, Georgia, a small town about five miles southeast of Savannah. With a population of fewer than 3,000 residents, Thunderbolt isn’t huge by any means. But what this adorable town might lack in size, it sure makes up for it in spirit! Visit Thunderbolt, Georgia for a seafood and shrimping paradise with loads of history.
GEORGIA STATE
WOWT

Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you didn’t get to try a Curderburger, you’ll have to wait until next year. National Curd Day now has the attention of America’s burger-loving masses. A marketing gimmick which began as a joke paid off with long lines and sold out burgers at Culver’s Restaurants,...
OMAHA, NE
pullmanradio.com

Paradise Creek Brewery to host Science Pub

Paradise Creek Brewery is hosting Science Pub Tuesday at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about science as they enjoy a brew. Masks will be required for those attending in person. Guests who would like to stay home can participate by ordering a drink from the brewery beforehand and logging onto this Zoom link.
RESTAURANTS
orangecoast.com

Dumplings of a Different Color at Paradise Dynasty

Dumpling destination Paradise Dynasty has opened its 45th location and first outside of Asia at South Coast Plaza. The restaurant anchors Collage, a new two-story collection of eateries in the center’s Bloomingdale’s wing. The signature dish is “Specialty Dynasty” xiao long bao, eight rainbow-hued, delicately pursed, intensely flavored, and extremely juicy dumplings. The flavors: luffa gourd, foie gras, black truffle, cheese, crab roe, garlic, Sichuan, and original with chicken or Kurobuta pork. Other highlights include “steamed salted egg yolk custard lava charcoal bun,” 17 versions of hand-pulled noodles, and spicy, crispy Sichuan chicken. Contemporary chandeliers feature hundreds of oblong plexiglass elements that seem to float. Singapore’s largest restaurant group launched an outpost of its casual Le Shrimp Ramen at Collage.
RESTAURANTS
ravallirepublic.com

Traps removed as Paradise Valley grizzlies elude capture

State wildlife officials have removed traps set for two small grizzly bears that had accessed garbage at an unsecured county solid waste collection site in Paradise Valley, saying the bears have not been seen in the area recently. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks set the traps last week at Park...
PARK COUNTY, MT
NWI.com

'Paradise Square' set to debut in Chicago

Chicago theater fans will have the opportunity to see the debut of a new musical in November. Broadway in Chicago will present the pre-Broadway engagement of "Paradise Square," Nov. 2 to Dec. 5, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. "Paradise Square" takes place in New York City in...
CHICAGO, IL
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: A book worth the trip

“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick, Viking, 375 pages, $30. The premise of Nathaniel Philbrick’s latest book, “Travels with George,” allows the acclaimed writer to juxtapose long-forgotten aspects of our nation’s infancy with pertinent observations of today’s society. The reader fortunate enough to open this book will be beguiled by the author’s lively and trenchant comments regarding George Washington’s impact on our nation’s remote past and, also, upon more recent headlines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

Lake Tahoe Is Now in ‘Terminal’ Condition

Lake Tahoe Trouble: “In one 36-hour period, the lake level fell by 1.2 inches due to evaporation,” four-times the annual rate. Wildfires have devastated much of the Lake Tahoe Basin in 2021. To make matters worse, Lake Tahoe itself is now terminal. According to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research...
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

Video: Howling Atmospheric River Winds Making Golden Gate Bridge Sing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The howling gale forces winds, whipped up by a potent atmospheric river, whistled through the railing grates of the Golden Gate Bridge, creating an eerie sound track for the storm as it ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area. The humming noise can be heard for miles and has been a source of annoyance for San Francisco residents ever since a handrail retrofit, designed to make the span more aerodynamic on gusty days, was put into place last year. The slants are much narrower than the old handrails and vibrate in a strong wind. “I couldn’t really describe...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

