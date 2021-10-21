Sometimes it’s good to be a goldfish

Back in the 1960s, I lived for the Billboard pop and R&B charts and WABC-AM Top 40 countdown. Everything then was rock or soul, Black and white, uptown and downtown. But if you lived in New York, as I did then, in Washington Heights, you knew there was a third stream—boogaloo. You could hear it coming out of the open windows of apartments on summer weekends in Washington Heights, from 140th to 175th streets, and in East Harlem. Amazing what you'd hear in the days before air conditioning, when the thump of large rectangular fans keep people in apartments cool. I didn't speak Spanish and no one I knew did. But I knew this musical subculture existed nearby and I loved the sound.
