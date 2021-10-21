Sometimes it’s good to be a goldfish

Veteran actress Jen Landon proved to be an excellent addition to the cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” last season. Landon has been around the Hollywood block a few times and has an impressive resume of television and film appearances. Acting runs her blood as her father, Michael Landon, was also a television and film star. Michael Landon is most known for his starring roles in “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prarie” among many other notable appearances. The apple did not fall far from the tree with Jen as she has been terrific in her “Yellowstone” role. She plays the tough-talking and wise-cracking ranch hand, Teeter, on the show. Landon’s acting prowess really shines in “Yellowstone” as she gives Teeter a fearless, yet charming, personality.

