CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Intracellular delivery of protein drugs with an autonomously lysing bacterial system reduces tumor growth and metastases

By Vishnu Raman
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical cancer pathways often cannot be targeted because of limited efficiency crossing cell membranes. Here we report the development of a Salmonella-based intracellular delivery system to address this challenge. We engineer genetic circuits that (1) activate the regulator flhDC to drive invasion and (2) induce lysis to release proteins into tumor...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

In vivo study of light-driven naproxen release from gated mesoporous silica drug delivery system

A drug delivery system based on mesoporous particles MCM-41 was post-synthetically modified by photo-sensitive ligand, methyl-(2E)-3-(4-(triethoxysilyl)-propoxyphenyl)-2-propenoate (CA) and the pores of MCM-41 particles were loaded with Naproxen sodium salt (NAP). The CA was used as a photoactive molecule that can undergo a reversible photo-dimerization by [2Ï€"‰+"‰2Ï€] cycloaddition when irradiated with UV light of specific wavelengths. Thus, it has a function of gate-keeper that is responsible for opening/closing the pores and minimizing premature release of NAP. The physicochemical properties of the prepared system were studied by infrared spectroscopy (IR), nitrogen adsorption measurements, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX). The mechanism of the opening/closing pores was confirmed by UV measurements. In vitro and in vivo drug release experiments and the concentration of released NAP was determined by UV spectroscopy and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). In vivo drug release in the blood circulatory system of rats has demonstrated the effective photo-cleavage reaction of CA molecules after UV-light stimulation. The localization and morphological changes of the particles were studied in the blood and liver of rats at different time intervals. The particles in the blood have been shown to retain their original rod-like shape, and the particles in the liver have been hydrolysed, which has resulted in spherical shape with a reduced size.
SCIENCE
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Researchers Target Tumors with Intracellular Precision

AMHERST, Mass. – A non-toxic, bacteria-based system developed at the University of Massachusetts Amherst can detect when it is inside a cancer cell and then release its payload of therapeutic drugs directly into the cell. The work, published in “Nature Communications” today, could lead to effective, targeted therapies for currently untreatable cancers, such as liver or metastatic breast cancer.
AMHERST, MA
Nature.com

Intracellular softening and increased viscoelastic fluidity during division

The life and death of an organism rely on correct cell division, which occurs through the process of mitosis. Although the biochemical signalling and morphogenetic processes during mitosis are well understood, the importance of mechanical forces and material properties is only just starting to be discovered. Recent studies have revealed that the layer of proteins beneath the cell membrane-the so-called cell cortex-stiffens during mitosis, but it is as yet unclear whether mechanical changes occur in the rest of the material in the cell, contained in the cytoplasm. Here we show that, in contrast to the cortical stiffening, the interior of the cell undergoes a softening and an increase in dissipative timescale, similar to viscoelastic relaxation. These mechanical changes are accompanied by a decrease in the active forces that drive particle mobility. Using optical tweezers to perform microrheology measurements, we capture the complex active and passive material states of the cytoplasm using six relevant parameters, of which only two vary considerably during mitosis. We demonstrate a role switch between microtubules and actin that could contribute to the observed softening.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammary Tumor#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Intracellular
Nature.com

pCLE highlights distinctive vascular patterns in early gastric cancer and in gastric diseases with high risk of malignant complications

Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

E3-ligase knock down revealed differential titin degradation by autopagy and the ubiquitin proteasome system

The sarcomere protein titin is a major determinant of cardiomyocyte stiffness and ventricular distensibility. The constant mechanical stress on titin requires well-controlled protein quality control, the exact mechanisms of which have not yet been fully elucidated. Here, we analyzed E3-ligases potentially responsible for cardiac titin ubiquitination and specifically studied the involvement of the autophagosomal system in titin degradation. Pharmacological inhibition of autophagy and the proteasome in cultured primary rat cardiomyocytes significantly elevated titin ubiquitination and increased titin degradation. Using in-vitro pull down assays we identified binding of E3-ligases MuRF1-3, CHIP and Fbx32 to several titin domains. Immunofluorescence analysis showed sarcomeric localization of the E3-ligases. siRNA-mediated knock-down of the E3-ligases MuRF-1, -3 and a combination of CHIP/Fbx32 significantly reduced autophagy-related titin ubiquitination, whereas knock-down of MuRF-2 and -3 reduced proteasome-related titin ubiquitination. We demonstrated that the proteasomal and the autophagosomal-lysosomal system participate in degradation of the titin filament. We found that ubiquitination and degradation of titin are partially regulated by E3-ligases of the MuRF family. We further identified CHIP and Fbx32 as E3-ligases involved in titin ubiquitination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing the evaluation of gene-targeted panels for tumor mutational burden estimation

Though whole exome sequencing (WES) is the gold-standard for measuring tumor mutational burden (TMB), the development of gene-targeted panels enables cost-effective TMB estimation. With the growing number of panels in clinical trials, developing a statistical method to effectively evaluate and compare the performance of different panels is necessary. The mainstream method uses R-squared value to measure the correlation between the panel-based TMB and WES-based TMB. However, the performance of a panel is usually overestimated via R-squared value based on the long-tailed TMB distribution of the dataset. Herein, we propose angular distance, a measurement used to compute the extent of the estimated bias. Our extensive in silico analysis indicates that the R-squared value reaches a plateau after the panel size reaches 0.5Â Mb, which does not adequately characterize the performance of the panels. In contrast, the angular distance is still sensitive to the changes in panel sizes when the panel size reaches 6Â Mb. In particular, R-squared values between the hypermutation-included dataset and the non-hypermutation dataset differ widely across many cancer types, whereas the angular distances are highly consistent. Therefore, the angular distance is more objective and logical than R-squared value for evaluating the accuracy of TMB estimation for gene-targeted panels.
CANCER
Nature.com

Upregulating sirtuin 6 ameliorates glycolysis, EMT and distant metastasis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma with krÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 deficiency

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) is a tumor suppressor in multiple cancers. In a murine model of spontaneous pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), additional KLF10 depletion accelerated distant metastasis. However, Klf10 knockout mice, which suffer from metabolic disorders, do not develop malignancy. The mechanisms of KLF10 in PDAC progression deserve further exploration. KLF10-depleted and KLF10-overexpressing PDAC cells were established to measure epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), glycolysis, and migration ability. A murine model was established to evaluate the benefit of genetic or pharmacological manipulation in KLF10-depleted PDAC cells (PDACshKLF10). Correlations of KLF10 deficiency with rapid metastasis, elevated EMT, and glycolysis were demonstrated in resected PDAC tissues, in vitro assays, and murine models. We identified sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) as an essential mediator of KLF10 that modulates EMT and glucose homeostasis. Overexpressing SIRT6 reversed the migratory and glycolytic phenotypes of PDACshKLF10 cells. Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated essential fatty acid, upregulated SIRT6 and prolonged the survival of mice injected with PDACshKLF10. Modulating HIF1Î± and NFÎºB revealed that EMT and glycolysis in PDAC cells were coordinately regulated upstream by KLF10/SIRT6 signaling. Our study demonstrated a novel KLF10/SIRT6 pathway that modulated EMT and glycolysis coordinately via NFÎºB and HIF1Î±. Activation of KLF10/SIRT6 signaling ameliorated the distant progression of PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The impact of physiological metabolite levels on serine uptake, synthesis and utilization in cancer cells

Serine is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for tumour proliferation and depletion of circulating serine results in reduced tumour growth and increased survival in various cancer models. While many cancer cells cultured in a standard tissue culture medium depend on exogenous serine for optimal growth, here we report that these cells are less sensitive to serine/glycine depletion in medium containing physiological levels of metabolites. The lower requirement for exogenous serine under these culture conditions reflects both increased de novo serine synthesis and the use of hypoxanthine (not present in the standard medium) to support purine synthesis. Limiting serine availability leads to increased uptake of extracellular hypoxanthine, sparing available serine for other pathways such as glutathione synthesis. Taken together these results improve our understanding of serine metabolism in physiologically relevant nutrient conditions and allow us to predict interventions that may enhance the therapeutic response to dietary serine/glycine limitation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis for protein glutamylation by the Legionella pseudokinase SidJ

Legionella pneumophila (LP) avoids phagocytosis by secreting nearly 300 effector proteins into the host cytosol. SidE family of effectors (SdeA, SdeB, SdeC and SidE) employ phosphoribosyl ubiquitination to target multiple host Rab GTPases and innate immune factors. To suppress the deleterious toxicity of SidE enzymes in a timely manner, LP employs a metaeffector named SidJ. Upon activation by host Calmodulin (CaM), SidJ executes an ATP-dependent glutamylation to modify the catalytic residue Glu860 in the mono-ADP-ribosyl transferase (mART) domain of SdeA. SidJ is a unique glutamylase that adopts a kinase-like fold but contains two nucleotide-binding pockets. There is a lack of consensus about the substrate recognition and catalytic mechanism of SidJ. Here, we determined the cryo-EM structure of SidJ in complex with its substrate SdeA in two different states of catalysis. Our structures reveal that both phosphodiesterase (PDE) and mART domains of SdeA make extensive contacts with SidJ. In the pre-glutamylation state structure of the SidJ-SdeA complex, adenylylated E860 of SdeA is inserted into the non-canonical (migrated) nucleotide-binding pocket of SidJ. Structure-based mutational analysis indicates that SidJ employs its migrated pocket for the glutamylation of SdeA. Finally, using mass spectrometry, we identified several transient autoAMPylation sites close to both the catalytic pockets of SidJ. Our data provide unique insights into the substrate recognition and the mechanism of protein glutamylation by the pseudokinase SidJ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Periostin secreted by activated fibroblasts in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis promotes tumorigenesis of non-small cell lung cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) show poor prognosis. Periostin is an extracellular matrix protein highly expressed in the lung tissues of IPF. This study aimed to investigate the possibility that periostin secreted by fibroblasts derived from IPF lung might affect proliferation of NSCLC cells. Periostin was more highly expressed and secreted by fibroblasts from diseased human lung with IPF (DIPF) than by normal human lung fibroblasts (NHLF). Cocultivation of NSCLC cells with conditioned media (CM) from DIPF increased proliferation of NSCLC cells through pErk signaling, with this proliferation attenuated by periostin-neutralizing antibodies. Knockdown of integrin Î²3, a subunit of the periostin receptor, in NSCLC cells suppressed proliferation of NSCLC cells promoted by recombinant human periostin and CM of DIPF. On in vivo examination, DIPF promoted tumor progression more than NHLF, and knockdown of integrin Î²3 in NSCLC cells suppressed tumor progression promoted by DIPF. Fibroblasts derived from surgical specimens from IPF patients also increased secretion of periostin compared to those from non-IPF patients. Periostin secreted from IPF-activated fibroblasts plays critical roles in the proliferation of NSCLC cells. The present study provides a solid basis for considering periostin-targeted therapy for NSCLC patients with IPF.
CANCER
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host methylation predicts SARS-CoV-2 infection and clinical outcome

Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, most clinical testing has focused on RT-PCR1. Host epigenome manipulation post coronavirus infection2,3,4 suggests that DNA methylation signatures may differentiate patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection from uninfected individuals, and help predict COVID-19 disease severity, even at initial presentation. Methods. We customized Illumina's Infinium MethylationEPIC...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A splicing variant of TFEB negatively regulates the TFEB-autophagy pathway

Transcription factor EB (TFEB) is a master regulator of the autophagy-lysosomal pathway (ALP). Here, we cloned a novel splicing variant of TFEB, comprising 281 amino acids (hereafter referred to as small TFEB), and lacking the helix-loop-helix (HLH) and leucine zipper (LZ) motifs present in the full-length TFEB (TFEB-L). The TFEB variant is widely expressed in several tissues, including the brain, although its expression level is considerably lower than that of TFEB-L. Intriguingly, in cells stably expressing small TFEB, the expression profile of genes was inverted compared to that in cells ectopically expressing TFEB-L. In addition, fisetin-induced luciferase activity of promoter containing either coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) element or antioxidant response element (ARE) was significantly repressed by co-transfection with small TFEB. Moreover, fisetin-mediated clearance of phosphorylated tau or Î±-synuclein was attenuated in the presence of small TFEB. Taken together, the results suggest that small TFEB is a novel splicing variant of TFEB that might act as a negative regulator of TFEB-L, thus fine tuning the activity of ALP during cellular stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypothalamic kinin B1 receptor mediates orexin system hyperactivity in neurogenic hypertension

Brain orexin system hyperactivity contributes to neurogenic hypertension. We previously reported upregulated neuronal kinin B1 receptor (B1R) expression in hypertension. However, the role of central B1R activation on the orexin system in neurogenic hypertension has not been examined. We hypothesized that kinin B1R contributes to hypertension via upregulation of brain orexin-arginine vasopressin signaling. We utilized deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA)-salt hypertension model in wild-type (WT) and B1R knockout (B1RKO) mice. In WT mice, DOCA-salt-treatment increased gene and protein expression of orexin A, orexin receptor 1, and orexin receptor 2 in the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus and these effects were attenuated in B1RKO mice. Furthermore, DOCA-salt- treatment increased plasma arginine vasopressin levels in WT mice, but not in B1RKO mice. Cultured primary hypothalamic neurons expressed orexin A and orexin receptor 1. B1R specific agonist (LDABK) stimulation of primary neurons increased B1R protein expression, which was abrogated by B1R selective antagonist R715 but not by the dual orexin receptor antagonist, ACT 462206, suggesting that B1R is upstream of the orexin system. These data provide novel evidence that B1R blockade blunts orexin hyperactivity and constitutes a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of salt-sensitive hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prognostic efficacy of the RTN1 gene in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Gene expression profiling has been vastly used to extract the genes that can predict the clinical outcome in patients with diverse cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). With the aid of bioinformatics and computational analysis on gene expression data, various prognostic gene signatures for DLBCL have been recently developed. The major drawback of the previous signatures is their inability to correctly predict survival in external data sets. In other words, they are not reproducible in other datasets. Hence, in this study, we sought to determine the gene(s) that can reproducibly and robustly predict survival in patients with DLBCL. Gene expression data were extracted from 7 datasets containing 1636 patients (GSE10846 [n"‰="‰420], GSE31312 [n"‰="‰470], GSE11318 [n"‰="‰203], GSE32918 [n"‰="‰172], GSE4475 [n"‰="‰123], GSE69051 [n"‰="‰157], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰91]). Genes significantly associated with overall survival were detected using the univariate Cox proportional hazards analysis with a P value"‰<"‰0.001 and a false discovery rate (FDR)"‰<"‰5%. Thereafter, significant genes common between all the datasets were extracted. Additionally, chromosomal aberrations in the corresponding region of the final common gene(s) were evaluated as copy number alterations using the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) data of 570 patients with DLBCL (GSE58718 [n"‰="‰242], GSE57277 [n"‰="‰148], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰180]). Our results indicated that reticulon family gene 1 (RTN1) was the only gene that met our rigorous pipeline criteria and associated with a favorable clinical outcome in all the datasets (P"‰<"‰0.001, FDR"‰<"‰5%). In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, this gene remained independent of the routine international prognostic index components (i.e., age, stage, lactate dehydrogenase level, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group [ECOG] performance status, and number of extranodal sites) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). Furthermore, no significant chromosomal aberration was found in the RTN1 genomic region (14q23.1: Start 59,595,976/End 59,870,966).
CANCER
Nature.com

Liver and brain differential expression of one-carbon metabolism genes during ontogenesis

One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy