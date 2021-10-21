Shotgun-metagenomics based prediction of antibiotic resistance and virulence determinants in Staphylococcus aureus from periprosthetic tissue on blood culture bottles

Epidemiological studies of communicable diseases increasingly use large whole-genome sequencing (WGS) datasets to explore the transmission of pathogens. It is important to obtain an initial overview of datasets and identify closely related isolates, but this can be challenging with large numbers of isolates and imperfect sequencing. We used an ad hoc whole-genome multi locus sequence typing method to summarise data from a longitudinal study of Staphylococcus aureus in a primary school in New Zealand. Each pair of isolates was compared and the number of genes where alleles differed between isolates was tallied to produce a matrix of "allelic differences". We plotted histograms of the number of allelic differences between isolates for: all isolate pairs; pairs of isolates from different individuals; and pairs of isolates from the same individual. 340 sequenced isolates were included, and the ad hoc shared genome contained 445 genes. There were between 0 and 420 allelic differences between isolate pairs and the majority of pairs had more than 260 allelic differences. We found many genetically closely related S. aureus isolates from single individuals and a smaller number of closely-related isolates from separate individuals. Multiple S. aureus isolates from the same individual were usually very closely related or identical over the ad hoc shared genome. Siblings carried genetically similar, but not identical isolates. An ad hoc shared genome approach to WGS analysis can accommodate imperfect sequencing of the included isolates, and can provide insights into relationships between isolates in epidemiological studies with large WGS datasets containing diverse isolates.

