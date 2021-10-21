CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shotgun-metagenomics based prediction of antibiotic resistance and virulence determinants in Staphylococcus aureus from periprosthetic tissue on blood culture bottles

By Adriana Maria Sanabria
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShotgun-metagenomics may give valuable clinical information beyond the detection of potential pathogen(s). Identification of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), virulence genes and typing directly from clinical samples has been limited due to challenges arising from incomplete genome coverage. We assessed the performance of shotgun-metagenomics on positive blood culture bottles (n"‰="‰19) with periprosthetic tissue...

