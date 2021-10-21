An Emiliania huxleyi pan-transcriptome reveals basal strain specificity in gene expression patterns

The etiology of major depressive disorder (MDD) involves many factors such as heredity and environment. There are very few MDD-related studies in Chinese population using twin or sib-pairs for depression-control samples. Here we used the microarray approach and compared gene expression profiling of peripheral blood lymphocytes from 6 sib-pairs discordant on lifetime history of MDD. Within sib-pair differentially expressed genes are obvious fewer in the 1st, 2nd, and 5th compared with those in the 3rd, 4th, and 6th sib-pairs. Gene expression pattern of these DEGs distinguished MDD individuals from the normal one in 3rd, 4th, and 6th sib-pair but not in the 1st, 2nd, and 5th pair, suggesting heterogeneity of different sib-pairs and somewhat commonalities among the 3rd, 4th, and 6th sib-pairs. Comprehensive protein interaction network analysis revealed two key genes PTH and FGF2 in a dominant network where the majority of the genes were significantly down-regulated. PTH was significantly down-regulated in all the sib-pairs while FGF2 was in the 3rd, 4th, and 6th sib-pairs. KEGG enrichment analysis of all the DEGs in networks showed that PTH and related genes were significantly enriched in the pathway of parathyroid hormone secretion, synthesis, and action while FGF2 and related genes were significantly enriched in the pathways of cancer and specifically breast cancer. Generally reduced expression of these genes in peripheral blood lymphocytes of MDD individuals implied their functional repression associated with MDD. Pending validation in more samples, the findings in this study provided valuable cues for understanding the potential mechanism of MDD, as well as potential markers for the diagnosis and treatment of depression in the Chinese population.

