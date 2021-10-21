Total flavone of Abelmoschus Manihot improves colitis by promoting the growth of Akkermansia in mice

Most studies regarding the beneficial effect of sulforaphane (SFN) on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) have focused on nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2). But the molecular mechanisms underlying the beneficial effect of SFN in the treatment of NAFLD remain controversial. Fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 21 is a member of the FGF family expressed mainly in liver but also in adipose tissue, muscle and pancreas, which functions as an endocrine factor and has been considered as a promising therapeutic candidate for the treatment of NAFLD. In the present study we investigated whether FGF21 was involved in the therapeutic effect of SFN against NAFLD. C57BL/6J mice were fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks to generate NAFLD and continued on the HFD for additional 6 weeks with or without SFN treatment. We showed that administration of SFN (0.56"‰g/kg) significantly ameliorated hepatic steatosis and inflammation in NAFLD mice, along with the improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, through suppressing the expression of proteins responsible for hepatic lipogenesis, while enhancing proteins for hepatic lipolysis and fatty acids oxidation. SFN administration significantly increased hepatic expression of FGFR1 and fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in NAFLD mice, along with decreased phosphorylation of p38 MAPK (the downstream of FGF21). HepG2 cells were treated in vitro with FFAs (palmitic acid and oleic acid) followed by different concentrations of SFN. We showed that the effects of SFN on FGF21 and FGFR1 protein expression were replicated in FFAs-treated HepG2 cells. Moreover, the increased FGFR1 protein occurred earlier than increased FGF21 protein. Interestingly, the rapid effect of SFN on FGFR1 protein was not regulated by the FGFR1 gene transcription. Knockdown of FGFR1 and p38 genes weakened SFN-reduced lipid deposition in FFAs-treated HepG2 cells. SFN administration in combination with rmFGF21 (1.5"‰mg/kg, i.p., every other day) for 3 weeks further suppressed hepatic steatosis in NAFLD mice. In conclusion, SFN ameliorates lipid metabolism disorders in NAFLD mice by upregulating FGF21/FGFR1 pathway. Our results verify that SFN may become a promising intervention to treat or relieve NAFLD.

