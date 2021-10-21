CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Novel HLA-B7-restricted human metapneumovirus epitopes enhance viral clearance in mice and are recognized by human CD8 T cells

By Margot Miranda-Katz
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a leading cause of acute lower respiratory tract illness in children and adults. Repeated infections are common and can be severe in young, elderly, and immunocompromised persons due to short-lived protective humoral immunity. In turn, few protective T cell epitopes have been identified in humans. Thus, we...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
Scientist

Repurposed Drug Reverses Signs of Alzheimer’s in Mice, Human Cells

Bumetanide, a drug already approved to treat swelling associated with conditions such as heart failure, improved performance on cognitive tests and reduced the buildup of amyloid plaques in mice with an Alzheimer’s-like condition, researchers report. Furthermore, in cultured human neurons derived from stem cells, bumetanide reversed gene expression changes associated with Alzheimer’s, and the electronic health records of millions of patients point to a link between the drug and reduced odds of being diagnosed with the disease.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Epitope#Mice#Hla B#Cd8#Elispot#M195
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Scientists use human-derived brain cells to develop more realistic ‘disease-in-a-dish’ models of Alzheimer’s

A pair of studies published recently report the creation of new “disease-in-a-dish” models of Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. The studies were published by two groups, both supported in part by NIA, and both using human-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create models that realistically mimic Alzheimer’s disease, providing a new avenue for studying the cellular mechanisms underlying Alzheimer’s and the development of potential treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Device protects human liver cells producing critical biomolecules for six months in mice

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have devised a pouch designed to create temporary chimeras—mixed species—to treat diseases. In a proof-of-concept study, the device protected transplanted human liver cells from mice's immune systems for six months while they produced crucial biomolecules. The demonstration offers a potential path toward treating human diseases...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutically expanded human regulatory T-cells are super-suppressive due to HIF1A induced expression of CD73

The adoptive transfer of regulatory T-cells (Tregs) is a promising therapeutic approach in transplantation and autoimmunity. However, because large cell numbers are needed to achieve a therapeutic effect, in vitro expansion is required. By comparing their function, phenotype and transcriptomic profile against ex vivo Tregs, we demonstrate that expanded human Tregs switch their metabolism to aerobic glycolysis and show enhanced suppressive function through hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF1A) driven acquisition of CD73 expression. In conjunction with CD39, CD73 expression enables expanded Tregs to convert ATP to immunosuppressive adenosine. We conclude that for maximum therapeutic benefit, Treg expansion protocols should be optimised for CD39/CD73 co-expression.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Neutrophil-suppressive activity over T-cell proliferation and fungal clearance in a murine model of Fonsecaea pedrosoi infection

Neutrophils are essential to control several fungal infections. These cells are commonly known for their pro-inflammatory activities. However, some studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory properties of neutrophils during certain infectious diseases, culminating in the inhibition of T cell proliferation. Chromoblastomycosis (CBM) is a deep and progressive mycosis that affects thousands of people worldwide. Although neutrophil infiltrates are observed in the lesion histopathology, the fungus can overtake the immune system response and destroy the host-infected tissue. The present study demonstrated that neutropenic animals had an increase in the IL-6 production in the spleen and liver, followed by a lower fungal burden in these organs up to 14Â days of infection. Neutropenic animals also showed a lower F. pedrosoi-specific antibody production 14-days post infection and higher T-cell proliferation in the in vitro experiments after stimulation with F. pedrosoi-purified proteins. Taken together, our results suggest that the presence of regulatory neutrophils in the mouse model of F. pedrosoi infection could act favoring the spread of the fungus and the chronicity of the infection. These findings shed light on the CBM treatment, which might target neutrophil polarization as a new therapy approach to treat CBM lesions.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

NIH launches program to map a rare type of non-dividing cells implicated in human health and disease

The National Institutes of Health has launched a program to study a rare type of cells, called “senescent” cells, that play both positive and negative roles in biological processes. The NIH Common Fund’s Cellular Senescence Network (SenNet) program will leverage recent advances in studying individual cells, or single-cell analysis, to comprehensively identify and characterize the differences in senescent cells across the body, across various states of human health, and across the lifespan. The rarity and diversity of these cells previously made them difficult to identify and study; therefore, a deeper understanding will help researchers develop therapies that encourage beneficial effects of senescent cells while suppressing their tissue-damaging effects.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Discovery Points to a Crucial Role Red Blood Cells Play in Our Immune Systems

The job description for a red blood cell isn't considered to be overly complicated. Pick up oxygen, drop off oxygen. Wash, rinse, repeat. But when it comes to protecting the body against infection, it's their white cell sisters that we've been giving all the credit to. However, a new study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US has confirmed red blood cells also play a critical role in inflammation, one that could make a life-or-death difference. As far back as the middle of last century scientists had their suspicions that red cells played some kind of role in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An injectable bone marrow"“like scaffold enhances T cell immunity after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0017-2, published online 11 February 2019. In the version of this Article initially published, Fig. 2d displayed a mistaken image. The original Fig. 2d panel has now been replaced with the correct image. The original and corrected Fig. 2d images are shown below. This change has been made to the online version of this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Isolation of a panel of ultra-potent human antibodies neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and viral variants of concern

In the absence of virus-targeting small-molecule drugs approved for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, broadening the repertoire of potent SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies represents an important area of research in response to the ongoing pandemic. Systematic analysis of such antibodies and their combinations can be particularly instrumental for identification of candidates that may prove resistant to the emerging viral escape variants. Here, we isolated a panel of 23 RBD-specific human monoclonal antibodies from the B cells of convalescent patients. A surprisingly large proportion of such antibodies displayed potent virus-neutralizing activity both in vitro and in vivo. Four of the isolated nAbs can be categorized as ultrapotent with an apparent IC100 below 16"‰ng/mL. We show that individual nAbs as well as dual combinations thereof retain activity against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B.1.617, and C.37), as well as against other viral variants. When used as a prophylactics or therapeutics, these nAbs could potently suppress viral replication and prevent lung pathology in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters. Our data contribute to the rational development of oligoclonal therapeutic nAb cocktails mitigating the risk of SARS-CoV-2 escape.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wnt6 plays a complex role in maintaining human limbal stem/progenitor cells

The corneal epithelium is consistently regenerated by limbal stem/progenitor cells (LSCs), a very small population of adult stem cells residing in the limbus. Several Wnt ligands, including Wnt6, are preferentially expressed in the limbus. To investigate the role of Wnt6 in regulating proliferation and maintenance of human LSCs in an in vitro LSC expansion setting, we generated NIH-3T3 feeder cells to overexpress different levels of Wnt6. Characterization of LSCs cultured on Wnt6 expressing 3T3 cells showed that high level of Wnt6 increased proliferation of LSCs. Medium and high levels of Wnt6 also increased the percentage of small cells (diameter"‰â‰¤"‰12Â Âµm), a feature of the stem cell population. Additionally, the percentage of cells expressing the differentiation marker K12 was significantly reduced in the presence of medium and high Wnt6 levels. Although Wnt6 is mostly known as a canonical Wnt ligand, our data showed that canonical and non-canonical Wnt signaling pathways were activated in the Wnt6-supplemented LSC cultures, a finding suggesting that interrelationships between both pathways are required for LSC regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nano-optogenetic engineering of CAR T cells for precision immunotherapy with enhanced safety

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell-based immunotherapy, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, has shown curative potential in patients with haematological malignancies. However, owing to the lack of control over the location and duration of the anti-tumour immune response, CAR T cell therapy still faces safety challenges arising from cytokine release syndrome and on-target, off-tumour toxicity. Herein, we present the design of light-switchable CAR (designated LiCAR) T cells that allow real-time phototunable activation of therapeutic T cells to precisely induce tumour cell killing. When coupled with imaging-guided, surgically removable upconversion nanoplates that have enhanced near-infrared-to-blue upconversion luminescence as miniature deep-tissue photon transducers, LiCAR T cells enable both spatial and temporal control over T cell-mediated anti-tumour therapeutic activity in vivo with greatly mitigated side effects. Our nano-optogenetic immunomodulation platform not only provides a unique approach to interrogate CAR-mediated anti-tumour immunity, but also sets the stage for developing precision medicine to deliver personalized anticancer therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional single-cell genomics of human cytomegalovirus infection

Understanding how viral and host factors interact and how perturbations impact infection is the basis for designing antiviral interventions. Here we define the functional contribution of each viral and host factor involved in human cytomegalovirus infection in primary human fibroblasts through pooled CRISPR interference and nuclease screening. To determine how genetic perturbation of critical host and viral factors alters the timing, course and progression of infection, we applied Perturb-seq to record the transcriptomes of tens of thousands of CRISPR-modified single cells and found that, normally, most cells follow a stereotypical transcriptional trajectory. Perturbing critical host factors does not change the stereotypical transcriptional trajectory per se but can stall, delay or accelerate progression along the trajectory, allowing one to pinpoint the stage of infection at which host factors act. Conversely, perturbation of viral factors can create distinct, abortive trajectories. Our results reveal the roles of host and viral factors and provide a roadmap for the dissection of host"“pathogen interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insights into phenotypic differences between humans and mice with p.T721M and other C-terminal variants of the SLC26A4 gene

Recessive variants of the SLC26A4 gene are an important cause of hereditary hearing impairment. Several transgenic mice with different Slc26a4 variants have been generated. However, none have recapitulated the auditory phenotypes in humans. Of the SLC26A4 variants identified thus far, the p.T721M variant is of interest, as it appears to confer a more severe pathogenicity than most of the other missense variants, but milder pathogenicity than non-sense and frameshift variants. Using a genotype-driven approach, we established a knock-in mouse model homozygous for p.T721M. To verify the pathogenicity of p.T721M, we generated mice with compound heterozygous variants by intercrossing Slc26a4+/T721M mice with Slc26a4919-2A>G/919-2A>G mice, which segregated the c.919-2A"‰>"‰G variant with abolished Slc26a4 function. We then performed serial audiological assessments, vestibular evaluations, and inner ear morphological studies. Surprisingly, both Slc26a4T721M/T721M and Slc26a4919-2A>G/T721M showed normal audiovestibular functions and inner ear morphology, indicating that p.T721M is non-pathogenic in mice and a single p.T721M allele is sufficient to maintain normal inner ear physiology. The evidence together with previous reports on mouse models with Slc26a4 p.C565Y and p.H723R variants, support our speculation that the absence of audiovestibular phenotypes in these mouse models could be attributed to different protein structures at the C-terminus of human and mouse pendrin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing the evaluation of gene-targeted panels for tumor mutational burden estimation

Though whole exome sequencing (WES) is the gold-standard for measuring tumor mutational burden (TMB), the development of gene-targeted panels enables cost-effective TMB estimation. With the growing number of panels in clinical trials, developing a statistical method to effectively evaluate and compare the performance of different panels is necessary. The mainstream method uses R-squared value to measure the correlation between the panel-based TMB and WES-based TMB. However, the performance of a panel is usually overestimated via R-squared value based on the long-tailed TMB distribution of the dataset. Herein, we propose angular distance, a measurement used to compute the extent of the estimated bias. Our extensive in silico analysis indicates that the R-squared value reaches a plateau after the panel size reaches 0.5Â Mb, which does not adequately characterize the performance of the panels. In contrast, the angular distance is still sensitive to the changes in panel sizes when the panel size reaches 6Â Mb. In particular, R-squared values between the hypermutation-included dataset and the non-hypermutation dataset differ widely across many cancer types, whereas the angular distances are highly consistent. Therefore, the angular distance is more objective and logical than R-squared value for evaluating the accuracy of TMB estimation for gene-targeted panels.
CANCER
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy