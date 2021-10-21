Novel HLA-B7-restricted human metapneumovirus epitopes enhance viral clearance in mice and are recognized by human CD8 T cells

Neutrophils are essential to control several fungal infections. These cells are commonly known for their pro-inflammatory activities. However, some studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory properties of neutrophils during certain infectious diseases, culminating in the inhibition of T cell proliferation. Chromoblastomycosis (CBM) is a deep and progressive mycosis that affects thousands of people worldwide. Although neutrophil infiltrates are observed in the lesion histopathology, the fungus can overtake the immune system response and destroy the host-infected tissue. The present study demonstrated that neutropenic animals had an increase in the IL-6 production in the spleen and liver, followed by a lower fungal burden in these organs up to 14Â days of infection. Neutropenic animals also showed a lower F. pedrosoi-specific antibody production 14-days post infection and higher T-cell proliferation in the in vitro experiments after stimulation with F. pedrosoi-purified proteins. Taken together, our results suggest that the presence of regulatory neutrophils in the mouse model of F. pedrosoi infection could act favoring the spread of the fungus and the chronicity of the infection. These findings shed light on the CBM treatment, which might target neutrophil polarization as a new therapy approach to treat CBM lesions.

