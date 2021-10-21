Goonya Fighter

Super Smash Bros. is a series that has changed so much over the years, from the first addition of third-party fighters in Brawl to Spirit Boards and more in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nothing gets players quite as excited as the announcement of new fighters though, and because such a focus is placed on new fighters, other add-ons that would otherwise be exciting tend to cause more disappointment. Concepts like Mii Fighter costumes and even Assist Trophies might be cool in theory, but in practice, it's hard to ignore the fact that Nintendo intentionally decided to make these characters part of their popular fighting game but opted to not make them playable. I get video game design is hard, and coding a new fighter takes countless hours to balance and design a moveset, and also that Masahiro Sakurai is one of the hardest-working game developers in the industry. But even with all this in mind, the reality is that Mii Fighter outfits are not the compromise that Nintendo once thought they were.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO