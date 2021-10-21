CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goonya Fighter

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoonya Fighter is a fighting video game developed and published by MUTAN. A new kind of squishy fighting game! Exciting four-player matches, great online brawls! When everyone gets together, Let’s Goonya!. Take three steps and you’ll stumble and fall! Three steps and you’ll stumble and stumble, and a squishy...

ClutchPoints

Brawlhalla news: new fighter Munin arrives in Brawlhalla

Free-to-play platform fighting game Brawlhalla has just released its 54th Legend: Munin. The Brawlhalla new fighter arrives and is now available for players to purchase in-game. Munin is the sister of Hugin, and are both members of the band Ravenqueen. Munin is ready to make some noise and execute huge...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Roster Adds Heidern

In the lead up to The King of Fighters 15’s launch, SNK has been revealing characters from its impressive roster at a pretty regular clip, having revealed the likes of Chris, Athena Asamiya, and newcomer Isla. Of the 39 characters the game will have at launch, 31 had been revealed so far (that being K’). Now, the next fighter has also been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Super Smash Bros. Mii Fighter Costumes Are the Worst

Super Smash Bros. is a series that has changed so much over the years, from the first addition of third-party fighters in Brawl to Spirit Boards and more in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nothing gets players quite as excited as the announcement of new fighters though, and because such a focus is placed on new fighters, other add-ons that would otherwise be exciting tend to cause more disappointment. Concepts like Mii Fighter costumes and even Assist Trophies might be cool in theory, but in practice, it's hard to ignore the fact that Nintendo intentionally decided to make these characters part of their popular fighting game but opted to not make them playable. I get video game design is hard, and coding a new fighter takes countless hours to balance and design a moveset, and also that Masahiro Sakurai is one of the hardest-working game developers in the industry. But even with all this in mind, the reality is that Mii Fighter outfits are not the compromise that Nintendo once thought they were.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Panorama Cotton for PS4, Switch launches October 29

Shoot ’em up Panorama Cotton will launch digitally for PlayStation 4 and Switch on October 29, publisher ININ Games announced. Strictly Limited Games will also sell physical editions of the game for PlayStation 4 and Switch:. Standard Edition (€29.99) -limited to 2,500 copies for Switch and 1,500 copies for PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
#Mutan#Amoebas
Gematsu

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars is an action role-playing video game developed by Compile Heart and Tamsoft, and published by Compile Heart in Japan and Idea Factory International in the west. About. Gamninjustri—a place where all manner of ninjas gather.​​. As the struggle for control increased between the Daimyos...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V News Vol. 4 introduces day one DLC

Atlus introduced day one downloadable content for Shin Megami Tensei V during the fourth volume of its Shin Megami Tensei V News program. Hello, it’s time for Shin Megami Tensei V News. This show from Atlus will deliver new information regarding Shin Megami Tensei V, a Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG launching November 11, 2021. I am your host, Chiaki Matsuzawa.
COMICS
Gematsu

CARRION for PS4 now available

The PlayStation 4 version of reverse horror game CARRION is now available via PlayStation Store for $19.99, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio announced. CARRION first launched for Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in July 2020. Here is an overview of the game, via Devolver Digital:
TECHNOLOGY
Gematsu

Century: Age of Ashes coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and mobile in 2022

Playwing will release free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game Century: Age of Ashes for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile in 2022, the developer announced. The console versions of Century: Age of Ashes will feature both cross-play and cross-progression at launch, allowing players to freely battle against...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Famitsu Sales: 10/11/21 – 10/17/21 [Update]

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of October 11, 2021 to October 17, 2021. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles was the highest selling new game last week, debuting at 94,849 copies sold on PlayStation 4 and 20,187 copies on PlayStation 5 for an opening week total of 115,036 retail sales.
RETAIL
Gematsu

BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped launch November 18

BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on November 18, publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Big Boat Interactive announced. Additionally, Limited Run Games will sell exclusive physical editions for PlayStation 4 and Switch. Here is an overview of the games, via Ziggurat...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Tunche for Xbox One, Switch, and PC launches November 2

Following a delay from its previously planned March 23 release date ,Tunche will launch for Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 2 for $19.99, publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer LEAP Game Studios announced. A PlayStation 4 version is also planned, but has yet to receive a release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Century: Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game developed and published by Playwing. Century: Age of Ashes, the multiplayer dragon battle game is now available for free! Customize your dragon, dive into the arena, and compete to become a legendary Dragoneer. Burn your enemies and rule the skies!
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal is a first-person shooter developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to DOOM, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Action Game of 2016. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Aeterna Noctis ‘Weapon Upgrades’ teaser trailer, screenshots

Aeternum Game Studios has released a new trailer and screenshots for 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania game Aeterna Noctis introducing weapon upgrades. Aeterna Noctis is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 15. Watch the trailer below....
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Gensou Shoujo Wars coming to Switch in 2022 in Japan

Phoenixx will release Sanbondo-developed Touhou Project strategy RPG Gensou Shoujo Wars for Switch in 2022, the company announced. The Super Robot Wars-inspired Touhou Project crossover consists of four parts. Gensou Shoujo Wars Kou first launched for PC in August 2010, followed by You in May 2012, Ei in August 2014, and Yume in May 2017. A Complete Box followed in August 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Megaton Musashi ‘Game Opening Special’ trailer

Level-5 has released a new trailer for mecha action RPG Megaton Musashi, dubbed “Game Opening Special.”. Megaton Musashi is due out for PlayStation 4 and Switch on November 11. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES

