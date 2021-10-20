CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting begins on eight amendments

Fredericksburg Standard
 6 days ago

If history is an indicator, Texas voters will likely go to the polls on Nov. 2 in underwhelming numbers to decide the fate of eight proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. With no statewide races on the ballot, and a scattering of local elections for city council...

