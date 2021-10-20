Parking safety

Main Street has been considered the center of a community. It connects and creates a thoroughfare for passing cars and trucks that connect our little town with the outside world. Owning a business on Main Street is beneficial for locals as well as tourists. Visitors bring business, notoriety and...
The ACC Boulevard Safety Improvements Project is part of a safety effort for ACC Blvd from Brier Creek Parkway to Mt. Herman Road. With an NCDOT project currently planned to signalize the intersection of ACC Boulevard and Courtney Estates Drive, city staff is in the process of exploring available tools to alleviate the crash and speed issues along this corridor.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new pedestrian crosswalk has been installed by the city of Mobile on Airport Boulevard near Government St. to improve safety near the skate park. The pedestrian hybrid beacon, also known as a high-intensity activated crosswalk, forces drivers to stop when a pedestrian presses the button to cross. This crosswalk is […]
The top two levels of the Fifth and Walnut Parking Garage are closed off as the City of Columbia prepares for the construction of additional safety barriers. The timeline for the project depends on when supplies are delivered, but the first phase of the safety upgrades should be completed by the end of the year, said city spokesperson Sydney Olsen.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County officials announced plans to make improvements to the fishing piers at Concord Park, making it safer and more accessible. According to a release from the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department, access points to the pier will be reconfigured to improve safety and accessibility. They said the roadway to the dock would be widened around 20 feet inside of the park.
MARTINSBURG — At some point in the day, every person becomes a pedestrian, and unfortunately, pedestrian fatalities remain high. October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said it is important to understand the rules of the road as a driver and as a pedestrian. “I think...
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — It’s not your imagination. Michigan roads are more dangerous that in recent years, according to figures released by Michigan Department of Transportation officials and Michigan State Police. Over the last seven days, 29 people died on Michigan roads, a total of 876 this year — and 79...
The public parking structures and downtown area surveillance cameras have been out of order for nearly two years. The City Council unanimously approved $1.4 million for a new camera system at the October 5 meeting. The police department is hopeful that the cameras will be installed before the end of the year. In the meantime, according to police, other measures are being employed to protect the area.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a licensed structural engineer completed an investigation on Century Square’s parking garage Monday, they found no safety or structural concerns with the property. This report come after authorities closed Century Square on Saturday due to patron concerns. The garage has since reopened and normal...
Wyoming woke up to snow, ice, and high winds in the state. WYDOT explains what drivers can do to keep winter driving as safe as possible. WYDOT trucks have been out salting and plowing roads Wednesday.
LANCASTER, Pa. — A group of Boy Scouts that was outside Park City Mall in Lancaster helped people escaping the shooting incident that happened Oct. 17. The group, part of the Boy Scouts’ Pennsylvania Dutch Council, was dropping off items from a fundraiser when shoppers started running out of the mall.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says due to safety concerns along Interstate 70, its project along a westbound stretch in Summit County will now be done during the daylight to provide safer conditions for construction workers.
“So that travelers have to slow down while they’re traveling through that area. Now, this means that it takes longer to drive through there, which is not our goal, but that’s the reality of making sure that this is a safe work zone but also so that it’s safe for motorists,” said Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s region three communications manager.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, 49% of structure fires start in the kitchen. Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Lorna Trent and Life Safety Educator Kristin Mauer joined HRS in the kitchen with some helpful tips. For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit...
Belleville Police, Fire, and EMS hosted a Public Safety Night on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Library Park. Agencies including the Dane and Green County Sheriff's Offices, Dane County Emergency Management, the US Army, Belleville, New Glarus, Verona and Monroe Police Departments, Belleville EMS and Fire Department, Justice for a Cure, Wisconsin State Patrol, School District of Belleville, Light Up the Darkness and more, and there were lots of fun activities for the kids as well as plenty of food and drinks. It was a beautiful evening and it looked like everyone had a great time! More photos are available to view in the Photo Gallery: https://www.postmessengerrecorder.com/photos.
CHARLOTTE – Why you should never say “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” when it comes to an electrical panel. A panel that stops working correctly puts your home and your family at risk. Some small inconveniences such as lights dimming can occur when a panel is not operating properly but major issues such as a fire can happen without warning signs.
Maple Lake kindergartners made their annual trek to the Maple Lake Fire Department Wednesday, Oct. 6 in honor of National Fire Prevention Week. Students were familiarized with fire fighting equipment including the suits fire fighters wear and their breathing apparatus that can sometimes sound scary during an emergency. Above, volunteer fireman Landon Caughey gave fist-bumps while wearing all his gear to show students that fire fighters aren’t scary, they are there to help.
A man was struck and killed by New Jersey Transit train Saturday afternoon in Trenton, authorities said.The River Line light rail train that left the Waterfront Entertainment Center in Camden at 1:44 p.m., struck the pedestrian at the S Broad Street crossing at 2:52 p.m., NJT spokesman Everett Merr…
In most places in the country, it is not illegal to sleep in your car. There is no Federal, countrywide law against sleeping in your car. To get in trouble, you need to be breaking another law or a local ordinance. Some cities outlaw sleeping in your vehicle to control homelessness. Some states even outlaw sleeping in your car at rest stops, hiking trailheads, or other tourist destinations. Campers, travelers, and van life enthusiasts should always review local laws before sleeping in a car.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol says two people have died following a late Tuesday morning crash on I-80 near exit 371. The Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the Goehner exit showed a fiery crash around 11:15 a.m. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash involved...
