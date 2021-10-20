Parking safety

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says due to safety concerns along Interstate 70, its project along a westbound stretch in Summit County will now be done during the daylight to provide safer conditions for construction workers. “So that travelers have to slow down while they’re traveling through that area. Now, this means that it takes longer to drive through there, which is not our goal, but that’s the reality of making sure that this is a safe work zone but also so that it’s safe for motorists,” said Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s region three communications manager. (credit: CBS) There...

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO