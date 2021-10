Address: Norwich UEA, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7TJ. The UEA is a live music venue based at the University of East Anglia. Officially called the Nick Rayns LCR, it boasts an all-standing capacity of 1,550 people and has seen some of the biggest and best names in rock, indie, punk, and metal taking to its stage over the years. Performers in modern times include Manic Street Preachers, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, and Kasabian.

