Celebrities

Omid Djalili at Radlett Centre

 5 days ago

Omid Djalili is a stand-up comedian, actor, television producer, voice...

Omid Djalili at Lytham Lowther Pavilion

Omid Djalili is a stand-up comedian, actor, television producer, voice actor and writer from London. His comedy skits cover topics about religion, race, culture, stereotypes and human interactions. Omid Djalili will be performing 1 event in Lytham on Tuesday 12th October 2021 at the Lowther Pavilion.
Mashed

The Tragic Truth About Antonia Lofaso's Partner, Heavy D

Antonia Lofaso has quite the résumé. She's not only built an empire as a celebrity chef, restauranter, and caterer, she's also appeared on various network TV shows and even written a cookbook (via Lofaso's website). She's certainly made a name for herself and made it clear she knows how to run a business. But there's perhaps one title Lofaso takes most seriously: Mom. Lofaso is the single mother of daughter Xea Myers following the death of her partner, musical artist Heavy D, also known as Dwight Arrington Myers (via Famous Chefs). Heavy D's star-studded career included his status as frontman of the group Heavy D and the Boyz in the '90s and was also featured on other performer's songs, such as Michael Jackson's "Jam" (via ABC News).
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
Omid Djalili
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelorette’ Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split: ‘We Are Not Compatible’

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The ‘Bachelorette’ stars announced their breakup on social media. Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have split. The former stars of The Bachelorette, who got engaged in the August Season 17 finale, announced their breakup with joint statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday, Oct. 25, writing that they are “not compatible as life partners.”
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
