CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Billy Bragg in Gateshead - Ticket Options

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Staying the night in Gateshead? Find somewhere near Gateshead's Sage for this Billy Bragg show. Explore your options on the map above...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at Gateshead Sage

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daniel ODonnell events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Gateshead's Sage for this Daniel Odonnell show. Book Your...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Cliff Richard at Gateshead Sage

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Cliff Richard events here. Official face value from £84.00. Resale tickets from £111.67. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Gateshead's Sage for this Cliff Richard show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Gateshead...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Billy Bragg at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Billy Bragg is a British folk-punk singer-songwriter and activist from Essex, England, best known for tracks such as A New England, which became a Top 10 hit for Kirsty MacColl in 1983. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Bragg events here.
MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Billy Bragg
Person
Bob Geldof
Person
Morrissey
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne8 2jr Telephone
Mashed

The Emergency Condiment Ed Sheeran Carries With Him

Unless you live under a rock, you are probably familiar with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. Like many musical prodigies, the English singer-songwriter's love affair with music began at a very young age. Sheeran began singing in church when he was just four years old and learned to play guitar when he was 11 (via Planet Radio). While he pursued his passion for music for many years, including releasing music on his own, his big break came in 2011 with the release of "The A-Team," the lead single from his debut studio album. In the first week of its release, the single sold 58,000 copies and was the top 10 song in eight countries. Today, Sheeran is one of the bestselling artists in the world and practically a household name.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Travis Tritt, Eric Clapton Form Supergroup of Ignorance

It’s a great day to believe a lie. Freedom fighter Travis Tritt made a pair of appearances on right-wing talk shows this week after publicly declaring that he would not perform concerts in venues that require Covid-19 vaccination, masks or even testing. Naturally, he cited fellow anti-lockdown crusader Eric Clapton for lighting the path forward. Clapton said he suffered hand paralysis after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and went on to fund an anti-vaxx band in the U.K. “When Eric Clapton made the statement about the freedoms being infringed upon, that really resonated with me,” Tritt said on conservative talker Steven Crowder’s Louder...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

How I discovered Lynyrd Skynyrd, by Al Kooper

I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Pink Floyd Songs

There were a handful of different iterations of the band over the course of 15 studio albums in multiple decades, yet one thing remained a constant—there has never, and will never, be another band like Pink Floyd. In 1964, the band’s founding members were Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick...
MUSIC
CBS Boston

Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Late Mother Beverly Tate At Boston Concert

BOSTON (CBS) — Snoop Dogg shared the news on Sunday that his mother, Beverly Tate, had died. A few hours later, the rap star paid tribute to her at a performance in Boston with a performance of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.” “Before we leave, we’re gonna play this record for my mama,” Snoop said before the last song of the night at Big Night Live on Causeway Street. “I want you all to sing this record with me. Two fingers in the air. Peace sign, Boston.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) Before leaving the stage, Snoop acknowledged the crowd for “getting my spirit right tonight.” Earlier in the day, Snoop shared photos of his late mother to social media, saying “til we meet again.” “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote. Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA. pic.twitter.com/8WBcDTK1qG — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 25, 2021 Tate was an author and evangelist born in Mississippi, according to Billboard. She was 70 years old. Back in July, Snoop posted about visiting his mother with his brothers in the hospital. Her cause of death was not shared.
BOSTON, MA
Guitar Player

Meet the Beatles Guitars

As a young boy growing up in 1960s suburban New Jersey, Chip Sgro acquired his first guitar in a very 1960s way: by collecting S&H Green Stamps at the checkout counter of his local grocery store and redeeming them for his reward: a plastic, yellow-and-red nylon-string guitar that came complete with a battery-operated amplifier “the size of a Pop-Tarts box,” he says.
ROCK MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

Billy Summer – “Desperate Times”

Billy Summer is a longtime staple in Florida’s rock n roll scene who recently returned with his new EP Stephen Kings. Summer finds a way to take many sounds and time periods of rock and roll on the standout single “Desperate Times.” Built around warm strings and confident power pop arrangements. The song coasts along with a charm of its own while channeling all the best of old-school AM radio when pop and rock where nearly one and the same.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy