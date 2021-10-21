CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Amy Macdonald at Reading Hexagon

 5 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Amy Macdonald events here. Address: Reading...

Amy Macdonald at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Amy Macdonald events here. Staying the night in Manchester? Find somewhere near Manchester's Bridgewater Hall for this Amy Macdonald show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address:...
Riverdance at Stoke Regent Theatre

Riverdance is a touring theatrical dance show which involves a shedload of traditional Irish step-dancing. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Riverdance events here. Address: Stoke Regent Theatre, Piccadilly, Stoke, ST1 1AP. Telephone: 0844 871 7627. Venue Capacity: 1600. The Regent Theatre...
Jason Donovan at Oxford New Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Donovan events here. Official face value from £43.18. Resale tickets from £64.65. Address: Oxford New Theatre, George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AG. Telephone: 08448 713020. Venue Capacity: 1800. The New Theatre is a live music venue...
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
Amy Macdonald
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelorette’ Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split: ‘We Are Not Compatible’

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The ‘Bachelorette’ stars announced their breakup on social media. Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have split. The former stars of The Bachelorette, who got engaged in the August Season 17 finale, announced their breakup with joint statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday, Oct. 25, writing that they are “not compatible as life partners.”
Mashed

The Emergency Condiment Ed Sheeran Carries With Him

Unless you live under a rock, you are probably familiar with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. Like many musical prodigies, the English singer-songwriter's love affair with music began at a very young age. Sheeran began singing in church when he was just four years old and learned to play guitar when he was 11 (via Planet Radio). While he pursued his passion for music for many years, including releasing music on his own, his big break came in 2011 with the release of "The A-Team," the lead single from his debut studio album. In the first week of its release, the single sold 58,000 copies and was the top 10 song in eight countries. Today, Sheeran is one of the bestselling artists in the world and practically a household name.
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Lucille Ball’s Co-Star Gale Gordon Was Known For His Cartwheel Ability

Lucille Ball had one of television’s greatest foils on “The Lucy Show” in Gale Gordon. But he could do a cartwheel?. Outsiders, we will get to the bottom of this news. In case some of you don’t remember, Gordon played bank president Theodore Mooney, Lucy’s boss, on “The Lucy Show.” He also would play Uncle Harry on Ball’s third sitcom, “Here’s Lucy.”
MacDonald on Subversive Film Panel

Professor of Art History Scott MacDonald recently participated in a panel discussion about the work of Amos Vogel, founder of the New York City-based film society Cinema 16. He joined panel members from the University of Zagreb and the Academy of Dramatic Art in Croatia, and the University of Arts in Belgrade to discuss “Subversive film as a pedagogical principle and a method of emancipation.” The event followed a screening of Paul Cronin’s documentary Film as Subversive Art: Amos Vogel and Cinema 16 (2004) at the Subversive Festival in Zagreb; MacDonald participated via Zoom.
Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Black, front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, who crooned the soaring vocals to hits like “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia” and “Come a Little Bit Closer,” has died. He was 82. The band announced the death of Black, born David...
Stanley Amis obituary

Stanley Amis, who has died aged 97, was one of the last surviving members of a generation of architects who returned from second world war service to shape the infrastructure and visual identity of the country. Theirs was a social architecture, characterised by a serious engagement with the users of their buildings. In Amis’s case these included Cambridge graduates and submariners; prisoners and pensioners; theatre-goers and council tenants.
10 Questions with ... Amy Grey

There are no rules! We create something new every day. Whether it's a new feature, promotion, radio bit, contest, we make things happen! The days are limitless, creative and exciting! We also have recess. BRIEF CAREER SYNOPSIS:. Graduated from Dean College - worked at the College Station WGAO 88.3 -...
Fall Book Picks with Amy Impellizzeri

Fall is the perfect time to cuddle up with a good book, and Amy Impellizzeri joins us to share her must-reads for fall. From thrillers, young adult novels, to great choices for your book club every reader is sure to find something they’ll enjoy from Amy’s fall picks.
Russell Brand at Dartford Orchard Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Russell Brand events here. Staying the night in Dartford? Find somewhere near Dartford's Orchard Theatre for this Russell Brand show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address:...
