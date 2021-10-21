CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris De Burgh at Birmingham Symphony Hall

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices....

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in Glasgow on Tuesday 12th October 2021 at the Royal Concert Hall.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Karine Polwart, Birmingham Town Hall Review: Expertly crafted modern folk

On stage with Polwart for this tour is her brother, guitarist Steven Polwart, and her neighbour and friend, multi-instrumentalist Inge Thomson. Opening with “Ophelia”, from the trio’s 2018 album Laws of Motion, the group at once performed with a great balance and relaxed synergy. “Young Man on a Mountain”, written about Karine and Steven’s grumpy Grandad whose dourness was perhaps a result of his past as a soldier in Italy during the Second World War, featured more unusual and unnerving harmonies. A song with similar themes both musically and literary, “Suitcase” ponders the thoughts and feelings of an old man who’d arrived in the UK as a boy from central Europe via the Kindertransport system. “Tears for Lot’s Wife”, an adaptation of a poem by Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, was more rousing, and jazz influences were abundant in “The Path that Winds Before Us”, taken from Polwart’s new album.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Birmingham Town Hall

Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Town Hall for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Birmingham Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham, B3 3DQ. Telephone: 01213450600. Venue Capacity: 1086. Opening in...
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at York Barbican

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in York on Friday 15th October 2021 at the Barbican.
MUSIC
Chris De Burgh
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at London Theatre Royal

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in London on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at the Theatre Royal.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Monday 18th October 2021 at the Philharmonic Hall.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Becky Hill at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Becky Hill is an English pop singer from Bewdley, Worcestershire, well known as a former contestant of the The Voice UK. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Becky Hill events here. Official face value from £21.74. Resale tickets from £35.27. Staying the...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in Southend on Saturday 23rd October 2021 at the Cliffs Pavilion.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Michael Feinstein at London Cadogan Hall

Michael Feinstein is a five-time Grammy-nominated singer and pianist who is a well known advocate of the Great American Songbook. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Michael Feinstein events here. Address: London Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, London, SW1X 9DQ. Telephone: 02077304500.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Joe McElderry Plots 2022 UK Tour Celebrating The Music Of George Michael

Joe McElderry has announced UK shows for autumn 2022 that will celebrate the music of the iconic George Michael. The X Factor winner and musical theatre star will take his Freedom production to Portsmouth, Harrogate, Birmingham, Eastbourne, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Newport, Ipswich, Stockton and Llandudno next October. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on October 29.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Drifters at Cheltenham Town Hall

The Drifters are a doo-wop and soul vocal group from New York City. They originally formed in 1953 as a backing band for Clyde McPhatter. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Drifters events here. Staying the night in Cheltenham? Find somewhere...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Symphony Hall mourns general manager

We have been notified of the death after a long illness of Chris Baldock, general manager of Birmingham’s Symphony Hall. Chris was 68. He was well known and liked by the hall’s many visiting international artists and orchestras.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Erasure Add Belfast Date To Spring 2022 Leg Of The Neon Tour

Erasure have added a Belfast date to their 2022 tour plans. Following their run of shows earlier this October, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke will continue The Neon Tour next spring, with a gig at the SSE Arena Belfast confirmed for May 10. Other stops include Aberdeen, Nottingham, Leeds, Hull and Liverpool, with tickets for all dates on general sale at 10am on October 29.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Bootleg Beatles at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Address: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol, Frogmore Street, Bristol, BS1 5NA. The O2 Academy Bristol is one of many Academy Music Group owned, O2 sponsored venues the UK has to offer. Boasting a 2,000 capacity for live music and upto 2,500 capacity for club nights, it's one of the main musical locations in a city bursting with bands, singers, DJs, producers, and performers. You'll find it below the ice rink on Frogmore Street.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Rag N Bone Man at Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Rag'N'Bone Man is the stage name of Rory Graham, an alternative hip hop and blues singer-songwriter from London. Rag N Bone Man will be performing 1 event in Edinburgh on Tuesday 26th October 2021 at the Corn Exchange.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Kasabian in Norwich - Ticket Options

Address: Norwich UEA, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7TJ. The UEA is a live music venue based at the University of East Anglia. Officially called the Nick Rayns LCR, it boasts an all-standing capacity of 1,550 people and has seen some of the biggest and best names in rock, indie, punk, and metal taking to its stage over the years. Performers in modern times include Manic Street Preachers, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, and Kasabian.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at Aberdeen Music Hall

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daniel ODonnell events here. Staying the night in Aberdeen? Find somewhere near Aberdeen's Music Hall for this Daniel Odonnell show. Explore your...
MUSIC
kdhx.org

Symphony Preview: The times, they are a-changin'

This weekend (Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16) John Storgårds, Chief Conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic and a frequent guest here, conducts the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) in a program entitled “Changing Times.” Like last week’s concerts, it takes its title from the opening work. [Preview the music...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott at Leicester De Montfort Hall

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are a British indie-pop duo, well known as former members of the Beautiful South. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Leicester's...
LIFESTYLE

