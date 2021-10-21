Chris De Burgh at Birmingham Symphony Hall

On stage with Polwart for this tour is her brother, guitarist Steven Polwart, and her neighbour and friend, multi-instrumentalist Inge Thomson. Opening with “Ophelia”, from the trio’s 2018 album Laws of Motion, the group at once performed with a great balance and relaxed synergy. “Young Man on a Mountain”, written about Karine and Steven’s grumpy Grandad whose dourness was perhaps a result of his past as a soldier in Italy during the Second World War, featured more unusual and unnerving harmonies. A song with similar themes both musically and literary, “Suitcase” ponders the thoughts and feelings of an old man who’d arrived in the UK as a boy from central Europe via the Kindertransport system. “Tears for Lot’s Wife”, an adaptation of a poem by Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, was more rousing, and jazz influences were abundant in “The Path that Winds Before Us”, taken from Polwart’s new album.

