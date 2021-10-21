Fairport Convention at Lavenham St Peter & St Paul's Church

(10-14-21) The Congregation of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ  Rockford welcomed Pastor Steve Howell to the pulpit on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Pastor Howells sermon was entitled, The Lords My Shepherd, Ill Not Want continuing in his Gospel study of the first 10 chapters of John, specifically today John 10:1-14. In the passage, Jesus reveals himself in the easiest and most understandable words saying, I am the good Shepherd. I laid down my life for you. When Moses spoke to God through the burning bush, God said to tell the Jewish people, I am. I am is Yahweh or Johova to the Jews, a name so holy people did not say it out loud. Jesus says, I am a shepherd to you. That makes all of us his helpless sheep. We need to be shepherded out of the pen by the calling of his voice, just like real sheep follow their shepherd by voice. He desires us to follow him, and gives us a choice. We can ignore his voice and die. He wants us to love him as he loves us. In Psalms 23, one of our favorites, there is movement for following Him. We have to keep up once we decide to follow, listen and.

