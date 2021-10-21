CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Birmingham Town Hall

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Town Hall for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
theartsdesk.com

Karine Polwart, Birmingham Town Hall Review: Expertly crafted modern folk

On stage with Polwart for this tour is her brother, guitarist Steven Polwart, and her neighbour and friend, multi-instrumentalist Inge Thomson. Opening with “Ophelia”, from the trio’s 2018 album Laws of Motion, the group at once performed with a great balance and relaxed synergy. “Young Man on a Mountain”, written about Karine and Steven’s grumpy Grandad whose dourness was perhaps a result of his past as a soldier in Italy during the Second World War, featured more unusual and unnerving harmonies. A song with similar themes both musically and literary, “Suitcase” ponders the thoughts and feelings of an old man who’d arrived in the UK as a boy from central Europe via the Kindertransport system. “Tears for Lot’s Wife”, an adaptation of a poem by Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, was more rousing, and jazz influences were abundant in “The Path that Winds Before Us”, taken from Polwart’s new album.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Level 42 at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Level 42 are an English quintet known for their unique blend of funk, pop, jazz, rock, and dance, which helped them find fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Level 42 events here. Official face value from...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

King King at Edinburgh Queens Hall

King King are a blues-rock band from Glasgow, consisting of Alan and Stevie Nimmo, Jonny Dyke, Zander Greenshields and Andrew Scott. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of King King events here. Staying the night in Edinburgh? Find somewhere near Edinburgh's Queens Hall...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harley
stereoboard.com

The Drifters at Cheltenham Town Hall

The Drifters are a doo-wop and soul vocal group from New York City. They originally formed in 1953 as a backing band for Clyde McPhatter. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Drifters events here. Staying the night in Cheltenham? Find somewhere...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ross Noble in Leeds - Ticket Options

Address: Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 3AD. The Town Hall is a 1,200 capacity concert hall based on The Headrow in Leeds. First built way back in 1858, it was originally used as a community centre, and has survived through two world wars to this day to become one of the city's most popular locations for live music (though the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club almost put an end to that after literally shaking the floor of the room back in 2003), film screenings (the Leeds International Film Festival uses it as a venue), and even an annual BEER festival!
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Newton Faulkner at Birmingham O2 Institute

Newton Faulkner is a British folk-rock and pop singer-songwriter and musician from Reigate, Surrey. He is known for his percussive style of guitar playing. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Newton Faulkner events here. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at Aberdeen Music Hall

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daniel ODonnell events here. Staying the night in Aberdeen? Find somewhere near Aberdeen's Music Hall for this Daniel Odonnell show. Explore your...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Town Hall#Cockney Rebel#Concert Hall
stereoboard.com

Kasabian in Norwich - Ticket Options

Address: Norwich UEA, Earlham Road, Norwich, NR4 7TJ. The UEA is a live music venue based at the University of East Anglia. Officially called the Nick Rayns LCR, it boasts an all-standing capacity of 1,550 people and has seen some of the biggest and best names in rock, indie, punk, and metal taking to its stage over the years. Performers in modern times include Manic Street Preachers, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, and Kasabian.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Collabro at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Collabro are an English musical theatre boy band from London, consisting of Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matt Pagan and Thomas J Redgrave. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Collabro events here. Official face value from £24.75. Resale tickets from £52.90. Address: Glasgow...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Joe McElderry Plots 2022 UK Tour Celebrating The Music Of George Michael

Joe McElderry has announced UK shows for autumn 2022 that will celebrate the music of the iconic George Michael. The X Factor winner and musical theatre star will take his Freedom production to Portsmouth, Harrogate, Birmingham, Eastbourne, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Newport, Ipswich, Stockton and Llandudno next October. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on October 29.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ed Byrne at Bristol Redgrave Theatre

Staying the night in Bristol? Find somewhere near Bristol's Redgrave Theatre for this Ed Byrne show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
stereoboard.com

Level 42 at Cardiff St Davids Hall

Level 42 are an English quintet known for their unique blend of funk, pop, jazz, rock, and dance, which helped them find fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Level 42 events here. Official face value from...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Public Service Broadcasting at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Public Service Broadcasting are an English electronica band, consisting of multi-instrumentalists and musicians J. Willgoose, Esq., Wrigglesworth, JFAbraham, and visuals guru Mr. B. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Public Service Broadcasting events here. Official face value from £33.40. Resale tickets from...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Kasabian at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Kasabian are an indie-rock band from Leicester, currently consisting of Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter. Their former frontman Tom Meighan left the band in July 2020. Kasabian will be performing 1 event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Tuesday 26th October 2021 at the...
ROCK MUSIC
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy