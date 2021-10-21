CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PR Account Executive

 5 days ago
PR Account Executive

Dorset and remote

£18k-22k

A Degree in PR, Marketing, Communications or Journalism is desirable, with some PR experience, ideally 1 year+ and a genuine interest in current affairs and media; you’ll be looking for a move where you can develop your career in an agency which offers a commitment to personal and professional development, great team culture, and a rewarding, fulfilling career path.

New exciting PR Account Executive needed to join a vibrant agency, helping with PR & communication briefs across a number of diverse client accounts. Such a brilliant, friendly and supportive team environment; culture is so important to these guys.

First class written and verbal communication skills and an excellent understanding of media relations and social media are essential.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Day to day client liaison
  • Drafting press releases and social media content
  • Managing and developing media lists
  • Attending client meetings
  • Providing creative input into overall strategy and planning for client campaigns
  • Building journalist relationships, selling in and pitching feature ideas
  • Organising and co-ordinating events
  • Desktop and field research
  • Work as part of the account team to develop client proposals and implement activity
  • Collating, analysing and reporting on activity

While the role is in Dorset, there is a mix of remote working available, attending the office 2 or 3 days a week once established and visiting clients in Hampshire, London and across the South when required.

CVs to liz@moxieandmettle.co.uk asap please, interviewing now!

REH - 582

By applying for this role, you consent to us storing your information in our candidate database for the purpose of communicating with you regarding opportunities, roles, and career-related information.

Moxie and Mettle is a UK-based recruitment company; our clients are based in the UK too. Although many clients offer remote working as an option, there is still a need to regularly visit company offices and clients in the UK. Therefore, applications from overseas are unlikely to be successful, unless applicants already have plans to be in the UK several times a month/year to facilitate meetings with both the teams and clients.

IN THIS ARTICLE
