PR Account Executive

Dorset and remote

£18k-22k

A Degree in PR, Marketing, Communications or Journalism is desirable, with some PR experience, ideally 1 year+ and a genuine interest in current affairs and media; you’ll be looking for a move where you can develop your career in an agency which offers a commitment to personal and professional development, great team culture, and a rewarding, fulfilling career path.

New exciting PR Account Executive needed to join a vibrant agency, helping with PR & communication briefs across a number of diverse client accounts. Such a brilliant, friendly and supportive team environment; culture is so important to these guys.

First class written and verbal communication skills and an excellent understanding of media relations and social media are essential.

Responsibilities will include:

Day to day client liaison

Drafting press releases and social media content

Managing and developing media lists

Attending client meetings

Providing creative input into overall strategy and planning for client campaigns

Building journalist relationships, selling in and pitching feature ideas

Organising and co-ordinating events

Desktop and field research

Work as part of the account team to develop client proposals and implement activity

Collating, analysing and reporting on activity

While the role is in Dorset, there is a mix of remote working available, attending the office 2 or 3 days a week once established and visiting clients in Hampshire, London and across the South when required.

CVs to liz@moxieandmettle.co.uk asap please, interviewing now!

