CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

SPI/FilmBox launches Dizi on Mitele Plus

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPI/FilmBox and Mediaset España’s streaming service, Mitele Plus, announce have signed a distribution agreement to bring SPI’s premium drama brand Dizi to Spain and Andorra. The deal will make hundreds of...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Discovery Plus Set to Launch in Canada

Discovery Plus is coming to Canada, with a launch set for Oct. 19 — offering a mammoth bucket of more than 60,000 episodes from Discovery’s stable of brands plus a lineup of original, streaming-only shows. Discovery Plus is available for $4.99 Canadian per month with ads, while an ad-free version...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Paramount Plus Readies for Europe Launch: 'We'd Love to Unseat Netflix' - Mipcom

Paramount Plus’s Douglas Craig outlined the streamer’s strategy during a keynote panel at Mipcom as it readies to launch in Europe in 2022. Craig, ViacomCBS’s SVP of programming and acquisitions, said that “Europe is the next logical step” for the platform, which has already launched in 25 markets this year, including Latin America, the Nordics, Australia and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

VumaTV launches globally with Red Bee

With support from global media services company Red Bee Media and its partner Nowtilus, VumaTV has launched globally via SVoD and AVoD. The service was created by media entrepreneur and entertainment executive Alberto Marzan and is now available across all major devices and platforms, streaming over 1,200 hours of content in French, Spanish and English, including exclusive films, documentaries and shorts from over 50 international production houses.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Crunchyroll-Hime launches YouTube channel

Crunchyroll has announced the Vtuber debut of Crunchyroll-Hime, the brand’s princess mascot, with the launch of her very own YouTube channel. Hime’s debut stream premiered on October12th and she will stream every Tuesday and Thursday, chatting to fans worldwide about hot anime topics from Japan, exploring what’s new in gaming, and more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spi#Spi Filmbox#Dizi On Mitele Plus#Mediaset Espa A#Turkish#Spanish#Spi International#Shura#The End
Advanced Television

Berretta launching Sky Italia factual channel

Giuliano Berretta, a former CEO at satellite giant Eutelsat until 2009 (and Chairman until 2012), has launched Explorer’, a HD channel that’s “dedicated to the discovery and exploration of Italy as well as of other international realities”. The Sky Italia broadcasts will be on Channel 176. The Rome-based channel is...
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

BITE launches on Samsung TV Plus

Specialist 24-hour fresh food network BITE has launched on Samsung TV Plus platform in the UK, showcasing a world of culinary adventure and meals from some of the biggest names in the world of food and cooking. BITE is available on Samsung TV Plus, channel 4364 n the UK and...
WORLD
Advanced Television

SPI’s FilmBox expands reach in Netherlands

Global media company SPI International’s FilmBox continues to expand in the Netherlands as the channel launches with three more service providers following the roll-out on Canal Digitaal, Online.nl, DELTA and Caiway. FilmBox is now available through the basic packages of Plinq, Trined and KabelNoord at channels 19, 23 and 25, respectively.
MOVIES
Advanced Television

Cosmote TV launches MyZen TV channel with Greek subtitles

THEMA, a Canal+ Group subsidiary, has announced the launch of MyZen TV – the global well-being channel – on Greek pay-tv operator Cosmote TV. The channel has been available since October 20th on Cosmote TV, partially with Greek subtitles. THEMA is a longstanding partner of MyZen TV. Earlier this year MyZen TV Greek subtitles version has been already launched on Vodafone TV and NOVA.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Advanced Television

HBO Max goes live in Spain and Nordics

HBO Max, the streaming platform from WarnerMedia, has rolled out in the Nordics and Spain, commencing its 27-territory rollout in Europe. HBO Max offers series and movies from Warner Bros, HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place. A month-long launch promotion (ending November 30th) has been announced...
MOVIES
Advanced Television

TVSquared launches ADvantage XP in UK, Germany

TVSquared has announced the launch of ADvantage XP in the UK and Germany, bringing Europe’s largest advertising markets the cross-platform measurement and attribution solution for all forms of TV – linear, streaming and addressable. ADvantage XP is an always-on, scalable platform that offers independent, impression-based measurement of ad exposure and...
WORLD
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored

90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
fashionweekdaily.com

New York’s Newest It-Girl: Meet Michelle Madonna

Just a decade ago, social media was just getting its bearings in society and functioned as a way to share low-quality images, random thoughts and interact with friends. Now, social media has blossomed into something much more complex and simultaneously lucrative. The market has grown exponentially and is worth an estimated $102 billion – a number that is expected to triple to approximately $309 billion by 2025. With this comes an increasing amount of social media influencers, too. When social media was just getting started, few users were pursuing an actual career on the platforms. Now, however, influencers are everywhere, many with very specific types of content that resonate with a particular group of people. For New-York based influencer Michelle Madonna, her own business allowed her to grow a platform over ten years ago, as social media was just gaining traction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Downtown Music Promotes Three

Downtown Music Holdings announced three key executive appointments, the first new CEO Andrew Bergman and part of the company’s shift to focus exclusively on music services. Andrew Sparkler has been promoted to chief business officer (cbo), a newly created position, from his previous role of executive vice president, business development. Brad Yuan, most recently senior vice president of operations, has been appointed chief operating officer (coo). Loredana Cacciotti is moving to Downtown Music Holdings from FUGA, a Downtown subsidiary, to assume the role of senior vice president, digital licensing & business affairs. Sparkler and Yuan will continue to report directly...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy