The Orbi Quad-band Mesh WiFi 6E System has been unveiled by the brand as a first of its kind networking solution that will provide users with the ability to upgrade their home connectivity. The system is built with the latest WiFi 6E connectivity that makes use of an additional band that will deliver a quad-band experience that enables faster speeds across more devices at the same time with less wait time and interference. The router is rated to deliver increased speeds of up to 30% over previous generations, while also covering more of the home at the same time.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO