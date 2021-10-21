CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Gaming is hosting Mobile All-Stars 2021 to discuss Mobile Games Industry

By Reghunandan H
gamingonphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Gaming is organizing a virtual meet to discuss mobile gaming. Over the past 18 months, the mobile gaming industry and the world at large have faced significant changes and challenges. This means it’s now more important than ever that brands in the industry are equipped with the right products and...

fox4now.com

Why Women Are Driving Mobile Gaming’s Popularity And Competition Worldwide

Mobile gaming has shot to the top of the video game industry, now representing 60% of the market, and growing. While the traditional video games industry still remains a male-dominated category, one of the fastest growing segments in mobile gaming is growth largely being driven by women, who love to compete. According to Skillz, the leading mobile games platform that powers over two billion tournaments every year, nearly 60% of players on its platform are female. What’s more, 64% of women today say they prefer mobile games over other platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Playtika’s Wooga launches Switchcraft story-based mobile game

Playtika’s game studio Wooga is launching Switchcraft, a narrative-based match-3 game that has been in the works for a few years. The title is the first new game launched since Playtika went public at an $11 billion valuation in January. As such, it’s an important game for Playtika and it speaks to the company’s strategy of letting game developers spend a lot of time on development to get their games right.
VIDEO GAMES
kmaland.com

KMA Morning Show: The Big World of Mobile Gaming

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sara Erlandson, Four-Time Big Buck Hunter World Champion, and George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix, developer of The Big Buck Hunter video game, joined the show to discuss mobile gaming and their successes.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Mobile Gaming Forecast: $272 Billion by 2030

Mobile Gaming Forecast in the Hundreds of Billions. The industry has seen a lot of change recently, and the mobile gaming forecast is good. It’s no longer just about big screen TVs, expensive consoles, and crowded game stores. Mobile phones have changed the way people play video games. Mobile gaming has seen record growth year after year, with no signs of slowing down. This trend is fueled by the rise of smartphones and the emergence of new platforms like Facebook and Apple TV. If there was an industry that didn’t take a dive due to the global health crises of the last 18+ months, it’s the mobile gaming industry. According to market research, mobile gaming was worth just shy of $100 billion in 2020 and is predicted to climb to $272 billion by the time 2030 rolls around. So, what are the supporting trends that are driving such tremendous growth?
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Review: Rotor Riot mobile wired gaming controller

I spend a decent bit of time playing mobile games but I’ve never actually played with a controller. I recently found a racing game that I like a lot, so I was super excited to try out the Rotor Riot wired gaming controller. The Rotor Riot mobile controller is a...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

StarCraft II Legacy Of The Void Full Version Mobile Game

StarCraft II Legacy Of The Void Full Version Mobile Game. Legacy of the Void is an expansproton pack that was released separately for StarCraft II Wings of Liberty. StarCraft II Legacy Of The Void is the final installment of the StarCraft videogame trilogy. Blizzard Entertainment promised that StarCraft II Legacy Of The Void would be updated frequently and will offer small DLCs free of charge. This expansproton pack contains new units and multiplayer challenges, especially for Heart Of The Swarm. Artanis will be the main protagonist of this game and it will feature the same plot and storyline as StarCraft 2. The campaign is single-player and features tons of new missprotons, including the Protoss race. Final events of StarCraft 2 will be completed in the Legacy of the void expansproton package.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Mavis Games discusses how it's bringing stealth genre to mobile with Sneacat

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-style pitching competition for fame and those sweet, sweet promotional packages. The event gives indies five minutes to pitch their games to a panel of press, publishers and industry...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

A Dance of Fire and Ice Full Version Mobile Game

Users could create their own maps and have them broken by other users. When making cookies, it is important to measure them accurately. People will be angry if the cookies are too small. It’s too small for me to see if it was eaten. The price is much higher than small snacks. People feel weighed down if it is too large. Even if I eat it, it doesn’t shrink. The remaining pieces are eventually thrown away. It’s a snack that is bite-sized. It’s neither too sweet nor too salty. There are some regrets after eating but this is my favorite snack. This is a simple game you can enjoy throughout the day.
THEATER & DANCE
thegamerhq.com

Fallout 2 Mobile Game Full Version Download

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game was developed by Black Isle Studios. It was published September 1998 by Interplay Productions. The player can move as they wish until they engage in combat. They have a variety of actions points that they can use to move, fire, check and...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

The power of brand injections in mobile games

The collaboration between intellectual property (IP) holders and game developers to integrate top brands into existing games or make brand new ones has been around for a long time. In the early 90s, Battletoads/Double Dragon was an early example of the power of brand injections into games and the success...
VIDEO GAMES
eturbonews.com

Uniting DC Heroes and Villians Via a Mobile Game

The first-ever puzzle RPG mobile game featuring iconic DC characters is arriving in 2022 and is now open for pre-gesitrations. Leading mobile entertainment developer Ludia, a Jam City studio, today unveiled DC Heroes & Villains, the first-ever match-3 puzzle role playing game (RPG) set in the DC Universe, licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The game will delight fans of DC comics with an original narrative featuring an all-star cast of beloved Super Heroes and Super-Villains including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Joker and Harley Quinn. DC Heroes & Villains will be available worldwide early 2022 on the App Store and Google Play. Starting today, heroes and villains alike can pre-register for access to the game and receive special bonus items at launch, at www.dcheroesandvillains.com.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Cloud-Based Mobile Game Platforms

BlueStacks X is a cloud gaming service that uses streaming to offer users free access to mobile games across various devices and platforms. This means that BlueStacks X subscribers will be able to play Android games on their web browser and across most iOS, Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android devices for free. To make this possible, the company has built a hybrid cloud technology under its now.gg brand that utilizes Amazon's AWS Graviton servers. Bluestacks X has only launched as a beta, offering 14 games to start. These include popular mobile games such as 'Shadow Legends,' 'Disney Sorcerer’s Arena,' and 'Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars.'
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

How to make it as a mobile games publisher

The pandemic has seen millions of people turn to mobile gaming to pass the time, resulting in a huge influx of new players, propelling existing games to new heights, and turning new ones into household names overnight. This has prompted many studios to review their monetization strategies to ensure they have the right technology and tools to capitalize on the influx of traffic.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Propnight: The acclaimed 4v1 horror game soon to release on mobile

Game publisher MyTona has announced that the highly acclaimed game Propnight will be making its way to mobile as it is currently being developed for release on Android and iOS. The news came from the developer’s official Facebook page where they were announcing the game’s open beta test for PC...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Murka Games expands in casual mobile games with acquisition of Mobile Deluxe

Social casino game maker Murka Games has expanded its reach with the acquisition today of Mobile Deluxe, a maker of Solitaire games. The terms were not disclosed. With the backing of private equity firm Blackstone, Murka has grown in social casino games in the past few years, breaking into the top 10 worldwide social casino game companies in terms of revenues.
GAMBLING
gamingonphone.com

Boom Beach: Frontlines has soft-launched in Canada: Here’s how to download and play it anywhere

Boom Beach: Frontlines, a game developed and published by Space Ape Games and set in the Supercell universe is out now in Canada for iOS and Android. The game is a 9v9 team shooter which will be a very enjoyable experience for anyone who’s into other Supercell games. Without much delay, let’s get into the download guides for Boom Beach: Frontlines.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Order of Meta raises $1.5M for mobile shooter game

Helsinki-based Order of Meta has raised $1.5 million from Play Ventures and others for a mobile shooter game. The company was started in the past year by former Panzerdog founders and Wargaming alumni. Play Ventures led the round, with participation from investors Initial Capital and Unity cofounder David Helgason. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Silly Seance: Prototyping a mobile party game

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Hey there, what’s up everyone, we are thankful you stumbled into the spirit realm that is our upcoming...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Square Enix opens mobile gaming-focused London studio

Longtime developer/publisher Square Enix announced that it has opened a new studio in London, England. The new, UK-based arm of Square has been established to work primarily on the studio’s mobile gaming projects. “At Square Enix London Mobile, our goal is to move the world through play and in order...
VIDEO GAMES

