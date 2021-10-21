Facebook Gaming is hosting Mobile All-Stars 2021 to discuss Mobile Games Industry

Mobile Gaming Forecast in the Hundreds of Billions. The industry has seen a lot of change recently, and the mobile gaming forecast is good. It’s no longer just about big screen TVs, expensive consoles, and crowded game stores. Mobile phones have changed the way people play video games. Mobile gaming has seen record growth year after year, with no signs of slowing down. This trend is fueled by the rise of smartphones and the emergence of new platforms like Facebook and Apple TV. If there was an industry that didn’t take a dive due to the global health crises of the last 18+ months, it’s the mobile gaming industry. According to market research, mobile gaming was worth just shy of $100 billion in 2020 and is predicted to climb to $272 billion by the time 2030 rolls around. So, what are the supporting trends that are driving such tremendous growth?

