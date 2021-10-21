CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Vita Coco Company (COCO) Prices 11.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), a leading platform of high-growth better-for-you brands formerly known as All Market Inc., today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock, of which 2,500,000...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

FG Financial Group, Inc (FGF) Prices 652K Share Offering at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 652,174 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2,608,696, before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a Bitcoin mining company. We build, own and operate data center and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

OneMain Financial (OMF) Prices 10.01M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 10,010,208 shares of the Company’s common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “selling stockholder”). The 10,010,208 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 7.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on October 15, 2021 and represent all of the shares held by the selling stockholder in the Company. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Datametrex Signs $950K Contract with Samsung, Shinhan Financial Group, and Lotte

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited(TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received additional Purchase Orders ("P.O.") for approximately $950,000 CAD from Lotte Data Communication Co., Ltd. ("Lotte"), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ("SAMSUNG"), and the Shinhan Financial Group ("Shinhan").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Coco#Public Company#Streetinsider Premium#The Vita Coco Company#All Market Inc#Goldman Sachs Co#Llc#Bofa Securities#Evercore Isi#Wells Fargo Securities#Guggenheim Securities#Prospectus Department#Nc1
StreetInsider.com

Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Launches 7M Share IPO at $18.65-$19.65/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. CMTG has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. CMTG also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.65 and $19.65 per share. CMTG has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMTG”.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. For earnings history and earnings-related data on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Velo3D Inc. (VLD) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti initiates coverage on Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts First Watch (FWRG) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber initiates coverage on First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Prices Upsized 12.08M Share Secondary Offering at $63.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) announced today the completion of the upsized underwritten public offering of 12,077,480 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of over $766.9 million. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Facebook's CapEx Spike in '22 Likely Benefits These Semi Companies - BofA

BofA Securities analyst, Vivek Arya, sees a coming boom for semiconductor companies (NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INTERNET
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar downgraded Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Slips as Credit Suisse Downgrades to Underperform, Analyst Expects Company to Miss its Internal Growth Targets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock trades 3% in the red in pre-open Tuesday after Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow downgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades The RealReal Inc. (REAL) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Launches Provisions Service - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith reiterated an Overweight rating and $30.00 price target on Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Launches 19.23M Share IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 19,230,768 shares of its Class A common stock. 15,384,615 shares are being offered by Allbirds and 3,846,153 shares are being offered by certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders. In addition, Allbirds and the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,884,615 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share. Allbirds has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

Allbirds has high hopes for its upcoming IPO. The sustainable sneaker brand will offer 19.2 million shares at a selling price between $12 and $14 per share, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At most, Allbirds says it could raise up to $269 million in its market debut, targeting an up to $2.2 billion valuation. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD. When it initially filed for an IPO in August, Allbirds said it wanted to lead the way for a “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO,” which...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy