The Vita Coco Company (COCO) Prices 11.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 10,010,208 shares of the Company's common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "selling stockholder"). The 10,010,208 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 7.6% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the close of business on October 15, 2021 and represent all of the shares held by the selling stockholder in the Company. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO