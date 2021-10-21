HighPeak Energy (HPK) Prices 2.2M Share Offering at $10/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,164,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of pre-funded warrants) together with warrants to purchase up to 1,898,630 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.55 million. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.649. The common stock equivalents will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.

