HighPeak Energy (HPK) Prices 2.2M Share Offering at $10/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, pursuant to...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a Bitcoin mining company. We build, own and operate data center and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

FG Financial Group, Inc (FGF) Prices 652K Share Offering at $4/sh

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 652,174 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2,608,696, before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Prices 30M Share Stock Offering

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it has priced a public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock for a total gross proceeds of $195,600,000, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close on or about October 28, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Launches 7M Share IPO at $18.65-$19.65/sh

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. CMTG has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. CMTG also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.65 and $19.65 per share. CMTG has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMTG".
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Prices Upsized 12.08M Share Secondary Offering at $63.50/sh

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) announced today the completion of the upsized underwritten public offering of 12,077,480 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of over $766.9 million. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Anaptysbio (ANAB) to Monetize Portion of JEMPERLI Royalties for $250 Million with Sagard

AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners to monetize a portion of AnaptysBio's future JEMPERLI royalties and milestones. AnaptysBio intends to utilize the proceeds of the transaction towards funding of its wholly-owned preclinical and clinical-stage antibody programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Starts Matador Resources Company (MTDR) at Hold

Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra initiates coverage on Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) with a Hold rating.The analyst commented, "MTDR has ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst John Freeman upgraded Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Announces Direct 3.16M Share Offering at $3.65/sh

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,164,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of pre-funded warrants) together with warrants to purchase up to 1,898,630 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.55 million. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.649. The common stock equivalents will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Launches 2.75M Share Offering

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR), announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, 2,750,000 shares of common stock registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company also expects to grant to the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enfusion, Inc (ENFN) Prices 15.32M Share IPO at $17/sh

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,322,660 shares of its Class A common stock offered by Enfusion and 3,427,340 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain of Enfusion's existing stockholders at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of Class A common stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $12/sh

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS), a women's health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Minerva Surgical. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Minerva Surgical, are expected to be $75.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 22, 2021, under the ticker symbol "UTRS." The offering is expected to close on October 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Minerva Surgical has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IVERIC bio (ISEE) Prices 9M Share Offering at $16.75/sh

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:. ), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.75 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, in connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Neonode (NEON) Announces 1.81M Share Direct Offering at $7.75/sh

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced it has agreed to place with certain Swedish and European investors 1,808,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $7.75 per share in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Vita Coco Company (COCO) Prices 11.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), a leading platform of high-growth better-for-you brands formerly known as All Market Inc., today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock, of which 2,500,000 are being offered by The Vita Coco Company and 9,000,000 are being offered by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,725,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Prices Upsized 9.47M Share IPO at $16/sh

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,472,656 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Ventyx. In addition, Ventyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,420,898 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ventyx, are expected to be approximately $151.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VTYX." The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Prices 17M Unit Offering at $52.25/sh

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,000,000 Class A common shares which are being offered by certain selling shareholders at a public offering price of $52.25 per share. The offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Prices 7.58M Share Offering of Common Stock at $19.80/sh

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,576,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.80 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Crinetics. The gross proceeds to Crinetics from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $150.0 million. In addition, Crinetics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,136,400 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (GTACU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

