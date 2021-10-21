Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Reports Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy in GM1 Gangliosidosis
Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today presented positive interim data from...
