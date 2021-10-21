CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Reports Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy in GM1 Gangliosidosis

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today presented positive interim data from...

bizjournals

In defining moment, spinout from Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna's lab inks gene therapy deal

Making DNA-cutting proteins to fit inside smaller and smaller genome-editing CRISPR system — the centerpiece of UC Berkeley chemistry professor Jennifer Doudna's 2020 Nobel Prize — a fast-growing Peninsula company lined up its therapeutic deal for the technology. Mammoth Biosciences Inc. of Brisbane will partner with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

We Need to Ground Truth Assumptions about Gene Therapy

Researchers, practitioners and patients must balance the discipline's promise with its reality. Marla Broadfoot is a freelance science writer who lives in Wendell, N.C. She has a Ph.D. in genetics and molecular biology. You have full access to this article via your institution. Melissa Creary was three years old when...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Announces Positive Topline Phase 1 Data of AQST-109

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced positive topline data from its first-in-human Phase 1 PK study of AQST-109 sublingual film for the delivery of epinephrine in the emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. Findings from this study support AQST-109’s potential as the first orally administered epinephrine treatment for anaphylaxis, with safety, tolerability, PK and pharmacodynamics (PD) measures that fall within the target range of standard of care autoinjectors such as epinephrine pens which require patients or caregivers to inject into their thighs during an emergency allergic reaction.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Positive Interim Data From TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Positive high-level results from AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Early Results of Gene Therapy for Angelman Syndrome Look Promising

Angelman syndrome affects roughly 1 in every 20,000 children and it has no approved treatment. Researchers recently published results of early tests of a gene therapy strategy for Angelman syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder that features poor muscle control and balance, hard-to-treat epilepsy, and intellectual disabilities. Angelman syndrome affects roughly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Boehringer Acquires Rights to Potential CF Inhalation Gene Therapy

Boehringer Ingelheim has taken legal steps giving it the lead role in further development of a long-lasting, inhalation gene therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), called BI 3720931, that stems from a public-private research effort begun in 2018. The 2018 agreement brought together Boehringer, the U.K. Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Publishes Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis" authored by Can-Fite’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical & Biotech
Economy
Industry
Benzinga

Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) will withdraw the regulatory marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) in the European Union. The update comes as a part of the company's winding down of operations there. Bluebird will also withdraw marketing authorization of the biologic in the UK. Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), one-time...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Presents Positive Preclinical Data Supporting CNS-Directed GBA1 Gene Therapy at Virtual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform technologies, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating a single intravenous (IV) dose of its novel GBA1 gene replacement therapy achieved widespread distribution in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues of mice, and substantially raised levels of the GCase enzyme in both in vivo and in vitro models. The results are available in an on-demand poster session throughout the virtual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Oct. 19-22.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Voyager Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data For CNS-Directed Gene Therapy

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced the presentation of preclinical data of GBA1 gene replacement therapy. The data demonstrated that a single intravenous (IV) dose of GBA1 gene replacement therapy achieved widespread distribution in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues and substantially raised levels of the GCase enzyme in animal models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gene Therapy Redosing Gains Traction as Need Grows and Novel Strategies Emerge

Selecta President and CEO Carsten Brunn, Ph.D./Courtesy Selecta BioSciences. Gene therapy is often thought of as a one-time-only treatment, but for non-integrating therapies (which don’t alter the genes or integrate into the genome) the results aren’t always durable. Redosing, consequently, is a large and growing concern for gene therapy developers and regulators.
INDUSTRY
patientdaily.com

Senhwa Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in Moderate COVID-19 Patients At the ISIRV-WHO Conference

Statistically significant 133% faster time to COVID-19 clinical symptoms recovery versus standard of care (SOC)/best supportive care. Statistically significant 114% faster time to reach EQ-5D-5L Q6 ≥ 90% versus SOC/best supportive care. Statistically significant 57% faster time to normalization of COVID-19 related clinical signs versus SOC/best supportive care. Silmitasertib is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmatimes.com

Vertex’s type 1 diabetes therapy hits the mark in Phase I/II study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has revealed ‘remarkable’ data from an early-stage study evaluating its stem-cell derived therapy VX-880 in type 1 diabetes (T1D). In this study, a T1D patient received a single infusion of the therapy at half the target dose in combination with immunosuppressive therapy. According to Vertex, this patient demonstrated...
HEALTH
upenn.edu

Novel gene therapy platform speeds search for ways to cure blindness

A collaboration among scientists from the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Berkeley, and Carnegie Mellon University has developed a platform to identify top-performing viral vectors that could deliver gene therapies to the retina with maximum efficiency and precision. The technology, described in a...
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) to Report Late Breaking Data from REDUX Phase 2 Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that late-breaking data from the Company’s Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) annual Kidney Week meeting. The abstract will include an update to the Phase 2 REDUX interim data the Company announced in June 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cell & Gene Therapy: Balancing Hope & Promise for Sickle Cell Therapies

The genetic mutation that causes sickle cell disease was first discovered in 1956, but only recently have any drugs have been approved to treat the condition. None, however, show significant impacts on organ disease, and there are great unmet needs for prophylaxis as well as severe disease in acute care settings.
HEALTH

