Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Reports Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy in GM1 Gangliosidosis

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced positive topline data from its first-in-human Phase 1 PK study of AQST-109 sublingual film for the delivery of epinephrine in the emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. Findings from this study support AQST-109's potential as the first orally administered epinephrine treatment for anaphylaxis, with safety, tolerability, PK and pharmacodynamics (PD) measures that fall within the target range of standard of care autoinjectors such as epinephrine pens which require patients or caregivers to inject into their thighs during an emergency allergic reaction.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO