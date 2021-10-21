CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Prices Upsized 9.47M Share IPO at $16/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

FG Financial Group, Inc (FGF) Prices 652K Share Offering at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 652,174 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2,608,696, before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a Bitcoin mining company. We build, own and operate data center and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Exscientia PLC (EXAI) at Equalweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit initiates coverage on Exscientia PLC (NASDAQ: EXAI) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $25.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Exscientia...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Anaptysbio (ANAB) to Monetize Portion of JEMPERLI Royalties for $250 Million with Sagard

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners to monetize a portion of AnaptysBio’s future JEMPERLI royalties and milestones. AnaptysBio intends to utilize the proceeds of the transaction towards funding of its wholly-owned preclinical and clinical-stage antibody programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Prices Upsized 12.08M Share Secondary Offering at $63.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) announced today the completion of the upsized underwritten public offering of 12,077,480 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of over $766.9 million. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Stock Wallbox (WBX) is Up 50% Today

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) stock is trading over 50% higher today after the company announced a partnership with Uber (NYSE: UBER) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Roivant Sciences Stock Is Soaring Today

Cowen, Jefferies, and Truist initiated coverage on Roivant with positive ratings. Roivant awaits an FDA approval decision on tapinarof in treating plaque psoriasis. The company's pipeline also includes five candidates in phase 2 testing. What happened. Shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) were soaring 20.3% higher as of noon EDT on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Announces Direct 3.16M Share Offering at $3.65/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,164,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of pre-funded warrants) together with warrants to purchase up to 1,898,630 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.55 million. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.649. The common stock equivalents will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enfusion, Inc (ENFN) Prices 15.32M Share IPO at $17/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,322,660 shares of its Class A common stock offered by Enfusion and 3,427,340 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain of Enfusion’s existing stockholders at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of Class A common stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freehold Properties, Inc (FHP) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Freehold Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: FHP) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on financing specialized industrial cultivation/processing...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Braze, Inc (BRZE) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Braze, Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. Our platform empowers brands to listen to their customers better, understand them more deeply and act on that understanding in a way that is human and personal. Using our platform, brands ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. As of July 2021, more than 1,000 customers around the world trust Braze with their most valuable assets: their customer relationships. Over the past three years, the scale of our platform has grown substantially. Our platform enabled interactions with 3.3 billion monthly active users via our customers’ apps, websites and other digital interfaces in July 2021, up from 2.3 billion in January 2020 and 1.6 billion in January 2019. In fiscal year 2021 alone, we processed over seven trillion consumer-generated data points on our platform, and our customers sent approximately one trillion messages to their consumers using our platform."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc (SDIG) Prices Upsized 6.7M Share IPO at $19/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) announced today the pricing of an upsized initial public offering of 6,687,305 shares of its Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SDIG.” In addition, Stronghold granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,003,095 shares of Stronghold’s Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IVERIC bio (ISEE) Prices 9M Share Offering at $16.75/sh

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:. ), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.75 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, in connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GoGreen Investments Corporation (GOGN.U) Prices Upsized 24M unit IPO at $10/unit

GoGreen Investments Corporation (NYSE: GOGN) announced today the upsizing and pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (GTACU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Prices 7.58M Share Offering of Common Stock at $19.80/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,576,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.80 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Crinetics. The gross proceeds to Crinetics from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $150.0 million. In addition, Crinetics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,136,400 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Neonode (NEON) Announces 1.81M Share Direct Offering at $7.75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced it has agreed to place with certain Swedish and European investors 1,808,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $7.75 per share in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS

