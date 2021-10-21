DLocal Limited (DLO) Prices 17M Unit Offering at $52.25/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The net proceeds to the Company from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $20.2 million. In connection with the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include accelerating its drilling and development activities and funding further bolt-on acquisitions. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

