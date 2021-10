November 16, 1934 – October 15, 2021 (age 86) Guy Higley, Dad, 86 was involved in auto accident Thursday, Oct 14. He pulled out in front of a semi and was broad-sided on the drivers side, in Brigham City, Utah. His injuries were extensive. He was life flighted to St Marks in Salt Lake City. At first we were, “Hell Ya, fix him. But, after evaluating his situation by surgeons, our family decided to just make him comfortable and not put him through the pain and suffering of life support and many surgeries that would only prolong the inevitable. Dad died quietly October 15th less than a day after the accident.

