CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jokic scores 27 points, Nuggets beat Suns 110-98

By DAVID BRANDT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zlzxe_0cY1DzjZ00
1 of 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic was up to his old tricks Wednesday night, scoring on a crafty array of hook shots, 3-pointers and flat-footed jumpers.

In short, the reigning MVP still looks a lot like an MVP.

The 6-foot-11 Serbian poured in 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in the opener for both teams. The Nuggets recovered from a 16-point deficit late in the second quarter and held the Suns to just 40 points in the second half.

“It’s a hell of a way to start the season,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “But it’s one game, 81 left.”

The 26-year-old Jokic earned his first NBA MVP award last season after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He was 13 of 22 from the field on Wednesday, providing a few crucial buckets in the fourth quarter to turn back a Suns rally.

Malone said it’s obvious that Jokic continues to be an elite player. Now the coach is pushing Jokic to become a leader and wants his star’s voice heard in the huddle during every timeout.

“Early in his career, he was growing up, maturing, handling adversity and handling the refs,” Malone said. “He’s done that. He’s really improved.”

The Suns were playing three months after losing Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix has returned much of the same roster, including the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, to make another run at the title.

The teams were playing for the first time since the Suns swept the Nuggets in four games in the second round of last season’s Western Conference playoffs.

This time, it was Denver with the upper hand. Will Barton scored 20 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 15.

Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 16 points. Paul had 15 points and 10 assists. The Suns struggled with their shooting in the fourth quarter, going nearly five minutes without scoring as the Nuggets took control. Denver’s Aaron Gordon had a huge chase-down block during that drought, swatting Booker’s layup into the stands behind the Nuggets’ bench.

“It’s definitely one we wanted to get,” Gordon said. “Start off on the right foot and you know, a little payback. We’ll see them again. It’s just one game.”

Phoenix led 58-51 at halftime following a seesaw first half that saw the Nuggets take an early 25-16 advantage before the Suns rallied for a 57-41 lead late in the second. Denver had a late flurry — capped by Jokic’s 3-pointer at the buzzer — to cut the margin to seven points.

“We missed a ton of shots, put them in transition and our transition defense was below our standard,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

MOTIVATED AYTON

It was Deandre Ayton’s first game since the Suns opted not to extend the former No. 1 overall draft pick’s rookie contract by Monday’s deadline.

Ayton reportedly wanted a maximum deal, which would have been five years and worth $172 million. The Suns weren’t willing to do that deal — at least not before the season — and the two sides ended negotiations without an agreement.

The 23-year-old Ayton changed the trajectory of his career during last year’s playoffs, helping push the Suns to the NBA Finals. He contributed 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while shooting 66% and providing stellar defense.

Ayton started with a flourish on Wednesday, leading the Suns with 13 points in the first half. He finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

FOOTPRINT CENTER

The Suns changed their arena name from Phoenix Suns Arena to the Footprint Center — which is a sustainable technology firm that took over as title sponsor — midway through last year’s NBA Finals.

The new name is not off to a good start. They’re now 0-2 with the name, losing Game 5 of the Finals and Wednesday’s opener.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Jamal Murray was working out before the game, putting up shots. He’s rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee sustained last season. ... Six Nuggets scored in double figures.

Suns: Though most of the roster is the same, G Landry Shamet and C JaVale McGee both made their Suns debuts. Shamet finished with 11 points and McGee added six points and eight rebounds.

Nuggets: Host San Antonio on Friday night.

Suns: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic's big night guides Nuggets over Spurs

Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds, Monte Morris scored 13 points, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-96 on Friday night. Will Barton scored 12 points and JaMychal Green had 10 points off the bench for Denver, which won its home opener. Keldon Johnson...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Take A Step Back With Loss To Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers moved to 0-3 in preseason play with a 119-74 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,772 at Footprint Center. “It was a horrible effort, I thought, by us,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “You know...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Devin Booker
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Season Preview: How will Jeff Green fit with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets?

Jeff Green made his way to the Denver Nuggets in free agency after leaving another contender where he played alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. What will Jeff Green’s fit look like alongside a different type of NBA Superstar and MVP in Nikola Jokic? How does he fit with the rest of the Nuggets? Adam Mares, Brendan Vogt, Harrison Wind, and Eric Wedum come to you to break down everything you need to know about Jeff Green | DNVR Nuggets Season Preview.
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets 110, Phoenix Suns 98: Three Takeaways

It was a tale of two halves for the Denver Nuggets to open the 2021-22 season, as they used lockdown defense and hot 3-point shooting in the second half to begin the campaign with a 110-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets used defense to grab control of the...
NBA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Chris Paul reaches 20,000 points; Suns beat Lakers 115-105

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul scored his 20,000th career point on the way to 23 points and 14 assists, a... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Serbian#The Milwaukee Bucks
chatsports.com

Recap: Nuggets beat Suns 110-98 to open season behind big second half

Revenge is a sweet thing, especially when you begin the season with some. After losing four straight games to the Suns to close last season, the Nuggets used a big time second half effort to capture a 110-98 victory tonight in Phoenix. Behind a big time performance from reigning MVP...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to play Spurs in their home opener

The Nuggets won against the team that swept them in the playoffs last year. They have started the season on the right foot. The NBA schedule doesn’t allow teams to marinate in good — or bad — feelings for long. Later today, the Nuggets will take on the San Antonio Spurs. They have had a one sided history since the Nuggets beat the Spurs in the first round in 2018-19.
NBA
dallassun.com

Next test for Cavs' Evan Mobley: Nuggets, MVP Nikola Jokic

LeBron James is gone, as is Kyrie Irving, so the glory days of the Cleveland Cavaliers are in their rearview mirror. But maybe the future is looking a little brighter with rookie Evan Mobley in the mix. Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft from Southern California, had a big gamein Cleveland's home win over Atlanta on Saturday night. He finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 10 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Rip City will take on Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
NBA
The Associated Press

Jazz to host the Nuggets on Tuesday

LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. Utah finished 7-5 in Northwest Division play and 31-5 at home a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season. Denver went 47-25 overall and 26-16 in...
NBA
The Associated Press

Kings to face Suns on the road

Sacramento Kings (1-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns square off against the Sacramento Kings. Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 7-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 109.5 points per game...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy