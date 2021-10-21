CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson at No. 23 Pitt highlights ACC action this week

By JOHN KEKIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMSdk_0cY1DdYp00
1 of 8

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Clemson (4-2, 3-1) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). It marks the first time in the brief series history — it’s tied 2-2 — that Clemson will face Pitt on the road. It’s a key cross-division matchup that features the ACC’s highest-scoring offense against the league’s best scoring defense. The Panthers lead the Coastal Division and Clemson, unranked by the AP for the third straight week, is in the hunt for the Atlantic Division crown despite a double-overtime loss at North Carolina State last month. Pitt is 5-1 for the first time since head coach Pat Narduzzi’s debut season in 2015, when it started 6-1, and tops the ACC in scoring at 48.3 points per game. Clemson is last in the conference in scoring at just over 20 points per game but is second nationally in scoring defense, yielding an ACC-low 12.5 points. Five of Clemson’s six games this season have been decided by seven points or fewer.

BEST MATCHUP

The Georgia Tech defense against Virginia’s high-powered offense. The Yellow Jackets boast one of the nation’s best group of linebackers. Quez Jackson ranks first in the ACC in tackles (10.2 per game), Ayinde Eley is third (9.2), and Charlie Thomas ninth (7.8). They’ll try to derail an offense that’s averaging 405.9 yards passing, second nationally, with quarterback Brennan Armstrong at the controls. The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2) lead the nation with 189 first downs and enter the game with the most passing yards in the country (2,841) and have 3,683 yards of total offense, second in college football. Virginia has won 12 of the last 14 meetings with the Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium.

LONG SHOT

Miami (2-4, 0-2) is just a 2.5-point underdog against No. 18 NC State (5-1, 2-0), according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Hurricanes are at home. The Wolfpack, behind only Wake Forest in the Atlantic Division, travel to Miami for the first time since 2012. Since Miami became a member of the ACC in 2004, the teams have played each other just five times, but all have been close with an average margin of victory of 7.4 points. Miami won last year, 44-41.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown 21 touchdown passes against only one interception. His TD pass total ranks fourth in the nation and first in the ACC, and he needs just 14 completions to eclipse the all-time school record of 867 set by Alex Van Pelt from 1989-92. Pickett also is averaging 23.83 completions per game, second in the ACC, is third nationally in pass efficiency (181.8 rating), fifth in total offense (352.3 ypg), and has been responsible for 144 points, fourth in the country. The Panthers have gained more than 400 yards offensively in all but one of their six games.

IMPACT PLAYER

Place-kicker Nick Sciba of No. 16 Wake Forest ranks as the most accurate kicker in NCAA history midway through the season. He’s made 24 straight field goals, the longest active streak in the nation, and has only missed seven kicks — 69 of 76 for 90.5% — in his college career. He’s never attempted a 50-yarder but is 19 of 20 from 40-49 yards with a long of 49. Sciba also holds the school record with 359 points, 12th in ACC history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Manny Diaz, Miami Hurricanes

Kirk Herbstreit sent a message to Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes following their victory over NC State. After criticizing the program earlier this season, Herbstreit praised the job Diaz has done in keeping Miami competitive. “A lot goes on every Saturday but wanted to recognize the effort-attitude-& fight that...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Acc#Panthers#The Coastal Division#Ap#Atlantic Division#Cavaliers#Nc State#Fanduel Sportsbook
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

627K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy