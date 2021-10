BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Lady Bobcat’s volleyball team picked up a senior night win over Intensity in three sets 25-15, 25-19 an 25-11 bring their season record to 7-12. While the scores don’t reflect it, each game started as a close match-up with Bowling Green starting in the hole each time, battling their way back and picking up the match win. This is the second time these two teams have met this season with Bowling Green getting the win in both games.

