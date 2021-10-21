CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhancement of Campylobacter hepaticus culturing to facilitate downstream applications

By Canh Phung
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampylobacter hepaticus causes Spotty Liver Disease (SLD) in chickens. C. hepaticus is fastidious and slow-growing, presenting difficulties when growing this bacterium for the preparation of bacterin vaccines and experimental disease challenge trials. This study applied genomic analysis and in vitro experiments to develop an enhanced C. hepaticus liquid culture method. In...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

NOL7 facilitates melanoma progression and metastasis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 352 (2021) Cite this article. To investigate the effects of NOL7 in diverse melanoma activities, we suppressed NOL7 expression by specific small interfering RNAs and the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing system in melanoma cell lines B16F10 and A375. With this approach, we observed that NOL7 knockdown/knockout significantly reduced the proliferative abilities, including the cell proliferation rate (Fig. 1b, c and Supplementary Fig. S2b, d), cell colony formation (Supplementary Fig. S2a, c), and cell cycle progression (Supplementary Fig. S2e, f) in both cell lines. These effects of NOL7 knockdown correlated with the decreased levels of the cell cycle regulators CDK2, cyclin A, and cyclin E, and with the reciprocally increased levels of the cell cycle progression inhibitors p21 and p27 (Fig. 1d and Supplementary Fig. S2g, h).
CANCER
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibacterial activity and characteristics of silver nanoparticles biosynthesized from Carduus crispus

In recent years' synthesis of metal nanoparticle using plants has been extensively studied and recognized as a non-toxic and efficient method applicable in biomedical field. The aim of this study is to investigate the role of different parts of medical plant Carduus crispus on synthesizing silver nanoparticles and characterize the produced nanoparticle. Our study showed that silver nanoparticles (AgNP) synthesized via whole plant extract exhibited a blue shift in absorption spectra with increased optical density, which correlates to a high yield and small size. Also, the results of zeta potential, X-ray diffraction, photon cross-correlation spectroscopy analysis showed the surface charge of âˆ’"‰54.29"‰Â±"‰4.96Â mV (AgNP-S), âˆ’"‰42.64"‰Â±"‰3.762Â mV (AgNP-F), âˆ’"‰46.02"‰Â±"‰4.17Â mV (AgNP-W), the crystallite size of 36Â nm (AgNP-S), 13Â nm (AgNP-F), 14Â nm (AgNP-W) with face-centered cubic structure and average grain sizes of 145.1Â nm, 22.5Â nm and 99.6Â nm. Another important characteristic, such as elemental composition and constituent capping agent has been determined by energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared. The silver nanoparticles were composed of"‰~"‰80% Ag,"‰~"‰15% K, and"‰~"‰7.5% Ca (or"‰~"‰2.8% P) elements. Moreover, the results of the FTIR measurement suggested that the distinct functional groups present in both AgNP-S and AgNP-F were found in AgNP-W. The atomic force microscopy analysis revealed that AgNP-S, AgNP-F and AgNP-W had sizes of 131Â nm, 33Â nm and 70Â nm respectively. In addition, the biosynthesized silver nanoparticles were evaluated for their cytotoxicity and antibacterial activity. At 17Â Âµg/ml concentration, AgNP-S, AgNP-F and AgNP-W showed very low toxicity on HepG2 cell line but also high antibacterial activity. The silver nanoparticles showed antibacterial activity on both gram-negative bacterium Escherichia coli (5.5"‰Â±"‰0.2Â mm to 6.5"‰Â±"‰0.3Â mm) and gram-positive bacterium Micrococcus luteus (7"‰Â±"‰0.4Â mm to 7.7"‰Â±"‰0.5Â mm). Our study is meaningful as a first observation indicating the possibility of using special plant organs to control the characteristics of nanoparticles.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
#Poultry Disease#Campylobacter Jejuni#Nutrition#Biosynthesise L Cysteine#Sld
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Higher-order topological insulator in cubic semiconductor quantum wells

The search for exotic new topological states of matter in widely accessible materials, for which the manufacturing process is mastered, is one of the major challenges of the current topological physics. Here we predict higher order topological insulator state in quantum wells based on the most common semiconducting materials. By successively deriving the bulk and boundary Hamiltonians, we theoretically prove the existence of topological corner states due to cubic symmetry in quantum wells with double band inversion. We show that the appearance of corner states does not depend solely on the crystallographic orientation of the meeting edges, but also on the growth orientation of the quantum well. Our theoretical results significantly extend the application potential of topological quantum wells based on IV, II"“VI and III"“V semiconductors with diamond or zinc-blende structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

pCLE highlights distinctive vascular patterns in early gastric cancer and in gastric diseases with high risk of malignant complications

Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A multi-proxy approach to exploring Homo sapiens' arrival, environments and adaptations in Southeast Asia

The capability of Pleistocene hominins to successfully adapt to different types of tropical forested environments has long been debated. In order to investigate environmental changes in Southeast Asia during a critical period for the turnover of hominin species, we analysed palaeoenvironmental proxies from five late Middle to Late Pleistocene faunas. Human teeth discoveries have been reported at Duoi U'Oi, Vietnam (70"“60Â ka) and Nam Lot, Laos (86"“72Â ka). However, the use of palaeoproteomics allowed us to discard the latter, and, to date, no human remains older than"‰~"‰70Â ka are documented in the area. Our findings indicate that tropical rainforests were highly sensitive to climatic changes over that period, with significant fluctuations of the canopy forests. Locally, large-bodied faunas were resilient to these fluctuations until the cooling period of the Marine Isotope Stage 4 (MIS 4; 74"“59Â ka) that transformed the overall biotope. Then, under strong selective pressures, populations with new phenotypic characteristics emerged while some other species disappeared. We argue that this climate-driven shift offered new foraging opportunities for hominins in a novel rainforest environment and was most likely a key factor in the settlement and dispersal of our species during MIS 4 in SE Asia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generator based approach to analyze mutations in genomic datasets

In contrast to the conventional approach of directly comparing genomic sequences using sequence alignment tools, we propose a computational approach that performs comparisons between sequence generators. These sequence generators are learned via a data-driven approach that empirically computes the state machine generating the genomic sequence of interest. As the state machine based generator of the sequence is independent of the sequence length, it provides us with an efficient method to compute the statistical distance between large sets of genomic sequences. Moreover, our technique provides a fast and efficient method to cluster large datasets of genomic sequences, characterize their temporal and spatial evolution in a continuous manner, get insights into the locality sensitive information about the sequences without any need for alignment. Furthermore, we show that the technique can be used to detect local regions with mutation activity, which can then be applied to aid alignment techniques for the fast discovery of mutations. To demonstrate the efficacy of our technique on real genomic data, we cluster different strains of SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences, characterize their evolution and identify regions of the viral sequence with mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Limitations of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect through layered structure

In this paper, we show theoretically that the spin-dependent transverse shift of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect (SHE) through layered structure cannot exceed half of the incident beam waist. Exact conditions for obtaining the upper limit of the transmitted SHE are clarified in detail. In addition, different from the popular view in many investigations, we find that there is no positive correlation between the spin-dependent transverse displacement and the ratio between the Fresnel transmission coefficients (tp, ts). In contrast, the optimal transmission ratio is determined by the incident angle and the beam waist. Moreover, two conventional transmission structures are selected and studied in detail. The characteristics of the transverse displacements obtained are in very good agreement with our theoretical conclusions. These findings provide a deeper insight into the photonic spin Hall phenomena and offer a guide for future related research.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabarcoding insights into the diet and trophic diversity of six declining farmland birds

Knowledge of feeding ecology of declining species, such as farmland birds, is essential to address their conservation requirements, especially when their habitats are suffering important reductions of trophic resources. In this study, we apply a metabarcoding approach to describe the diet composition of six of the most significant farmland birds inhabiting European cereal pseudo-steppes: little bustard, great bustard, pin-tailed sandgrouse, black-bellied sandgrouse, red-legged partridge, and common quail. We further studied seasonal diet variations (autumn to spring) in all species but the common quail, whose diet was studied during spring and summer. We show that study speciesÂ´ diets mostly consisted of plants, although in the case of little bustard and great bustard arthropods are also highly relevant. Among arthropods, we found high proportions of thrips, arachnids, and springtails, which were previously unreported in their diet, and some taxa that could be used as antiparasitic food. Moreover, we report that little bustard's diet is the least rich of that of all studied species, and that diet of all these species is less diverse in winter than in autumn and spring. Diet composition of these declining species supports the importance of natural and semi-natural vegetation and landscape mosaics that can provide a wide variety of arthropods, plants, and seeds all year-round.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Gaze facilitates responsivity during hand coordinated joint attention

The coordination of attention between individuals is a fundamental part of everyday human social interaction. Previous work has focused on the role of gaze information for guiding responses during joint attention episodes. However, in many contexts, hand gestures such as pointing provide another valuable source of information about the locus of attention. The current study developed a novel virtual reality paradigm to investigate the extent to which initiator gaze information is used by responders to guide joint attention responses in the presence of more visually salient and spatially precise pointing gestures. Dyads were instructed to use pointing gestures to complete a cooperative joint attention task in a virtual environment. Eye and hand tracking enabled real-time interaction and provided objective measures of gaze and pointing behaviours. Initiators displayed gaze behaviours that were spatially congruent with the subsequent pointing gestures. Responders overtly attended to the initiator's gaze during the joint attention episode. However, both these initiator and responder behaviours were highly variable across individuals. Critically, when responders did overtly attend to their partner's face, their saccadic reaction times were faster when the initiator's gaze was also congruent with the pointing gesture, and thus predictive of the joint attention location. These results indicate that humans attend to and process gaze information to facilitate joint attention responsivity, even in contexts where gaze information is implicit to the task and joint attention is explicitly cued by more spatially precise and visually salient pointing gestures.
SYDNEY
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Convergent community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia and its effects on advanced wastewater treatment and biomass production

Microalgal-bacterial consortium is an effective way to meet increasingly stringent standards in wastewater treatment. However, the mechanism of wastewater removal effect has not been properly explained in community structure by phycosphere. And little is known about that the concept of macroecology was introduced into phycosphere to explain the phenomenon. In the study, the algal"“bacterial consortia with different ratios of algae and sludge were cultured in same aerobic wastewater within 48Â h in photobioreactors (PSBRs). Community structure at start and end was texted by metagenomic analysis. Bray"“Curtis similarities analysis based on microbial community showed that there was obvious convergent succession in all consortia, which is well known as "convergence" in macroecology. The result showed that Bray"“Curtis similarities at End (overall above 0.88) were higher than these at Start (almost less than 0.66).Â In terms of community structure, the consortium with 5:1 ratio at Start are the more similar with the consortia at End by which the maximum removal of total dissolved nitrogen (TDN, 73.69%), total dissolved phosphorus (TDP, 94.40%) and NH3-N (93.26%) in wastewater treatment process and biomass production (98.2%) higher than other consortia, according with climax community in macroecology with the highest resource utilization than other communities. Therefore, the macroecology can be introduced into phycosphere to explain the consortium for advanced wastewater treatment and optimization community structure. And the study revealed a novel insight into treatment effect and community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia for advanced wastewater treatment, a new idea for to shortening the culture time of consortium and optimize predicting their ecological community structure and predicting ecological community.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Selection on adaptive and maladaptive gene expression plasticity during thermal adaptation to urban heat islands

Phenotypic plasticity enables a single genotype to produce multiple phenotypes in response to environmental variation. Plasticity may play a critical role in the colonization of novel environments, but its role in adaptive evolution is controversial. Here we suggest that rapid parallel regulatory adaptation of Anolis lizards to urban heat islands is due primarily to selection for reduced and/or reversed heat-induced plasticity that is maladaptive in urban thermal conditions. We identify evidence for polygenic selection across genes of the skeletal muscle transcriptome associated with heat tolerance. Forest lizards raised in common garden conditions exhibit heat-induced changes in expression of these genes that largely correlate with decreased heat tolerance, consistent with maladaptive regulatory response to high-temperature environments. In contrast, urban lizards display reduced gene expression plasticity after heat challenge in common garden and a significant increase in gene expression change that is congruent with greater heat tolerance, a putatively adaptive state in warmer urban environments. Genes displaying maladaptive heat-induced plasticity repeatedly show greater genetic divergence between urban and forest habitats than those displaying adaptive plasticity. These results highlight the role of selection against maladaptive regulatory plasticity during rapid adaptive modification of complex systems in the wild.
WILDLIFE

