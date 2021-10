The workforce continues to be a central conversation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pa. officials and labor leaders met today to discuss the future of the Pa. workforce. Today, the state General Assembly was called upon to pass bills — S.B. 12 or H.B. 345 — that would raise Pa.'s minimum wage to $12 per hour, effective immediately, and to eventually reach $15 per hour by July 2024 — per a 2018 executive order from Governor Wolf. The proposed bills would also remove local preemption, which means the administered wage falls on state law, not local government ordinances.

