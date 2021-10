SUPERIOR, Wis. – What a season it has been for Superior’s Tayler McMeekin. After winning the Lake Superior Conference title two weeks ago, the freshman qualified for the state tournament by finishing sixth in sectionals. McMeekin has been a quick study too, as she began running last year during the start of the COVID pandemic for what was only supposed to be a way for her to stay in shape for her soccer season.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO