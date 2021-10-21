CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Snooze Bus' helps tired passengers fall asleep

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTired Hong Kongers have a new way to catch...

www.usatoday.com

WRAL News

For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

HONG KONG — Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The 76-kilometer (47-mile), five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. It was inspired by the tendency of tired commuters to fall asleep on public transit.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong tour company is offering a unique solution to help stressed-out passengers get some rest -- a five-hour bus ride to nowhere. For those who find they get their most restful sleep to the sounds and motions of the road, Ulu Travel is offering tickets to the longest bus route in Hong Kong, traveling 47 miles around the Tuen Mun highway and North Lantau Island on the "uninterrupted sleeping bus."
TRAFFIC
bestproducts.com

15 Crib Mobiles to Help Your Baby Fall Asleep Faster

Getting your baby to sleep at night is a task — and we don't say that lightly. There's so much you have to consider in order to assure your baby will get a good night's sleep — from what they sleep in, to how you wrap them up, to all the little lifesavers that help them chill out. But there's one tried-and-true method parents have been using for thousands of years to help their babies calm down, and that's a crib mobile.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Hong Kong starts bus service for people who want to fall asleep

Anyone who feels in need of a nap may find that a new bus service, starting in Hong Kong, is just the ticket to put them to sleep.A five-hour long ride on the so-called “Sleeping Bus Tour” is designed to help sleep deprived commuters get some rest. Passengers can even bring pillows, blankets and slippers on the trip around the city.Tickets for the 76km (47 mile) tour vary in price depending on the location of the seats within the double decker bus.It is hoped that the tour will particularly appeal to those who are easily lulled to sleep by long...
TRAFFIC
Woman's World

5 Easy Tricks to Help You Fall Asleep Quick

It’s great to get out in the fresh autumn air, but along with all the fun can come hay fever, achy joints, and ‘monkey brain’ that leave nearly 66 percent of us short on Zzzs. And it’s no fun dealing with insomnia every night. Follow these tips to fall asleep quick.
AMAZON
Refinery29

Can This TikTok Ice Hack Help You Fall Asleep In 15 Minutes?

Fellow insomniacs: the answer to our sleep deprivation has been sitting in the freezer all along. At least that's what TikTokers like @heyfrankiesimmons, @empathary and @borcikjewelry are saying. Apparently, placing a simple ice pack on your chest might lull you to sleep in just 15 minutes. Insomnia has ruled my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

These Are the Best Sound Machines To Help You Fall Asleep—And Stay Asleep

Whether your sleep problems are caused by distracting nighttime noises or anxious thoughts (or both!), or you’ve been struggling with more general insomnia for a while, a sound machine could provide the relaxation you need—and fortunately, you’ve got a ton of product choices. After all, you’re hardly alone in having trouble falling asleep, although it can feel that way when you’re lying in bed alone at 2:00 a.m. Keep scrolling for the 411 on sound machines, the difference between sound machines and white noise machines, and which device to choose that's right for you.
ELECTRONICS
