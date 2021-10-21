CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalisterville, PA

Lucinda Lee ‘Cindy’ Lauver

By Editorials
Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucinda Lee “Cindy” Lauver, 73, of McAlisterville, died on...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the army's seizure of power, saying on Tuesday he had ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to avoid civil war. Speaking at his first news conference since he announced Monday's takeover, Burhan accused politicians of incitement...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
City
Mcalisterville, PA
City
Oakland Mills, PA
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy