First Look: Football Bracket Season

(7) Lancaster (4-5) at (2) Onalaska Luther (5-4) UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (3) Cuba City or (6) Whitehall on Oct. 29. NOTEWORTHY: Lancaster—The Flying Arrows have won seven state championships, the most recent in 2014. ... Lancaster moved from the SWC to the SWAL this season and placed fourth. ... The Flying Arrows have lost three straight games, two of them by eight points or less, and opened the season with a 22-6 loss to Arcadia. ... RB Jacob DiVall (161-999, 10 TDs) and RB Skyler Burkholder (117-732, 6 TDs) anchor the offense, which averages 197 rushing yards per game and scored more than 40 points twice; Luther—The Knights played two playoff games at the end of last season's abbreviated fall season and previously qualified for the playoffs in 2007. ... Luther alternated wins and losses all season without two consecutive wins or losses all season. ... Senior QB Dillon Yang has been the team's spark when it has the ball with 833 rushing yards and 11 TDs to go with 794 passing yards and 7 TDs. ... Yang missed Week 8, then came back to rush for 114 yards and 4 TDs in a 35-6 win over Brookwood. ... He rushed for at least 2 TDs in a game four times. ... RB Tanner Bass (97-481, 5 TDs) has rushed for 282 yards and 4 TDs in the past three weeks.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO