CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

First Look: Football Bracket Season

By Tony Chapman
nebpreps.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we hit the final week of the 11-man and 6-man football seasons, there is some clarity around the playoff scenarios. But, there are plenty of games on Friday that will have an impact on what Saturday morning looks like at the NSAA office in Lincoln. One thing is for certain,...

nebpreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

8 area high school football teams finish regular season undefeated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eight area teams finished the 2021 regular season with a perfect record as the playoffs are set to begin next week. Undefeated Teams Marysville (9-0) New Albany (10-0) Upper Arlington (10-0) Big Walnut (10-0) Bloom-Carroll (10-0) Granville (9-0) Mechanicsburg (10-0) Berne Union (9-0) First undefeated regular season since… Berne Union: 1986 […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
nebpreps.com

The Picks: Nebraska State Football Playoffs

Life is too short to not put your thoughts out on the line every once in awhile, so it’s time to give some thoughts on the 2021 football playoffs. And, we need to weigh in on some changes that we think could make things even better for a great month of football.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Brackets#The Bracket#American Football#Nsaa#Striv Sports#Papillion Lavista#Lincoln Southeast#Faux Coach Woodard#Twitter#Omaha Skutt
wibwnewsnow.com

KSHSAA announces 2021 state football playoff brackets

KSHSAA announced the state football playoff brackets this weekend, following the conclusion of Week 8 of the regular season. That includes the brackets for all six 11-player classes and both 8-player classes. All 11-player opening-round games will be played at 7:00 CT on Friday, October 29, unless otherwise noted. All...
TOPEKA, KS
Livingston Parish News

FOOTBALL | Albany looks for first district win squaring off against Sumner

For Albany football coach David Knight, there’s a doubly difficult challenge heading into Friday’s game at Sumner. The first part is preparing to face the Cowboys. The second part is bouncing back from last week’s 43-0 loss to Bogalusa and doing so without quarterback J.J. Doherty (shoulder) and receiver Seth Galyean (collarbone).
ALBANY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Rutgers Looking For First Big10 Win Of The Season As Travel to Northwestern

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - PISCATAWAY, NJ-Rutgers is in desperate need of a conference win after losing consecutive games to Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State, all currently ranked in the 10. Northwestern could be exactly what the doctor ordered. The Huskies are coming off an embarrassing 56-7 shellacking at Nebraska. Northwestern...
MICHIGAN STATE
La Crosse Tribune

WIAA football playoffs: Capsule look at first round for Divisions 6-7

(7) Lancaster (4-5) at (2) Onalaska Luther (5-4) UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (3) Cuba City or (6) Whitehall on Oct. 29. NOTEWORTHY: Lancaster—The Flying Arrows have won seven state championships, the most recent in 2014. ... Lancaster moved from the SWC to the SWAL this season and placed fourth. ... The Flying Arrows have lost three straight games, two of them by eight points or less, and opened the season with a 22-6 loss to Arcadia. ... RB Jacob DiVall (161-999, 10 TDs) and RB Skyler Burkholder (117-732, 6 TDs) anchor the offense, which averages 197 rushing yards per game and scored more than 40 points twice; Luther—The Knights played two playoff games at the end of last season's abbreviated fall season and previously qualified for the playoffs in 2007. ... Luther alternated wins and losses all season without two consecutive wins or losses all season. ... Senior QB Dillon Yang has been the team's spark when it has the ball with 833 rushing yards and 11 TDs to go with 794 passing yards and 7 TDs. ... Yang missed Week 8, then came back to rush for 114 yards and 4 TDs in a 35-6 win over Brookwood. ... He rushed for at least 2 TDs in a game four times. ... RB Tanner Bass (97-481, 5 TDs) has rushed for 282 yards and 4 TDs in the past three weeks.
FOOTBALL
nebpreps.com

Playoff Tracking: 8-Man Qualifying Round

While our Dante Boelhower (in Kenesaw) and Mike Sautter (at Cross County v Clarkson/Leigh) are out catching games tonight, Tony Chapman is tracking the 8-man playoff qualifying round. Stay right here and refresh this pages as the night goes on and we’ll have your winners here with pairings for next Friday’s round of 16.
SPORTS
kroxam.com

SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL SEEDS AND BRACKET ANNOUNCED

The Section 8AA seeds have been announced and they are below – 1. Barnesville 6-2 (59.6) 2. Pelican Rapids 6-2 (44.0) First-round on Tuesday, October 26 – (times can change depending on mutual team agreement) #5 Crookston at #4 Warroad 6:00 p.m. ON KROX Radio. #6 Frazee at #4 Hawley...
SPORTS
nebpreps.com

Coach and Me: The Lessons in Kearney

Coach and Me is a series of stories during the 2021-22 school year that reflect on the relationships between coaches and their children. It will also be a reflection of memories for Tony Chapman and his dad, who passed away July 6, 2021. HOME OF THE TEACHERS COLLEGE — We...
SPORTS
nebpreps.com

Volleyball Coaches Poll: 10.25.21

The Nebraska prep volleyball season hits the postseason tonight and here are the rankings for Monday, October 25, with records through matches played on October 23. We will have our final pre-state poll next Monday. Class A. 1. Papillion-LaVista South (34-0), 1. 2. Millard West (24-6), 2. 3. Elkhorn South...
EDUCATION
omahanews.net

Nebraska's bowl bid hopes may hinge on matchup with Purdue

Adrian Martinez has accounted for 20 touchdowns through eight games, but his production has not translated into success for Nebraska. Martinez and the Cornhuskers sit in last place in the Big Ten West as they prepare to host Purdue on Saturday at Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) has...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebpreps.com

Hepburn, Former Nebpreps Hoop Stars Sign NIL Deals

Former Bellevue West point guard Chucky Hepburn is one of the most recognizable names in the recent history of Nebraska high school sports. Hepburn, a freshman at Wisconsin, now is using his name to his advantage. The Badger point guard has agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness deal with...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy