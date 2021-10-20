Baby Play Date

Tanell (Anders) Meado and Joshua Meado of Alexander became the parents of a daughter, Nelly Margaret Marie Meado, at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 10 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steve Anders (companion, Christine) and Debi Anders (companion, Todd) all of Murrayville. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Renee Meado of Alexander.
As you age, it may be difficult to distinguish between normal moments of forgetfulness and the first signs of dementia. Yet experts say that it's important to stay vigilant to dementia's symptoms, which can affect your ability to remember, reason, or make everyday decisions. For those with Lewy body dementia...
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
A 61-year-old Florida man is under fire after news of his wedding went viral for all of the wrong reasons. Michael Haugabook is being labeled as a predator after he was accused of marrying Deja Haugabook as soon as she turned 18. Deja is also Michael’s goddaughter and the two shared family history prior to their controversial nuptials.
We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
A cup of coffee in the morning can be just the thing to get the brain running before work, but it can also make many of us run to the toilet before long. According to a study on the topic dating back to the 90s, nearly 30% of adults said drinking coffee made them want to go to the bathroom.
Joy-Anna Duggar had a chance to get away from her kids on a couple of recent occasions. Here's the question many followers are now wondering:. Was she REALLY able to get away from ALL her kids? Or might one be permanently attached to Joy-Anna at the moment?. Which is to...
A mum has revealed how her eight-year-old daughter managed to rack up a $1,150 Kmart bill on Afterpay after 'playing' on her phone. The youngster, who bought camping supplies and Harry Potter Lego, appeared to be hinting at a family holiday in nature with the purchases. Her mum, who in...
A touching video is going viral on TikTok because it shows an amazing act of gratitude and selflessness. Photographer Kelsey Griffith posted a video from her wedding that has a twist. As her and her father approach the altar, her dad holds out his hand and invites her stepfather to join them the rest of the way.
One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
1. This husband, whose spouse asked him to order a "LV" bag cake, but he read "IV" bag cake:. 2. This husband, who was supposed to seal the envelope:. I asked my husband to seal an envelope for mailing from funny. 3. This husband, who thought doing this would solve...
A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share two new adorable photos of his four-year-old son Prince and three-year-old daughter True standing in front of arcade games while posing with their best smiles. Tristan Thompson, 30, is sharing two snapshots of his “everything.” The NBA star posted pics of his son...
If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
At 47, Joe Kavaluskis lost his nine-year battle with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, on January 8, 2020, leaving behind a wife and two sons. But that didn't stop him from fulfilling one of his son's dreams a week later on his 13th birthday.
Comments / 0