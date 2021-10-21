Should You Consolidate UTXOs?

Bitcoin price is facing resistance near USD 63,000. Ethereum could rally if it clears USD 4,250, XRP still below USD 1.15. ONE, NEAR, and SCRT are up over 15%. Bitcoin price settled above the USD 62,000 level. However, BTC is struggling to gain pace above USD 63,000 and USD 63,200. It is currently (11:55 UTC) trading in a positive zone, but a close above USD 63,000 is important for more upsides.
In this interview, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, interviews Vijay Boyapati, author of The Bullish Case of Bitcoin. They talk about Vijay's background, how he discovered Bitcoin, and what makes Bitcoin such a catalyst for change in today's volatile world. The episode premiered on October 21, 2021.
Bitcoin price is eyeing an upside break above USD 63,000. Ethereum surpassed the USD 4,200 resistance, XRP touched USD 1.12. CRV and SCRT gained over 22%. Bitcoin price formed a base and climbed above the USD 62,000 resistance. BTC broke the USD 62,500 and even spiked above USD 63,000. It is currently (04:32 UTC) trading below USD 63,000, but it might increase towards USD 64,500 in the near term.
Bitcoin price tested the key USD 60,000 support zone. Ethereum steadies above USD 4,000, XRP is struggling to gain pace above USD 1.12. GRT and RUNE gained over 16%. Bitcoin price extended its downside correction below the USD 62,500 support zone. BTC tested the USD 60,000 zone and is now (04:25 UTC) back above the USD 62,000 level. A close above USD 63,000 is needed to start a fresh increase in the near term.
Bitcoin price is rising and is trading above USD 63,000. Ethereum is facing resistance near USD 4,200, XRP below USD 1.10. CRV and GRT are up over 16%. Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the USD 61,500 resistance. BTC cleared the USD 62,000 level and it is currently (11:56 UTC) trading above USD 63,100. If there is a close above USD 63,000, the bulls might gain strength in the near term.
Some physician investors absolutely swear by annuities. Others run screaming from them. What kind of investment vehicle could have this polarizing effect on people? Answer: One with great upsides and with equally great downsides. An annuity is basically an insurance contract. According to Forbes, an annuity will take present contributions...
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. On Tuesday, the first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BITO) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. It made 23.1 million shares traded, or nearly USD 950 million when the session closed. BITO has become the second-highest ETF in the opening day volume. It reflects the great demand of individual investors and advisors who are looking for prudent ways to get exposure to Bitcoin.
Shares of digital real estate company Zillow Group (Z) have suffered a significant decline over the past few weeks on investor concerns surrounding its recently announced suspension of house buying....
There’s been a lot of news recently centering around investors buying homes. If you have the opportunity to sell to an investor, should you? There are pros and cons to both selling this way and selling on the open market. The following are some things to know about what it...
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw inflows last week totaling USD 1.47bn, the largest on record by a significant margin, per CoinShares data. The previous weekly record was seen earlier this year in February with inflows totaling USD 640m. Bitcoin (BTC) saw 99% of the inflows totaling USD 1.45bn last week after BTC futures ETFs debuted last week in the US. Inflows into BTC products were also seen in other regions totaling USD 138m, although there was evidence of profit-taking with some older investment products seeing outflows, CoinShares said. Ethereum (ETH) saw outflows for a 3rd consecutive week, they added, noting that they believe it "is minor profit-taking as the price closes-in on all-time-highs."
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage right now. From CryptoPunks to Bored Apes, millions in crypto are exchanging hands for pixel art, tokenized memes, and crypto collectibles. For the most part, the action takes place on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, which has made some hardcore bitcoiners skeptical of this...
The first bitcoin (BTC) futures-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), ProShares’ BITO, is reportedly already in danger of breaching a limit on the number of futures contracts it is allowed to hold under current Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rules. BITO already owns nearly 1,900 bitcoin futures contracts expiring in October, according to...
Rekt Capital, cryptocurrency trader and technical analyst, dives deep into the technical analysis of Bitcoin, educating viewers on how to interpret it. He is interviewed by Ash Bennington, Senior Editor at Real Vision. Recorded on September 23, 20221.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Elevated inflation is "likely to last longer than previously expected and well into next year," Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, said today, as reported by Reuters. The bank is also "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets and the Fed "would certainly use [its] tools," if "a risk of inflation moving persistently higher." (Learn more: Inflation Scares in an Uncharted Recovery)
The returns for shareholders in two popular proxies for the bitcoin (BTC) price, namely MicroStrategy (MSTR) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), have fallen well behind those of spot bitcoin holders this year, with some speculating that the two investment vehicles are no longer needed now that bitcoin ETFs exist.
Josh Dorgan, a 31-year-old nurse from the US state of Nebraska, has turned crypto trading into a full-time job, providing him with a seven-figure revenue, or at least USD 1m, and more time to spend with his family. He started to trade crypto in 2017 during his work breaks after...
Only a day after the first-ever US-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) went live on the NYSE Arca exchange, the price of bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a new all-time high. While it would be a bit of a stretch to claim that only the ETF caused this, it helped BTC retain its positive price momentum.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto exchange FTX has announced the closing of a USD 420,690,000 Series B-1 fundraise, increasing the valuation of the company to USD 25bn, or USD 7bn more than in July this year. The round saw the participation of 69 investors, including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and others. The round will allow FTX to expand into new jurisdictions and improve upon its current offerings, the company said.
