Should You Consolidate UTXOs?

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw inflows last week totaling USD 1.47bn, the largest on record by a significant margin, per CoinShares data. The previous weekly record was seen earlier this year in February with inflows totaling USD 640m. Bitcoin (BTC) saw 99% of the inflows totaling USD 1.45bn last week after BTC futures ETFs debuted last week in the US. Inflows into BTC products were also seen in other regions totaling USD 138m, although there was evidence of profit-taking with some older investment products seeing outflows, CoinShares said. Ethereum (ETH) saw outflows for a 3rd consecutive week, they added, noting that they believe it "is minor profit-taking as the price closes-in on all-time-highs."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO